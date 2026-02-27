Pro Pundits - FPL General

FPL General's Haaland-less Gameweek 28 team reveal

27 February 2026
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
With Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Friday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£14.8m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 27 Review

After the highs of reaching 100+ points during my Gameweek 26 Bench Boost, the subsequent weekend brought Troops FC crashing back to reality. A score of 43 resulted in a small red arrow, from 660k to 716k.

I feared it would be a lot worse when captain Cole Palmer (£10.6m) blanked on Saturday afternoon. Thankfully, the highly owned Manchester City duo of Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) didn’t cause much damage.

Therefore, it was a good week to have a bad week. And a lot of the players above are on this week’s chopping block.

89 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. thewhitepele
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Got 5ft and 0.5itb. Room for some major changes but don’t see any major concerns with this week’s fixtures, any thoughts?

    Sanchez Dubs
    Gabriel Timber Guehi Hill Alderete
    Bruno Rogers Semenyo Rice Enzo
    Haaland Thiago Guehi

    A) Timber+Enzo —> VVD+Wilson/Rayan
    B) A+Guehi->Oreilly
    C) Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      don't think Guehi will do very well up front 😛

      Open Controls
      1. thewhitepele
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Hehe true, Guiu*

        Open Controls
    2. tankle
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A with Wilson for me

      Open Controls
  2. zensum
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Which defender would u bench:
    A) Gabriel (vs Chel Home)
    B) Hill (vs Sun Home)

    Bench one attacker:
    A) Fernandes (vs Cry Home)
    B) Palmer (vs Ars away)
    C) JP (vs Ars away)
    D) Semenyo (vs Lee Away)
    E) Dango (vs Burnley Away)
    F) Roger (vs Will Away)

    Appreciate your help and reasons

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      B, C

      Open Controls
      1. zensum
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Thk you
        Any more suggestions?

        Open Controls
  3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    is Wirtz deffo out then? And if so should I take a hit to replace?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Seems like it, at least this GW. Who's on your bench to bring on instead?

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        DCL, Timer, Wan B

        Open Controls
        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          *Timber

          Open Controls
        2. JBG
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Play DCL or Timber, personally don't think City will keep a CS away to Leeds

          Open Controls
          1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            I also have Guehi in DEF, but still probably not worth a hit, cheers

            Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Same dilemma. Did some research & found this.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/27/wirtz-frimpong-liverpool-injury-latest-for-fpl-gameweek-28

      Basically, he is likely to be unavailable. Time to shop for a replacement

      Open Controls
    3. Tic Tacs
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Unlikely for either tomorrow's game or the Wolves game on Tuesday I'd say, maybe on the bench for Tuesday if recovery goes well

      Open Controls
  4. Saka Punch
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Which would you go for:

    A) Palmer + J Pedro -> Rayan + Thiago
    Kroupi -> Ekitike next week

    B) Palmer + J Pedro -> Rayan + Ekitike
    J Pedro -> Thiago next week

    C) J Pedro -> Thiago (no hit)

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Saka Punch
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      B is Kroupi -> Thiago the following week*

      Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I am not sold on Ekitike if Wirtz is out. Thiago in this week anyway.

      Open Controls
  5. NotsoSpursy
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Play:

    A) Chalobah (Ars A)
    B) Alderete (Bou A)

    Both unlikely CL, but Chalobah for DC's ??

    Open Controls
    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      *CS

      Open Controls
  6. Tic Tacs
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Which one of these 4 would you bench this week?

    Sarr
    Palmer
    Ndiaye
    Kroupi Jr

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
  7. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    how the hell did Muani end up with a bonus point last week?!

    Open Controls
  8. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Rogers owners, is this the last week you plan on owning him?

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      too many other fires to deal with

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
    2. tankle
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Fixtures from 31 looks good tho

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Good point, plays in 31 then nice fixtures to follow.

        Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No, keeping.

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      57 mins ago

      Ugh I fear I'm stuck with him. He has a good fixture in 31 as well which makes him tough to bin.

      Open Controls
  9. tankle
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Wirtz injury messed up my plans, and now clueless on how to attack this GW with 3fts and no WC. Any advise?

    Kelleher (Sa)
    Gabriel - Maguire - Hill (Timber - Chalobah)
    Bruno - Mbeumo - Enzo - Rice - Wirtz*
    Haaland - Pedro (Kroupi JR)

    Main targets are Thiago, H. Wilson and VVD. Also considering Ekitike and Dango.

    Open Controls
    1. tankle
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Currently leaning towards either:

      A) Wirtz, JP, Timber > Thiago, H.Wilson, VVD
      or
      B) Wirtz, Kroupi > Thiago, H.Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. tankle
        • 7 Years
        50 mins ago

        C) Or just Wirtz > Dango (ignoringThiago), start Kroupi JR and re-assess next week?

        (Sorry for spamming my own post here, but would really appreciate some advise)

        Open Controls
        1. snow pea in repose
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I like B or Wirtz/Timber to Wilson/VVD

          Open Controls
  10. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    UCL round of 16 fixtures available.
    Bayern - Atalanta

    Open Controls
  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Wirtz or Ekitike?

    Or neither?

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Wirtz is injured

      Open Controls
  12. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Who to bench out of these:

    Pick one:
    A) Raya (Chelsea at Home)
    B) Dubravka (Brentford at Home)

    Pick two:
    1) J Pedro (Arsenal away)
    2) Alderte (Bournemouth at Home)
    3) Rice

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Bench Dubravka and Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Who to bench with Pedro, Alderte or Rice?

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Start Rice for sure.

          Alderete v Pedro is a low ceiling for both this week. Don’t see a Sunderland clean sheet and don’t see Pedro scoring more than 2 points. Alderete ahead for DEFCON that’s it.

          Open Controls
    2. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      A1

      Open Controls
  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Team locked for this week.

    With 1FT for GW29 which do you prefer?

    a) Chalobah > VVD @ Wolves

    b) Anderson > Wilson (h) to West Ham

    Open Controls
    1. kempc23
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Really tough call…. VVD I think, just.

      Open Controls
    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      B.

      Open Controls
    4. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  14. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    just looking at that CL draw, how blessed are Arsenal damn, stars are aligning for them this season to win it all

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Will lose to Bodo in QF

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        just now

        And Arteta will play the artificial pitch

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      They've a good squad.

      Open Controls
  15. kempc23
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Is there any news on Boomo?

    Open Controls
    1. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Cramp isn't an injury man.

      Open Controls
  16. Kane Train
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Would you do J.Pedro > Thiago?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
    2. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. tankle
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Why not?

      Open Controls
    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  17. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    NOR and Semenyo no go now? WH game is between RM games, surely first XI won't play WH?

    Open Controls
    1. kempc23
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Thats the conclusion I have come to as well. Not worth a transfer in, maybe a transfer out for 31, and maybe missing a game too.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Also, before first RM game, you have Cup vs Newcastle and earlier Forrest in the league, 3 days between each game...

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      They want to win the Premier League too.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Starting with Forrest, in March, they will have 5 games in 18 days...

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          24 mins ago

          They're professional footballers. They'll train less and lightly between games.

          Open Controls
          1. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Yes, because Pep also never rotates lol

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              2 mins ago

              Seems you're not sure

              Open Controls
  18. Eze Come, Eze Go
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Happy Friday! G2G? Any changes to starting 11 or bench? Unsure how the Arsenal v Chelsea game will go, if Chelsea will score and worth including Gab and Rice in my starting team.

    Verbruggen
    Cash - Konate - Hill - O’Reilly
    Rogers - Rayan - Fernandes - Semenyo
    Haaland (c) - Ekitike

    Dubravka - Rice - Gabriel - Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. kempc23
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Gabriel over all of those defenders, come on! Even at home to Chelsea he probably has the best clean sheet odds still.

      Open Controls
      1. Eze Come, Eze Go
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Swap out for Cash?

        Open Controls
        1. Eze Come, Eze Go
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Or maybe Konate. West Ham seem to be in good form

          Open Controls
  19. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Rice to Wilson ?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  20. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I have João Pedro or Munoz to come in for Wirtz, tempted to do Devenny to Anderson and get on the baseline 4 pts train.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Start Pedro. Form is great. Arsenal defence not so reliable.

      Open Controls
      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Team specific though Chelsea couldn't score against Arsenal last time.

        Open Controls
  21. GC123
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Zero replies earlier so trying again

    Raya
    Chalobah Gabriel Munoz
    Mbeumo BrunoF Rice Garner
    Haaland Pedro Krupi

    Dubravka Keane VdV Miley

    Doing Chalobah > VVD but have 1 more FT

    1. Munoz > Hill for free (this would enable Miley > Wilson next week)
    2. Pedro > Thiago for free
    3. Both for -4

    Thanks in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      2 absolutely

      Open Controls
      1. GC123
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Thanks Monte Hristo. Not worth the -4?

        Open Controls
  22. cigan
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Dubravka, Senesi, Kroupi, Anderson. Worth a BB?

    Open Controls
    1. GC123
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  23. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    A) Palmer ➡️ Dango
    B) Pedro ➡️ Thiago
    C) Alderete ➡️ NOR/Thiaw

    Open Controls
  24. Steve McCroskey
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Who is everyone captaining this week? Seen a lot of love for Bruno but just don't fancy him in his new position.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Him or Semenyo. Think Bruno will still be a threat.

      Open Controls
      1. GRIMANDI [formerly boring M…
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Just WC'd So Salah for me

        Open Controls
  25. niaz1982
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Current line up having used 2 of 3 FT so far to move both Timber & Wharton > VVD & Dango
    Still got £0.3m ITB and 1FT - any other suggestions or hold now?

    Kelleher
    Guehi Senesi VVD Gabriel
    Semenyo Rice Fernandes Dango
    Thiago Haaland

    Subs: Verbruggen, DCL, Enzo, Chalobah

    Open Controls
  26. Visionaries
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Best keeper on a WC?

    A Kelleher
    B Allison
    C Lammens

    Open Controls
    1. GRIMANDI [formerly boring M…
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Petrovic

      Open Controls
  27. Hristo Letchkov
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Torn between Wilson or Szoboszlai to replace Enzo, any thoughts anyone?

    Open Controls

