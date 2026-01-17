Dugout Discussion

Man Utd v Man City team news: Semenyo starts, Cunha benched

17 January 2026 810 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The Manchester derby kicks off Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

United v City gets underway at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Both sides have had cup ties since their last Premier League outings but if we’re comparing today’s starting XIs to Gameweek 21, both head coaches have rung the changes.

New interim Manchester United boss Michael Carrick makes four alterations from the 2-2 draw at Burnley.

Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are back from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and straight into Carrick’s first starting XI.

Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko are the high-profile casualties of their recalls. Those two drop to the bench.

The more predictable changes see Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo come in for Ayden Heaven and Manuel Ugarte.

If it is a 4-2-3-1 as many are anticipating, then Patrick Dorgu looks set for another ‘out of position’ run-out on the wing.

As for Manchester City, Antoine Semenyo makes his first Premier League start for his new club.

The winger had lined up in both of City’s cup matches this week but gets his league bow here, replacing Tijjani Reijnders from the Gameweek 21 side.

Rodri for Nico Gonzalez is also a straightforward switch in midfield.

Pep Guardiola has had his hand forced with one change, as Matheus Nunes is not in the squad due to illness. Rico Lewis gets his first Premier League start since August.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu, Mbeumo.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Yoro, J Fletcher, Mount, Ugarte, Cunha, Sesko.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Ake, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Semenyo, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Bettinelli, Reijnders, Cherki, Ait-Nouri, O’Reilly, McAidoo, Mukasa, Mfuni.

810 Comments
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    3 goals ruled out for offside and Amad hit the post. Could have been very different had Dalot been sent off but they dominated and deserved the win

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Dalot should never be allowed to set foot on a football pitch again

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        What did he do?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Studs on the Knee 10mins in and only yellow card shown. Probably the incorrect call

          Open Controls
    2. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Maguire also hit bar. so that's 2 goals, 3 offsides goals, and two woodwork = 7 goals. Man Utd 7-0 City.

      Open Controls
  2. Mighty Duck
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Arsenal first league win in 20 years, wow.

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      DON’T JINX IT NOW, PLEASE!!! 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        No way they will bottle it now, guaranteed in the bag

        Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      6-point lead with 17 games to play

      Open Controls
    3. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      22 years

      Open Controls
  3. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Peps highline was ridiculous.

    City could have lost by 6 or 7.

    Open Controls
    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Did it v Brighton too.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Pep got it massively wrong. 2-0 flatters them greatly

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        yeah Man Utd could have easily scored 7.

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      its like pep came with the set up to play most into united's hand. high line, no midfield, give bruno the time he wants to find the runners inbehind. all with a second string defence. very odd

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        *and after the first half with so many warning signs, he doubles down on it taking off foden for cherki who does even less defensive work.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mandalorian
          • 13 Years
          18 mins ago

          Chetki usually has higher DC than Foden but Foden pressing and build up play is better.

          Open Controls
    4. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      It's the other Pep...Ljinders, I reckon he is not as great as he thinks he is with tactics.

      Open Controls
  4. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Got the 3 points was crucial but the performance speaks so much louder.

    Open Controls
  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Still want to see the Lima for the Mount goal

    Open Controls
  6. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any chance one of Gabriel/Timber is completely rested?

    Dorgu first on bench 😛

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      White did play well in the week

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Yeah also Gabriel had 3 games in a span of 7 days, if Calafiori is back, then I can see a benching/rest for him

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      White could start but Timber would be LB as Arteta doesn't trust MLS (or will come on anyway!)

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Cala could be back, but Timber got his rest in the FA cup so I dont see him rested

        Open Controls
    3. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      No. White - Saliba - Gabriel - Timber

      Open Controls
      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I thought that read as an injury list

        Open Controls
  7. ZeBestee
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Biggest issue for City is Rico Lewis, the guy is not a RB, he is a liability and weak. Pep hasn't learnt

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Biggest issue is cheating

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Nah. Brown envelopes all round. 115, what now?

        Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Pep always poops the bed in big games. Overthinks.

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        I don't think it's Pep issue, rather their backline was a makeshift and inexperienced

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          13 mins ago

          Rico Lewis over Reijnders??

          Open Controls
          1. ZeBestee
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            I dont expect Reijnders to play at RB

            Open Controls
            1. Twisted Saltergater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              6 mins ago

              sorry, yep, for a second I thought he was in midfield

              Open Controls
              1. ZeBestee
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                Cheers mate

                Open Controls
  8. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      And there I was wondering whether to start Cherki or Kroupi.

      Open Controls
    • BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I have had
      - Foden only for 6 blanks.
      - Thiago only for 2 blanks.
      - Ekitike only for one assist in 4 games. (Okay let's see today)
      - Dorgu one assist in 3. Second sub today while Stach is out so I will get Andersen only.

      Open Controls
    • Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Cunha > Bruno exact money. Would give me:

      Verbruggen • Dubravka
      Gabriel • Guehi • Konate • Mukiele • Dorgu
      Saka • Foden • Bruno F • Enzo • Wilson
      Haaland • Ekitike • Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

Yes

        Yes

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

cheers!

          cheers!

          Open Controls
      2. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Do it. Cunha isn't nailed and will be sharing minutes with others

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I think Cunha plays LW most of the time. Dorgu today to have more threat on the counter, but I get your point.

          Open Controls
    • Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Yes it was an improved performance, but my cynical hat is on and could it be that they were so embarrassed being dumped from the cup that they all stepped up, yet the media will push a narrative about carrick's super performance, but only results will show that.. one game lads... need to push on and replicate this more for people to believe the corner has been turned.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        28 mins ago

        Good players in the right positions. Sensible and solid 4231 from which to counter attack. It’s not rocket science.

        Open Controls
        1. FFS ManU
          • 3 Years
          19 mins ago

          Yes, better tactics and probably better motivation of the players. Mainoo's performance showed that Amorim was mistaken to make so little use of him.

          Open Controls
          1. Bigbars
            • 15 Years
            4 mins ago

            sometimes the commentators dont do themselves any favours... mainoo's legs have gone, he'll be going off soon, this was around 55mins.... oh look, he played the entire game.

            Let's hope it wasnt the motivation of the derby game and they can kick on next week... Plus it'll also mix up the FPL template a tad too.

            Open Controls
    • Udogie-style
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      If I've got Cherki first bench and Dorgu second bench, playing 3-4-3, do I get Dorgu on if one of my defenders don't play? Chances are low but I need some sort of hope!

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

yup

        yup

        Open Controls
      2. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

Yes.

        Yes.

        Open Controls
        1. Udogie-style
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Cheers guys! At least a small sliver of hope remains haha

          Open Controls
    • Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Wow. City were lucky to not lose that game at least 6-1.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        34 mins ago

        Not at it at all today.

        Open Controls
      2. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        33 mins ago

        2-0 is not much better.

        Open Controls
    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I think Foden is still a sell despite Wolves. He's sharing minutes with Cherki now. Feels like owning Woltemade / Wissa. Might just get Bruno F this week despite ARS next weekend

      Open Controls
    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Dorgu owners holding for now?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Looked great today
        Easy bench next GW and then play thereafter

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          (though given his hauls against Newcastle and Man City you probably want to start him next GW lol)

          Open Controls
    • Saka White Rice
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      How many casuals will do Foden to Bruno tonight?

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

122

        122

        Open Controls
      2. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Not only casuals mate!

        Open Controls
    • PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Never considered playing Dorgu and is 3rd on my bench. At least I never sold him.

      Open Controls
    • adstomko
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Such a shame Saka & Palmer are *potentially* not worth owning against Haaland, to make the game even more interesting

      Open Controls
    • All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      The only thing I've done right so far is having left Semenyo on the bench.

      Open Controls
    • Flynny
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Foden and cherki owners.....guess we have to keep for wolves???

      Open Controls
      1. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        27 mins ago

        Exactly. You know how FF works. You rage transfer them all out, then bring them all back in after the Wolves haul.

        Open Controls
    • ZeBestee
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Cunha to Bruno is on cards, even with Arsenal away next. Bruno is too good.

      Open Controls
    • Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Any chance I get Dorgu off the bench?

      Roefs
      Gabriel | Senesi | Andersen
      Saka | Foden | Rogers | Rice | Bruno
      Haaland | Thiago

      Dubravka | El Kroupi | Gudmundsson | Dorgu

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

No

        No

        Open Controls
        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Nvm team too good I don’t who to start each week

          Open Controls
          1. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

*know

            *know

            Open Controls
      2. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Lol, close to zero

        Open Controls
      3. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Tell you what I’m half tempted to do Foden to Bruno and just let that team run for the whole season as it is

        Open Controls
      4. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        He's pretty deep mate unfortunately.

        Open Controls
        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          It’s cool, I’m used to it now with having El Kroupi on it a few gameweeks

          Open Controls
          1. All Hail K
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            24 mins ago

            Still a lot of football to go.

            Open Controls
      5. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        You get 5 City off your bench.

        Open Controls
      6. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        You basically need to kidnap Gabriel and Senesi. Good luck

        Open Controls
        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          And Gundmundsson lol

          Open Controls
      7. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        We've gone from 2 different in the 11 to 5 with the subs

        But it's actually 7 differences!

        Unless that is Bruno F that you have sneaked in?

        8 different players

        From the same teams??

        Open Controls
    • sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A. Cunha to Bruno
      B. Cunha to Mbeumo
      C. Keep Cunha

      Open Controls
      1. ZeBestee
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        A easy.

        Open Controls
    • All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Like to know how many people tried the cheeky ManC quadruple up.

      Open Controls

