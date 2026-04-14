UCL Fantasy: Matchday 14 Scout Picks

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns with the quarter-final second legs, which is Matchday 14 for UCL Fantasy managers.

In this Scout Picks article, we select the best options in each position, highlighting the players we think are likeliest to deliver attacking returns, clean sheets, and additional points in the round ahead.

GOALKEEPERS

There aren’t many convincing goalkeeper options on Tuesday, so dropping down in price makes sense. Matvei Safonov (€4.4m) stands out as the best value pick. PSG come into this off the back of clean sheets against Chelsea and Liverpool, and their defence looks strong right now, making Safonov a smart budget route in.

If that doesn’t land, David Raya (€5.5m) offers a reliable fallback. Arsenal have also kept back-to-back clean sheets in the Champions League and continue to look like one of the most solid defensive sides in the competition.

DEFENDERS

Doubling up on the Arsenal defence no longer feels sufficient given their consistency, so tripling up could prove key. Both Gabriel Magalhães (€5.7m) and William Saliba (€5.9m) offer more than just clean sheet potential, with clear goal threat from set-pieces (especially from the former).

While Arsenal enter the match as strong favourites, that does not rule out Geny Catamo (€5.4m) as a viable option. Despite being classified as a defender, he continues to operate on the right wing, giving him multiple routes to points in any fixture.

A similar case applies to PSG. Owning just one defender may limit potential returns, so targeting at least one of their attacking full-backs is key. Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m) stands out, having delivered a goal contribution in four of his last five Champions League appearances.

Budget constraints make it difficult to find defenders with genuine upside this week, but Matteo Ruggeri (€4.3m) offers a strong alternative. The fixture against Barcelona is challenging, but he already showed his attacking threat in the first leg, registering an assist.

MIDFIELDERS

Liverpool return to Anfield this week, and we’re expecting a stronger overall performance than we got in the first leg. That makes investment in their attack more appealing, with Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m) standing out as a cheaper route in. While he may not look overly attacking at first glance, his output tells a different story, with five goals and four assists in the Champions League so far.

Even with Liverpool at home, leaving out Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.3m) looks risky. He remains PSG’s most effective attacker, and three consecutive double-digit hauls in the competition highlight both his consistency and explosiveness.

Bayern Munich host Real Madrid this week, which gives them a clear edge heading into the tie. Among their attackers, Michael Olise (€8.3m) has been a standout. He impressed in Madrid and followed that up with an 18-point haul in the previous Champions League match.

The clash between Atletico and Barcelona also looks set for goals. Atletico have the tools to exploit Barcelona’s high line on the break, while the visitors will look to dominate through sustained attacking play. That opens the door to targeting at least one attacker from each side. Lamine Yamal (€9.9m), on penalties, stands out for Barcelona, while the well-priced Giuliano Simeone (€6.2m) looks like Atletico’s most appealing attacking option.

FORWARDS

Barcelona are likely to leave space as they chase a two-goal deficit, which makes Julián Álvarez (€9.3m) a standout option. The Atletico penalty taker comes into this in excellent form, having delivered double-digit hauls in each of his last three Champions League matches.

As seen in the previous round, both Harry Kane (€10.8m) and Kylian Mbappé (€11.0m) remain elite options. Kane has racked up over 50 attacking returns across all competitions this season, while Mbappé has produced 15 goal contributions in the Champions League alone. The fact that both players are on penalties only strengthens their appeal.

UCL MATCHDAY 14 SCOUT PICKS