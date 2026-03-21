The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 31

Last week in this space, I inadvertently wrote Magnus Carlsen’s name three times, and that very morning, a certain Erling Haaland made headlines for backing a professional chess league heralded to feature his FPL-playing countryman.

Indeed, the striker who strode into London Stadium last Saturday, beneath a cap that read ‘Norway Chess’, is an acknowledged chess enthusiast and fellow fans of the game will be delighted at the prospect of a Total Chess World Championship Tour. Magnus, for his part, is sure to have an eye on its reported £2m in prize money.

Unfortunately for Haaland on the night, West Ham United were not taking Manchester City’s gambit and there was no prize for Fantasy managers who’d kept the faith and captained him. I’ve even transferred him out for good old Jarrod Bowen, whose corner resulted in the equaliser, which held City to that 1-1 draw. Not in a rage, mind you, although I will admit to a moment of satisfaction upon executing the transfer.

Hardly 3-D chess, however, and there’s little doubt Haaland will be drafted back in soon to resume his routine armband duties in my Fantasy XI. At least I can enjoy the football this Gameweek, happy that I’ve got 11 players with a chance at the points.

The community faced an impressive variety of situations as we considered the blanks in the comments this week, and however you’re navigating it all, I hope your tinkering pays off.