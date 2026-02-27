Wolves v Aston Villa team news: Watkins starts, Tolu benched

Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at Molineux, where Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Aston Villa.

Wolves have won four of their last six home games against local rivals Villa, but are winless since early January in the top-flight.

In contrast, Unai Emery’s men are in third, but recent form has been mixed, with only five goals scored in their last seven league matches.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery has made three changes to the side he sent out in Gameweek 27.

Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Jadon Sancho are all handed starts.

Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Leon Bailey make way.

Ollie Watkins consequently remains in the starting XI ahead of Tammy Abraham.

There are two alterations for Wolves.

One is enforced as Ladislav Krejci misses out through suspension.

Tolu Arokodare drops to the bench, meanwhile.

Toti Gomes and Joao Gomes come in for the hosts.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, S Bueno, Toti, Tchatchoua, J Gomes, Andre, H Bueno, Bellegarde, Mane, Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Tolu, Lima, R Gomes, A Gomes, Olagunju, Edozie

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Onana, Luiz, Sancho, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Mings, Bogarde, Barkley, Bailey, Abraham, Alysson