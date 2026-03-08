FPL Family’s Sam on International Women’s Day 2026

Every year, International Women’s Day feels like a good moment to stop and reflect. It’s an opportunity to look at the progress that I, along with the rest of the female population, have made this year.

At a time when the world feels a little scarier, where conflict has taken centre stage, the 115th International Women’s Day is a point for both reflection and action.

International Women’s Day is about collective action, advocacy and progress towards gender equality. Over the last few years, I have written about my experiences, firstly as a female football fan and secondly as a woman working in the football industry. I have also written about my daughter and the difference in her upbringing from my own in terms of football. I have also spoken at length about my desire to show her how to smash through glass ceilings and believe that she can change the world.

Being a boy mum

However, this year, my attention turns to my son. My oldest, the one who made me a mother. He was the one with whom I grew alongside, as we navigated the unknowns of parenthood. From the moment he was handed to me in the recovery room, he has been the person that, along with his little sister when she arrived, I have wanted to change the world for. Max now sits on the cusp of his teenage years and I couldn’t be more proud of the young man that he has become.

As both a boy and girl mum, I have big responsibilities. To teach them both to strive to achieve their goals, to aim high and never settle. To inspire them both to change their lives if they are unhappy and to ensure that they work hard now so that the job they do is a passion and enables them to be the best and happiest versions of themselves. But with my son, I feel an extra layer of pressure.

With Evie, at the moment, she’s still in that ‘mummy’s girl’ mindset (long may that last!); she wants to be just like me and I feel her watching what I am doing. Every day, with every piece of work, with every interaction I have with my friends, colleagues, FPL managers or others I meet, I feel her eyes watching, learning. I know by imagining a world ‘free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination, a world that’s diverse, equitable and inclusive’, I am creating that mindset for her as well. The day that the FFS YouTube Play Button came through my front door highlighted that perfectly. They were both so excited and they saw firsthand how teamwork can do incredible things.

Shifting mindsets

Obviously, since I gave birth to my son, I have been teaching him. To crawl, to walk, to talk, to spell, to dream. But it’s only as he has got older that I have truly realised the importance of teaching him to help, to give. He is the kindest soul. If someone needs support, help or a friend, he will be the first one there. I’m so proud of him for that. But as a woman and his mum, can I take that further? As he grows, he will sadly still encounter gender inequality. He will still see a world where, at times, he will be afforded things that his girlfriends and sister may not.

International Women’s Day 2026

So, in the same way that I teach him and support him in his education. Now I am teaching him, and Evie too, that we need to Give to Gain. The 2026 International Women’s Day motto. This year, they push the message that when we give, we gain. With their aim:

“To emphasise that when people give generously, opportunities and support for women increase. By giving, we intentionally multiple so that when women thrive, we all rise. As individuals, giving support means calling out stereotypes, challenging discrimination, questioning bias and celebrating women’s success.”

As parents, we all teach kindness. Someone is crying, we check on them. Somebody needs help, we support them. A person is happy, we celebrate their achievements with them. We teach them to stand up for their friends, but could we go further? If we truly want to create a world without bias and stereotypes, where discrimination doesn’t exist and where, with hard work and effort, everyone could achieve their full potential regardless of their gender, then we need to teach that in the same way we do the ABCs.

Time for change

My children are lucky. They grow up in a house where they have a mum who has a network around her. My friends act as my personal cheerleaders. My family is always supportive, and my colleagues are the very best team who come with me on my dreams for the future of Scout. And then there is my husband, Lee. If all women had a version of him behind them, we would have smashed the glass ceilings years ago. He is the very definition of the ‘When we give, we gain’ motto for this year. He gives, I gain. I give, he gains. We parent together, he supports my career and what better example is there for my son than that.

Without Lee and my parents, I couldn’t do the job I do. Without my team at FFScout, I wouldn’t be here now. I am surrounded by strong men, who in turn, support the strong women in their lives.

Let’s make sure we teach our boys that lifting women up is the expectation, not an option, and that by doing it, we will all grow. Meanwhile, let’s teach our girls the same. If we do this now, we will see the generations change and the world become a nicer, less scary place.

The role of football

So, after all that, you might be asking yourself why this is appearing on FFScout! Why does it even matter here, when there are FA Cup matches being played and when there are Blank/Double Gameweeks to plan for?

Well, football was traditionally a male game, and in turn, so was Fantasy Football. But now, there is an increasing number of women playing the game. Over the years that I have been here, there have been dramatic changes. We have seen a growth in female Members. Here at FFScout, we are reflecting the changes we want to see in the wider world. FFScout has always been and always will be free from discrimination. As my role as General Manager hopefully shows, it’s an organisation which is supportive of helping women to thrive for the benefit of everyone.

Together we can change the world… and enjoy green arrows all at the same time!

Thanks for being here. For choosing a site supportive of their female General Manager (despite the awful Fantasy season I am having!). Here at Scout, sharing knowledge and encouraging others is key – just like it is in the push for gender equality. Because of you, times are changing.

Let’s keep pushing.

Sam x