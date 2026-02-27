FPL General’s Haaland-less Gameweek 28 team reveal

With Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before Friday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£14.8m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 27 Review

After the highs of reaching 100+ points during my Gameweek 26 Bench Boost, the subsequent weekend brought Troops FC crashing back to reality. A score of 43 resulted in a small red arrow, from 660k to 716k.

I feared it would be a lot worse when captain Cole Palmer (£10.6m) blanked on Saturday afternoon. Thankfully, the highly owned Manchester City duo of Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) didn’t cause much damage.

Therefore, it was a good week to have a bad week. And a lot of the players above are on this week’s chopping block.

Gameweek 28 Team