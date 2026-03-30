Big Numbers: 23 stand-out stats for FPL Gameweek 32

As we all collectively gather our thoughts amid the first real break from Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in months, it’s time to revive our ‘Big Numbers’ series.

Poring through all of the Opta and StatsBomb data available in our Members Area, we’ll discuss the most eye-catching stats from the season so far.

You can, of course, filter and sort all of the data used (and more) within your own parameters via the Members Area.

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GOALKEEPERS

+5.10 expected goals (xG) prevented by Jordan Pickford (£5.6m) is the best season-long rate among all Premier League goalkeepers.

When it comes to stopping chances, the Everton and England No 1 – who, fresh from his 11th shut-out of the campaign that took him second in the FPL points standings in his position – is followed in that respect by Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson (£5.0m), Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m), Manchester United’s Senne Lammens (£5.0m) and Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m).

At the other end of the leaderboard in this particular stat, we find Fulham’s Bernd Leno (£4.9m) on a lowly -5.80, Wolverhampton Wanderers duo Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) and Jose Sa (£4.2m) on -5.30 and -3.00, respectively, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Guglielmo Vicario (£4.7m) on -5.20.

6 Opta-defined ‘big chances’ have been created by Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) this season. That’s double the next-best tally among Premier League goalies, and has translated to him being one of three in his position to register an FPL assist this term.

3 penalties have been saved by Brentford’s Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.8m) this season, making him the only Premier League goalkeeper to have stopped more than a single spot-kick this term. The Bees have also conceded a joint league-high seven penalties in total in 2025/26, but any takers facing Kelleher during the run-in will still be wary!

DEFENDERS

9 big chances registered by Newcastle United’s Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) is the most any Premier League defender has been afforded this term. The Magpies centre-back has also scored the joint-most goals (four) in his position and had another strike ruled out in Gameweek 31.

If we look at only the last six Gameweeks, though, Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.3m) are joint-top with four big chances apiece.

35 shots is the most that any Premier League defender has taken, with Neco Williams (£4.7m) responsible for that tally. The Nottingham Forest full-back has only scored once this term, from one of his 12 efforts inside the penalty area.

In contrast, Man City’s breakout star O’Reilly has found the net four times in the league alone, with 24 of his 31 total attempts on goal coming from inside the opposition’s box.

2.02 expected goal involvement (xGI) racked up by O’Reilly is another positional high in the last six Gameweeks, suggesting the City man’s increasingly advanced positioning is doing wonders for the quality of his chances as well as the frequency.

9 chances created is the most by any FPL defender over the last six Gameweeks (see image below), and that tally also belongs to Williams. The Welshman registered a pair of assists last time out for a big points haul.

4 of the last six matches have ended with defensive contribution (DefCon) points for Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.5m). The Brighton and Hove Albion centre-back has a 37.9% DefCon success rate in 2025/26.

MIDFIELDERS