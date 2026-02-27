Dugout Discussion

Wolves v Aston Villa team news: Watkins starts, Tolu benched

27 February 2026 5 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Molineux, where Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Aston Villa.

Wolves have won four of their last six home games against local rivals Villa, but are winless since early January in the top-flight.  

In contrast, Unai Emery’s men are in third, but recent form has been mixed, with only five goals scored in their last seven league matches.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery has made three changes to the side he sent out in Gameweek 27.

Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Jadon Sancho are all handed starts.

Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Leon Bailey make way.

Ollie Watkins consequently remains in the starting XI ahead of Tammy Abraham.

There are two alterations for Wolves.

One is enforced as Ladislav Krejci misses out through suspension.

Tolu Arokodare drops to the bench, meanwhile.

Toti Gomes and Joao Gomes come in for the hosts.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti, Tchatchoua, J Gomes, Andre, H Bueno, Bellegarde, Mane, Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Tolu, Lima, R Gomes, A Gomes, Olagunju, Edozie

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Onana, Luiz, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Mings, Bogarde, Barkley, Bailey, Abraham, Alysson

  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    How are Watkins owners feeling?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sick, TKT, sick!

    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Why oh why

  2. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Missed deadline by seconds. Chalobah and Enzo in starting lineup. F my life

  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Top 10k EO:
    Haaland 165.6
    B.Fernandes 101.8
    Gabriel 86.4
    Thiago 69.4
    Rice 59.8
    Semenyo 59.3
    Virgil 55.2
    Rogers 50.5
    Wilson 39.3
    Raya 38.5
    Mbeumo 38.1
    Ekitiké 31.8
    João Pedro 28.4
    Guéhi 25.9
    O'Reilly 24.2
    Hill 21.1
    J.Timber 19.4
    O.Dango 16.7
    Senesi 15.9
    Kelleher 15.2
    Palmer 13.8
    Szoboszlai 11.7
    Andersen 10.6
    Anderson 10.4

