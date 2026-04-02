FPL

The top-scoring ‘FPL debutants XI’ of 2025/26 so far

2 April 2026 23 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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As it stands, with seven Gameweeks to go, 14 players have reached the 100-point mark in their first-ever Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign.

Of the 2025/26 debutants arriving from the Championship or abroad, some are doing well, whereas the likes of Xavi Simons (£6.5m), Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) and Maxim De Cuyper (£4.3m) have disappointed.

Let’s focus on the positive introductions.

GOALKEEPER

Big Numbers: 22 stand-out stats for FPL Gameweek 12

Robin Roefs (110 points)

There are numerous members of Sunderland’s backline here, as last season’s play-off winners continue to defy statistics.

They’ve conceded the third-most shots (455) while letting in the fifth-fewest goals (36). Only Everton are exceeding their expected goals conceded (xGC) by more (-9.21):

debutants XI

Robin Roefs (£4.8m) is a big reason for this. Having arrived from NEC Nijmegen for an initial £9 million, he set the tone by keeping an opening day clean sheet, then saving Kevin Schade’s (£7.0m) penalty in Gameweek 3.

By the end of Gameweek 6, Roefs was already on 39 points. He’d be doing even better were it not for his current hamstring injury.

DEFENDERS

­­­FPL Gameweek 4 differentials: Elliott, Truffert + Paqueta

Adrien Truffert (122 points), Daniel Ballard (118), Nordi Mukiele (115), Malick Thiaw (114)

Owners are also getting plenty of Wearside value from Daniel Ballard (£4.7m) and Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m), especially the latter, who started at just £4.0m.

Coming from Paris Saint-Germain, Mukiele didn’t debut until Gameweek 3 and hasn’t played significant minutes since Gameweek 26, but boasts one goal and five assists from in between. This peaked with a 17-pointer at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The second-best defender for creating big chances (seven) also experienced a nine-match run where only one ended on fewer than four points.

Teammate Ballard began at £4.5m but was Gameweek 1’s top scorer on 17. One of the best all-round defenders, very few beat his 30 defensive contribution (DefCon) points, but he’s also near the top for shots in the box (24) and headed attempts (19).

An XI of FPL's highest-scoring 2025/26 debutants 1

Only Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) from neighbours Newcastle United has delivered more big chances (nine, see image above). Gameweek 13’s top scorer netted twice at Everton but soon outdid this in a 17-pointer versus Crystal Palace.

Neither of these three – or Roefs – were in the recent Tyne-Wear derby lineups.

Joining Thiaw and Neco Williams (£4.7m) as the defender with the third-most bonus points (12) is Adrien Truffert (£4.7m).

Bought as a Milos Kerkez (£5.6m) replacement, he’s helped Bournemouth have the best home defence when it comes to big chances conceded (17). And, although low on attacking returns, Truffert is joint-third in his position for crosses (123).

MIDFIELDERS

FPL notes: Wirtz superb, Gakpo returns + new £4.5m forward

Anton Stach (122 points), Martin Zubimendi (117), Enzo Le Fee (108), Florian Wirtz (105)

Purchased from Hoffenheim, Anton Stach (£4.8m) is featured in our all-round midfielders piece because he’s scored three free kicks, gets DefCon, takes lots of corners and is joint-second for chances created (58).

Interestingly, he was Gameweek 5’s top scorer and gets to face the same Wolves side in Gameweek 33 – a popular time for Bench Boost activations. A cheap bargain, Leeds United will soon be at home to Burnley, too.

Martin Zubimendi (£5.1m) joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad and is proving himself to be more than just an occasional DefCon reward. His Gameweek 4 brace preceded goals in Gameweeks 19, 24 and 25.

However, arguably the most exciting summer arrival was Florian Wirtz (£8.3m). A slow start meant there weren’t any returns until Gameweek 14, but that assist sparked a bit of form before the recent back injury – enough to get him on 105 points.

The German ranks first in the league for successful passes in the attacking third (514).

Completing the midfield is Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m), whose penalty-taking has contributed three of four goals, alongside four assists. One of each happened in Gameweek 13’s comeback win over Bournemouth.

It means the low-priced option is having a tidy season, although Habib Diarra (£5.3m) may have now taken over Sunderland’s spot-kick duties.

FORWARDS

FPL notes: Ekitike fit, Thiago rest + more of Szoboszlai in defence

Hugo Ekitike (125 points), Viktor Gyokeres (101)

This could’ve been a 5-4-1 with Omar Alderete (£4.1m) included, but let’s avoid a fifth Mackem and double-up on Liverpool and Arsenal attackers.

Hugo Ekitike‘s (£9.3m) 125 points top the list of debutants, yet owning him has tended to be a frustrating experience. Initially facing internal competition from Alexander Isak (£10.3m), the 23-year-old is capable of double-digit hauls but blanked in starts against Burnley (twice), Wolves (twice) and Leeds.

Benched in Gameweek 30, he came off injured in the ninth minute of Gameweek 31.

Neither he nor Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) have felt like a success, but here they both are, on 11 league goals.

The Swede was actually priced in 2018/19’s FPL but didn’t play a single league for Brighton and Hove Albion. Signed for £55 million from Sporting CP, the Gameweek 2 brace versus Leeds looked promising, but he faded fast.

Similar two-goal hauls occurred in Gameweeks 25 and 27, but the round between, as its most-bought asset, brought blanks in both parts of Double Gameweek 26.

Other strikers worth mentioning are Benjamin Sesko (£7.4m) and Nick Woltemade (£6.7m). They arrived from the Bundesliga but have been through some difficulties.

Sesko has scored seven goals in his latest 10, but most were as an initial substitute. Whereas Woltemade netted four times between Gameweeks 4 and 8, but under-pressure boss Eddie Howe seems to have lost faith in him as a centre-forward.

HIGHEST-SCORING 2025/26 FPL DEBUTANTS

PLAYERCLUBPOSITIONFPL POINTS
Hugo EkitikeLiverpoolFOR125
Adrien TruffertBournemouthDEF122
Anton StachLeedsMID122
Daniel BallardSunderlandDEF118
Martin ZubimendiArsenalMID117
Nordi MukieleSunderlandDEF115
Malick ThiawNewcastleDEF114
Robin RoefsSunderlandGK110
Enzo Le FeeSunderlandMID108
Florian WirtzLiverpoolMID105
Gianluigi DonnarummaMan CityGK104
Omar AldereteSunderlandDEF103
Viktor GyokeresArsenalFOR101
Rayan CherkiMan CityMID100

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    3 days, 12 hours ago

    Only one I've owned is Alderete

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  2. Chinese_person
    • 14 Years
    3 days, 12 hours ago

    Reijnders had a goal and assist in his first game and was regularly playing 90 mins in a fairly advanced role. Nailed on attacker for City costing 5.5m! Now he's not even considered.

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  3. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 days, 11 hours ago

    thiaw here scored on his debut for me and then rubbed out by an offside murphy,grrrrr

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  4. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    3 days, 11 hours ago

    Liars and thieves 😡

    The first open sale of tickets for the 2026 World Cup showed Fifa is charging up to $10,990 (£8,333) to be at the final.
    It is thought to be the most expensive ever general admission to a football match.
    In its World Cup bid book, the US, Canada and Mexico said tickets to the final would cost a maximum of $1,550 (£1,174).
    Then, when the first batch of tickets went on sale in December, the most expensive was listed at $8,680 (£6,581).
    Tickets for the Qatar World Cup final cost the equivalent of $1,604 (£1,214) for the top-priced seat.

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    1. Conners
      • 7 Years
      3 days, 10 hours ago

      Via Google...

      "As the governing body, FIFA determines the overall pricing structure, categories, and sales phases. For 2026, it introduced a variable and dynamic pricing model for the first time in World Cup history."

      In other words, they'll charge the maximum they can get away with relative to the wealth and ticket demand of the host nation/s.

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    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      3 days, 9 hours ago

      It's far becoming a lottery at this point. Same with the UCL 23 final ticket I received from UEFA. Like there isn't an assurance one gets the ticket. Sometimes, there is a random draw. African colleagues complaining the other day about having to block $15,000 in order to receive a visa excluding the match ticket fee. EU passport holders won't face such hassle. Maybe Bosnians might.

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        3 days, 9 hours ago

        Fast*

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    3. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      3 days, 9 hours ago

      Russia, Qatar now USA

      How long until Fifa hold a tournament in the depths of hell?

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  5. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    3 days, 8 hours ago

    DGW33 confirmed for up to 8 teams

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    1. Rassi
      • 11 Years
      3 days, 8 hours ago

      Yes. West Ham also going to DGW33 (if rhey win) a surprise there.

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  6. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    3 days, 7 hours ago

    Safe to hit the WC now then or better to still wait out the FA cup games?

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    1. Sir Michael Taker
      • 11 Years
      3 days, 7 hours ago

      CL games to come too before GW32. I can see people getting so preoccupied by 33 that they forget there are 3 games for some of these players to get injured in before 33 arrives

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      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        3 days, 7 hours ago

        Good point. Set the team but hold from pressing the button till next Friday then?

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        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          3 days, 7 hours ago

          Yes sorry should say CL, Europa and Conference League. Arsenal, Liverpool, Villa, Forest, Palace all have european ties before 32 and between 32 & 33

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      3 days, 7 hours ago

      There’s no reason not to wildcard now if you want to bench boost in 33

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  7. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    3 days, 7 hours ago

    So that also means if Man City win in the cup, Haaland likely DGW36 double against Brentford and Palace

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  8. WALOR
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    3 days, 7 hours ago

    Late fall and the Indians on a remote reservation in North Dakota
    asked their new chief if the coming winter was going to be cold or
    mild. Since he was a chief in a modern-day society, he had never been
    taught the old secrets. When he looked at the sky, he couldn’t tell
    what the winter was going to be like.

    Nevertheless, to be on the safe side,
    he told his tribe that the winter was indeed going to be cold
    and that the members of the village should collect firewood to be
    prepared.

    But, being a practical leader, after several days, he got an
    idea. He went to the phone booth, called the National Weather Service
    and asked, “Is the coming winter going to be cold?” “It looks like
    this winter is going to be quite cold,” was the response.

    So the chief went back to his people and told them to collect even
    more firewood in order to be prepared.

    A week later, he called the National Weather Service again, “Does it
    still look like it is going to be a very cold winter?”

    “Yes,” the man at National Weather Service again replied, “it’s going
    to be a very cold winter.”

    The chief again went back to his people and ordered them to collect
    every scrap of firewood they could find.

    Two weeks later, the chief called the National Weather Service again.
    “Are you absolutely sure that the winter is going to be very cold?”

    “Absolutely,” the man replied. “It’s looking more and more like it is
    going to be one of the coldest winters we’ve ever seen.”

    “How can you be so sure?” the chief asked.

    The weatherman replied, “The Indians are collecting a shitload of firewood.”

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  9. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    3 days, 7 hours ago

    Could someone please link me up to when the doubles and blanks will be confirmed and what do they depend on. Many thanks

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    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 days, 7 hours ago

      Fa cup results this weekend

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  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 days, 7 hours ago

    Huge double gameweek announcement! Somebody wake up Neale!

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  11. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 days, 7 hours ago

    For those with all chips, WC32, BB33, FH34 and TC36

    I only have FH and BB, so likely FH 33 and BB in 36 or a single

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