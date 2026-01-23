FPL Gameweek 23 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

It’s time to look at some more differentials as Gameweek 23 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes swiftly into view.

We’re only concentrating on FPL picks with an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned players at Brentford, Everton and Sunderland who we think could have an impact.

KEVIN SCHADE

FPL ownership: 2.8%

2.8% Price: £7.1m

£7.1m GW23-27 fixtures: NFO | avl | new | ARS | BHA

Found in just 2.8% of Fantasy squads, Brentford’s Kevin Schade (£7.1m) is an in-form differential.

Since Gameweek 18, the German winger has produced as many attacking returns as starts (five). The tally could have been higher, too, having spurned the best two opportunities for Keith Andrews’ side at Stamford Bridge last week.

Schade has racked up 13 shots and four chances created over the same five-match spell.

He is also top of all FPL midfielders for expected goals (xG) in 2025/26:

Schade has been particularly prolific at the Gtech Community Stadium this season, with six goals and two assists in 10 matches.

Brentford entertain Sean Dyche’s Nottingham Forest on Sunday, colliding with a Forest rearguard that has conceded eight times in their last four away games.

And the Bees will be looking to build on a very decent home goal tally, which is only bettered by Manchester City and Arsenal.

Above: Teams sorted by goals (home matches only) in 2025/26

With tricky fixtures against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Arsenal to follow, Gameweek 27 may serve as the ideal entry point for Schade; however, he has already found the net against Newcastle this term. He also returned against Forest and Villa in the 2024/25 campaign.

As a result, Schade looks a very tempting option given his recent form, long-term fixture outlook and his tiny ownership.

ILIMAN NDIAYE

FPL ownership: 3.3%

3.3% Price: £6.2m

£6.2m GW23-27 fixtures: LEE | bha | ful | BOU | MUN

A home match against a Leeds United team that has managed only one away clean sheet all season prompts us to consider Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m).

Having recently triumphed in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Senegal, the 25-year-old looks poised to start for Everton in Gameweek 23.

Before leaving for AFCON, Ndiaye had recorded four goals and two assists in 16 matches, mostly playing as a right winger in David Moyes’ 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, with Jack Grealish (£6.4m) potentially out for “months” with a foot stress fracture, Ndiaye should pick up more minutes off the left, where he can cut inside onto his stronger right foot, which should theoretically enhance his goal threat.

Ndiaye is third only to Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) for expected assists (xA) among Everton players, with 2.7.

Combined with penalty duties, as well as defensive contribution (DefCon) potential, Ndiaye could be a real difference maker.

Everton entertain Leeds on Monday, who could be without Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) and Gabriel Gudmundsson (£3.8m) due to injury.

And with the fixture list kind for some time to come (they also host Burnley in Gameweek 29), the 3.3% owned midfielder looks worthy of consideration.

BRIAN BROBBEY

FPL ownership: 0.7%

0.7% Price: £5.5m

£5.5m GW23-27 fixtures: whu | BUR | ars | LIV | FUL

Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey (£5.5m) has emerged as a fresh budget forward option after some fine recent displays.

The Dutchman has found the net in two of his last three Premier League matches, claiming the maximum bonus on each occasion.

Benefitting from a sustained run in the starting XI, Brobbey now faces West Ham United and Burnley.

“Brian is getting better game after game; you can feel it. His teammates are really comfortable playing through him when he is in the box. When he is in the box, he is a massive threat, and he has built some strong understanding with them. Now we are seeing the best version of Brian.” – Regis Le Bris on Brian Brobbey

Notably, all 16 of Brobbey’s shots this season have arrived inside the penalty box:

Given that upcoming opponents, West Ham and Burnley, have combined for only four clean sheets this season, and are ranked 19th and 20th respectively for shots in the box conceded, Brobbey will surely get opportunities to add to his goal tally.

Priced kindly, and owned by only 0.7% of Fantasy managers, Brobbey can provide a nice solution for those in need of a forward enabler.