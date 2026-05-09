Differential FPL captains for the final two Gameweeks

With only two Gameweeks left, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman continues to explore ways for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to make up ground.

Having previously looked at five broader ways to boost rank, this time, as a continuation of his Gameweek 32 article, Tom picks out some more differential captains to consider.

GAMEWEEK 37

Viktor Gyokeres v Burnley (h)

v Burnley (h) Dango Ouattara v Crystal Palace (h)

Bruno Fernandes (£10.4m) will probably be the stand-out captaincy option in Gameweek 37, especially if Nottingham Forest are safe from relegation.

However, Forest’s reserves swept Chelsea away on Monday, and there are some attractive alternative options at Arsenal, including Viktor Gyokeres (£8.9m).

The Swede is finding his best form at the right time for Arsenal, with his partnership with Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) starting to click.

Despite much criticism, Gyokeres actually has the fifth-best minutes per goal ratio this season (players with a minimum of 500 minutes):

11 of his 14 Premier League goals have come against teams currently in the bottom half.

As a ‘flat-track bully’, Burnley are as appealing a side as any to face. The Gunners will also have enjoyed their first free midweek in a while before the relegated Clarets visit.

There’s always a minutes risk with Kai Havertz (£7.3m) present, but this matchup may just be too good to pass up.

For the real mavericks out there, Dango Ouattara (£5.7m) is another option at home to Crystal Palace.

This is the Eagles’ upcoming schedule:

Thursday 7 May: Conference League – Shakhtar (h)

Sunday 10 May: Gameweek 36 – Everton (h)

Wednesday 13 May: Gameweek 36 – Man City (a)

Sunday 17 May: Gameweek 37 – Brentford (a)

With the focus on the Conference League final, it’s a matchup that could play into the hands of right winger Ouattara, who could get in around the sides of Palace’s three-man defence.

Above: Palace’s goal attempts conceded heatmap (last four matches)

Among all Fantasy midfielders who have made more than five starts, Ouattara ranks fifth for most big chances per 90 minutes (0.68).

GAMEWEEK 38

Jarrod Bowen v Leeds United (h)

v Leeds United (h) Mohamed Salah v Brentford (h)

If Jarrod Bowen (£7.8m) is still fighting to keep West Ham United up on the final day, he could be a sound differential captain.

The Hammers talisman has delivered an attacking return or defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 10 of his last 14 matches.

In that time, he’s amassed 81 points, the fourth-most of any player.

While Bowen’s goal threat has dipped (no big chances since Gameweek 24!), he is on penalties and assists feel likely if West Ham are to find the net against Leeds United, who have kept just two away clean sheets all season.

A reliable 90-minute man, Bowen racked up 13 points in Gameweek 38 last season, and could easily haul again.

A sentimental final day punt on Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) for his Anfield farewell against Brentford could also be an option.

His muscle issue is relatively minor in nature and the club are confident that he’ll feature again this season.

With UEFA Champions League qualification likely secured, it’d be a huge surprise if Salah doesn’t start, and his teammates will surely want to give him a fitting send-off, ideally with a couple of goals.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW: GAMEWEEK 37-38

Do you have your eye on any other differential captaincy picks? Let us know in the comments section below.