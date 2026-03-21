Preamble

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 31

21 March 2026 15 comments
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Last week in this space, I inadvertently wrote Magnus Carlsen’s name three times, and that very morning, a certain Erling Haaland made headlines for backing a professional chess league heralded to feature his FPL-playing countryman.

Indeed, the striker who strode into London Stadium last Saturday, beneath a cap that read ‘Norway Chess’, is an acknowledged chess enthusiast and fellow fans of the game will be delighted at the prospect of a Total Chess World Championship Tour. Magnus, for his part, is sure to have an eye on its reported £2m in prize money.

Unfortunately for Haaland on the night, West Ham United were not taking Manchester City’s gambit and there was no prize for Fantasy managers who’d kept the faith and captained him. I’ve even transferred him out for good old Jarrod Bowen, whose corner resulted in the equaliser, which held City to that 1-1 draw. Not in a rage, mind you, although I will admit to a moment of satisfaction upon executing the transfer. 

Hardly 3-D chess, however, and there’s little doubt Haaland will be drafted back in soon to resume his routine armband duties in my Fantasy XI. At least I can enjoy the football this Gameweek, happy that I’ve got 11 players with a chance at the points.

The community faced an impressive variety of situations as we considered the blanks in the comments this week, and however you’re navigating it all, I hope your tinkering pays off.

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15 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Nice article. My tinkering led me to bringing in Porro 😳 hopefully a good weekend of football before the lengthy break

    Open Controls
  2. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    The universe is really vast. It'll take us 70 thousand years to reach just our nearest star system with our current technology.

    There's only one other thing that takes more time than traveling in the universe: the gap between this GW and the next fking GW!

    Open Controls
  3. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    I’ve got Wirtz useless wish I did -4 for Szob.

    Next gw Semenyo away to Chelsea or Wirtz home to Fulham???

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    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Wirtz is starting today.

      Based on your words I thought he was benched.

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    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Punting on Gross or Summerville

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      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I like the Summerville punt but the DGW fever will kick in soon and people will start wildcarding 3x Brighton players into their squads soon

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  4. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Would be nice if Ekitike did something.

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    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      His name is a palindrome, what other palindromic footballers have scored in the Premier League?

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      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Eze

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  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Brighton team news

    Brighton: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Milner, Gross; Gomez, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck.

    Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Wirtz, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Ekitike, Frimpong, Gravenberch.

    Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha

    Subs: Steele, Rutter, Baleba, Kostoulas, Boscagli, Mitoma, Ayari, De Cuyper, Veltman.

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    1. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Thanks.
      Hill is my only playing sub (apart from Dub of course) .
      So carefully wating for team news. So far so good. Bruno (C), Boomo, VVD, Ekiteke.

      Open Controls
  6. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Did anyone ever watch the series Our Friends in the North? Would you recommend it?

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  7. el polako
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    That fraud Slot is starting Ekitike in the league - what a relief.

    Still hope they bottle the finish and get nowhere near CL place.

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  8. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Would you WC this team? Or save it for gw35?
    (Still have FH & BB)

    Verbruggen
    Timber Gabriel VDB
    Bruno Mbuemo Sarr Dango
    Pedro Ekitike Thiago

    Areola Enzo Thiaw Andersen
    (2FTs & 4.8itb)

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  9. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/21/brighton-v-liverpool-team-news-ekitike-starts-alisson-out

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