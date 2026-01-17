Man Utd v Man City team news: Semenyo starts, Cunha benched

The Manchester derby kicks off Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

United v City gets underway at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides have had cup ties since their last Premier League outings but if we’re comparing today’s starting XIs to Gameweek 21, both head coaches have rung the changes.

New interim Manchester United boss Michael Carrick makes four alterations from the 2-2 draw at Burnley.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are back from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and straight into Carrick’s first starting XI.

Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko are the high-profile casualties of their recalls. Those two drop to the bench.

The more predictable changes see Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo come in for Ayden Heaven and Manuel Ugarte.

If it is a 4-2-3-1 as many are anticipating, then Patrick Dorgu looks set for another ‘out of position’ run-out on the wing.

As for Manchester City, Antoine Semenyo makes his first Premier League start for his new club.

The winger had lined up in both of City’s cup matches this week but gets his league bow here, replacing Tijjani Reijnders from the Gameweek 21 side.

Rodri for Nico Gonzalez is also a straightforward switch in midfield.

Pep Guardiola has had his hand forced with one change, as Matheus Nunes is not in the squad due to illness. Rico Lewis gets his first Premier League start since August.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Yoro, J Fletcher, Mount, Ugarte, Cunha, Sesko.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Semenyo, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Bettinelli, Reijnders, Cherki, Ait-Nouri, O’Reilly, McAidoo, Mukasa, Mfuni.