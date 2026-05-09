FPL

How will Thursday’s European results affect FPL?

9 May 2026 14 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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On Thursday, Aston Villa overturned a first-leg deficit to defeat Nottingham Forest and reach the Europa League final.

At the same time, Crystal Palace beat Shakhtar Donetsk to make the Conference League equivalent.

Let’s check how these developments will affect the final three weeks of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

1. Sixth place may reach the Champions League

If Villa win the Europa League and, domestically, finish exactly fifth, then the team below them will also qualify for the Champions League.

That place is currently occupied by Bournemouth. But Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion are close behind. It’s an intriguing thought that one of these clubs might be rubbing shoulders with Europe’s elite next season.

It means that there’s an extra incentive for the chasing pack to aim for sixth place, and should ensure strong line-ups from their respective clubs’ managers while it’s mathematically possible to do so.

However, if Villa win the trophy and finish fourth, that extra Champions League place will be allocated abroad.

2. Crystal Palace’s Conference League final takes place after Gameweek 38

FPL Gameweek 4 Free Hit: Pros, cons + best team

Meanwhile, at Palace, Oliver Glasner is already rotating his attackers and hinted at more over the coming days. It greatly reduces the appeal of their players for this Double Gameweek 36.

Expect this to continue until the final day, as Gameweek 38’s hosting of Arsenal happens three days before meeting Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.

That might annoy Manchester City fans.

“Again, I don’t know right now how we will plan this because it’s also the first time for me playing the last league game on Sunday and then [the final] on Wednesday. When we had this with Frankfurt, we played the last league game on Saturday and we… played the same team that we played in the [Europa League] final as the last test.

“But I don’t know if this makes sense if you play Sunday and Wednesday. Fortunately, I have a bit of time to think about it and do my research and talk with my staff, and then we will plan the last week, but now it’s really getting the win against Everton to be really safe in the league and then making the second step.

“To be honest, if somebody criticises… for me, sorry, if I can say this, it would be nonsense. It’s just the last game but there were 37 games played before. That means if another team on Matchday 25 rotated against City or Arsenal, they affected the title race as well. I’m not responsible for Arsenal, I’m not responsible for Manchester City; I’m responsible for Crystal Palace and I get paid for doing the best things for Crystal Palace and not for City and not for Arsenal.

“Again, I don’t know what we’re doing [in Gameweek 38]. Maybe we’ll be playing with the same line-up that we’ll play against Vallecano but again, maybe it feels like the league title is decided on the last day but at the end, it’s a result of 38 Matchdays and at the end, everybody gets what he deserves.” – Oliver Glasner, speaking on Thursday, about his Gameweek 38 plans

3. Aston Villa’s Europa League final takes place between Gameweeks 37 and 38

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Then again, Pep Guardiola’s lot will be against another distracted side at the same time.

That’s because the Freiburg v Aston Villa showcase is on Wednesday 20 May, between Gameweeks 37 and 38.

Should this weekend’s top-flight action help Villa secure Champions League qualification, Unai Emery may deem it necessary to rest the likes of Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) in the build-up to Istanbul.

FPL notes: Villa rotation, no shots for an hour + Richarlison 3

4. The Gameweek 37 deadline has moved

Speaking of European finals in the dual-continent Turkish city, Liverpool is Villa’s Gameweek 37 opponent.

Originally scheduled for Sunday 17 May, that match between the two clubs has been shifted to two days earlier (20:00 BST kick-off).

It means FPL’s Gameweek 37 deadline is now 18:30 on Friday 15 May.

Don’t get caught out!

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

14 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Welp, with 750K rank and already -8 spent, Doku TC seems on brand.

    Open Controls
  2. Wardinator
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Would you start Kroupi.Jr or Thiago?

    Open Controls
    1. DBry
        27 mins ago

        Kjr

        Open Controls
      • The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Kroupi

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    2. DBry
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Raya or Gyokeres?

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      • Vasshin
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Who to start among these:
        1. Calvert-Lewin ( Tot A)
        2. Joao Pedro (Liv A)
        3. Tavernier (Ful A)

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      • SomeoneKnows
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Bench boost squad below, 1 ft

        A) Roll
        B) Struijk > Hill
        C) Watkins > Welbeck
        D) Bowen > Welbeck

        Henderson, Raya
        Gabriel, Lacroix, NOR, Struijk, VanHeck
        Bruno, Cherki, Rice, Gross, KDH
        Haaland, Watkins, Bowen

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          C

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      • The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        41 mins ago

        Would you start Cunha (sun), who is rumoured to be getting his game time managed, or KDH (cpl), who isn’t?

        Open Controls
      • Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        Do we think doku will start both games?

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      • The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Rp

        Which looks better given I have zero Arsenal defense since WC32?

        A: Palmer + Sanchez -> Saka + Henderson this GW, Senesi -> Calafiori/Hincapie next week
        B: Palmer -> Saka this week(start Darlow), Sanchez + Senesi -> Dubravka + Saliba next week

        Open Controls
      • Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        World Cup ticket prices
        from MSN
        Resale prices change by the minute and vary by site. On SeatGeek, for instance, the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City edged out Portugal-Colombia for the priciest group-stage game. The Mexico game had a get-in price of $2,771 this week, compared with $2,761 for Portugal-Colombia, according to SeatGeek.

        Open Controls
      • Hazardous1983
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        Is this good to go no ft now

        Verbruggen (darlow)
        Oreilly gabriel van hecke (hill strujk)
        Bruno saka gross tavernier semenyo
        Pedro haaland (dcl)

        Anything worth a hit

        Open Controls
      • Pomp and Circumstance
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        looking to do these moves (3 FT)--good moves?
        Pedro-->Gyokeres
        Semenyo-->Cherki
        Gordon-->Sarr

        I know lots not too big on Sarr, but it would surely be fun for DGW, no?

        current team (before moves)
        Verbruggen
        Van Heck, NOR, Gabriel
        Saka, Semenyo, Tavernier, Bruno
        Haaland (TC), Welbeck, Pedro

        subs: Darlow; Hill, N. Williams, Gordon

        Open Controls

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