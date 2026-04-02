The top-scoring ‘FPL debutants XI’ of 2025/26 so far

As it stands, with seven Gameweeks to go, 14 players have reached the 100-point mark in their first-ever Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign.

Of the 2025/26 debutants arriving from the Championship or abroad, some are doing well, whereas the likes of Xavi Simons (£6.5m), Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m) have disappointed.

Let’s focus on the positive introductions.

GOALKEEPER

Robin Roefs (110 points)

There are numerous members of Sunderland’s backline here, as last season’s play-off winners continue to defy statistics.

They’ve conceded the third-most shots (455) while letting in the fifth-fewest goals (36). Only Everton are exceeding their expected goals conceded (xGC) by more (-9.21):

Robin Roefs (£4.8m) is a big reason for this. Having arrived from NEC Nijmegen for an initial £9 million, he set the tone by keeping an opening day clean sheet, then saving Kevin Schade’s (£7.0m) penalty in Gameweek 3.

By the end of Gameweek 6, Roefs was already on 39 points. He’d be doing even better were it not for his current hamstring injury.

DEFENDERS

Adrien Truffert (122 points), Daniel Ballard (118), Nordi Mukiele (115), Malick Thiaw (114)

Owners are also getting plenty of Wearside value from Daniel Ballard (£4.7m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m), especially the latter, who started at just £4.0m.

Coming from Paris Saint-Germain, Mukiele didn’t debut until Gameweek 3 and hasn’t played significant minutes since Gameweek 26, but boasts one goal and five assists from in between. This peaked with a 17-pointer at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The second-best defender for creating big chances (seven) also experienced a nine-match run where only one ended on fewer than four points.

Teammate Ballard began at £4.5m but was Gameweek 1’s top scorer on 17. One of the best all-round defenders, very few beat his 30 defensive contribution (DefCon) points, but he’s also near the top for shots in the box (24) and headed attempts (19).

Only Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) from neighbours Newcastle United has delivered more big chances (nine, see image above). Gameweek 13’s top scorer netted twice at Everton but soon outdid this in a 17-pointer versus Crystal Palace.

Neither of these three – or Roefs – were in the recent Tyne-Wear derby lineups.

Joining Thiaw and Neco Williams (£4.7m) as the defender with the third-most bonus points (12) is Adrien Truffert (£4.7m).

Bought as a Milos Kerkez (£5.6m) replacement, he’s helped Bournemouth have the best home defence when it comes to big chances conceded (17). And, although low on attacking returns, Truffert is joint-third in his position for crosses (123).

MIDFIELDERS

Anton Stach (122 points), Martin Zubimendi (117), Enzo Le Fee (108), Florian Wirtz (105)

Purchased from Hoffenheim, Anton Stach (£4.8m) is featured in our all-round midfielders piece because he’s scored three free kicks, gets DefCon, takes lots of corners and is joint-second for chances created (58).

Interestingly, he was Gameweek 5’s top scorer and gets to face the same Wolves side in Gameweek 33 – a popular time for Bench Boost activations. A cheap bargain, Leeds United will soon be at home to Burnley, too.

Martin Zubimendi (£5.1m) joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad and is proving himself to be more than just an occasional DefCon reward. His Gameweek 4 brace preceded goals in Gameweeks 19, 24 and 25.

However, arguably the most exciting summer arrival was Florian Wirtz (£8.3m). A slow start meant there weren’t any returns until Gameweek 14, but that assist sparked a bit of form before the recent back injury – enough to get him on 105 points.

The German ranks first in the league for successful passes in the attacking third (514).

Completing the midfield is Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m), whose penalty-taking has contributed three of four goals, alongside four assists. One of each happened in Gameweek 13’s comeback win over Bournemouth.

It means the low-priced option is having a tidy season, although Habib Diarra (£5.3m) may have now taken over Sunderland’s spot-kick duties.

FORWARDS

Hugo Ekitike (125 points), Viktor Gyokeres (101)

This could’ve been a 5-4-1 with Omar Alderete (£4.1m) included, but let’s avoid a fifth Mackem and double-up on Liverpool and Arsenal attackers.

Hugo Ekitike‘s (£9.3m) 125 points top the list of debutants, yet owning him has tended to be a frustrating experience. Initially facing internal competition from Alexander Isak (£10.3m), the 23-year-old is capable of double-digit hauls but blanked in starts against Burnley (twice), Wolves (twice) and Leeds.

Benched in Gameweek 30, he came off injured in the ninth minute of Gameweek 31.

Neither he nor Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) have felt like a success, but here they both are, on 11 league goals.

The Swede was actually priced in 2018/19’s FPL but didn’t play a single league for Brighton and Hove Albion. Signed for £55 million from Sporting CP, the Gameweek 2 brace versus Leeds looked promising, but he faded fast.

Similar two-goal hauls occurred in Gameweeks 25 and 27, but the round between, as its most-bought asset, brought blanks in both parts of Double Gameweek 26.

Other strikers worth mentioning are Benjamin Sesko (£7.4m) and Nick Woltemade (£6.7m). They arrived from the Bundesliga but have been through some difficulties.

Sesko has scored seven goals in his latest 10, but most were as an initial substitute. Whereas Woltemade netted four times between Gameweeks 4 and 8, but under-pressure boss Eddie Howe seems to have lost faith in him as a centre-forward.

HIGHEST-SCORING 2025/26 FPL DEBUTANTS