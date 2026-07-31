Best £6.0m-£6.5m forwards for FPL 2026/27

Next on our 2026/27 price list analysis, a look at the best £6.0m-£6.5m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forwards.

As of now, 16 players have such value, although several are either rotation risks or keep being linked with transfers elsewhere.

Here are the leading contenders…

£6.0M-£6.5M FPL FORWARDS

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN (LEEDS UNITED)

A lot of Calvert-Lewin’s 17.9% current ownership is due to the latest season’s 14 goals. Everyone else with at least this amount costs £7.5m or more.

Our article comparing last season’s points and this year’s prices says he’s the best value forward (0.68 points per million per match), though he’s sometimes been a frustrating, streaky guy to truly rely on.

For example, the 29-year-old scored in six consecutive matches between Gameweeks 13 and 18, but that preceded two strikes in 13.

Heading into Gameweek 33, an unflattering statistic emerged. Throughout almost five campaigns, the ‘Goals Imminent’ regular was vastly underachieving in terms of expected goals (27 v 44.97 xG). Yet he made amends with four in Leeds’ closing six.

All in all, this is someone who has only risen half a million despite ranking third among forwards for xG (15.81, above), while fourth for box shots (68) and big chances (33). He takes penalties and won’t face one of last season’s top seven until Gameweek 6.

BRIAN BROBBEY (SUNDERLAND)

Next, the only £6.0m forward who is in more teams (22.5%), even though our free Fixture Ticker thinks Sunderland have the second-worst run until Gameweek 6. The opening trip to Ipswich Town looks promising, mind.

After arriving from Ajax, Brobbey had to make do with initial cameo appearances but, after scoring twice, became first-choice from Gameweek 16, missing just a couple because of a minor groin issue.

The Dutch international must be oozing confidence after three World Cup goals versus Sweden and Tunisia. But be aware that he isn’t on penalties and there could be rotation due to European matches.

WILL OSULA / NICK WOLTEMADE (NEWCASTLE UNITED)

Across the North East, Osula, Woltemade and Yoane Wissa all cost £6.0m, but the prediction of who’ll start has just got tougher, now that Eddie Howe has resigned. That may keep FPL managers hesitant, as does the general feeling that Newcastle are falling apart.

On the other hand, the Magpies’ first 10 fixtures rank first, placing third until Gameweek 6.

Woltemade started with four goals in five, but Howe lost faith in him as a centre-forward. So, from Gameweek 19, he was benched on 10 of 19 available occasions. Perhaps the potential new boss, fellow German Matthias Jaissle, is more tactically flexible, someone willing to stray from a rigid 4-3-3.

Combined with fellow big-money summer signing Wissa being a constant mix of being injured and poor, this allowed Osula to step up.

Soon after a brilliant stoppage-time winner against Manchester United, the young Dane began each of Newcastle’s final seven, scoring five goals. Stay tuned for any Jaissle quotes and clues.

EVANILSON (BOURNEMOUTH)

Although Eli Junior Kroupi‘s (£7.5m) three-to-four-month foot injury could secure Evanilson’s place up front, splashing £25.7m on Alvaro Rodriguez (£6.0m) puts pressure on him to not repeat last season’s abysmal finishing.

Of all players, he received the second-highest passes inside the penalty area (87) and took the third-most shots from the six-yard box (15). Good numbers.

Not so good were his six goals, 8.6% conversion rate and 38.6% shot accuracy. A pair of matches saw him fail to score from six close-range efforts. Even worse, Evanilson ended as the league’s second-biggest xG underachiever (-4.59) and the worst finisher compared to the quality of chances (Shooting Goals Added/SGA, -3.67).

Above: Evanilson’s non-penalty shots were low on quality

Therefore, FPL managers need new boss Marco Rose to improve him. Luckily, with the Cherries playing the second-toughest schedule until Gameweek 6, it probably gives some time to observe.

JEAN-PHILLIPPE MATETA (CRYSTAL PALACE)

Slightly more expensive at £6.5m, Mateta is still remembered fondly for a great Double Gameweek in 2023/24, where he racked up four goals and an assist for Triple Captain users.

Last season peaked with a Gameweek 8 hat-trick versus Bournemouth – though this was still below his 3.67 xG, from a whopping 11 shots!

Fifth for big chances (31), Mateta missed 20 of them – joint-second with Calvert-Lewin and Igor Thiago (£8.0m, above), from much fewer minutes. You see, his starting status has been insecure since Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.0m) signed in early February.

Missing the first few matches because of an injured knee, seven of the remaining nine were limited to cameos – likely related to Crystal Palace’s Conference League heroics.

Plus, he lasted the whole World Cup. New manager Pierre Sage may choose to ease him in during Palace’s promising, fifth-on-the-Ticker run to Gameweek 6, so he’s definitely one to monitor in pre-season.

IGOR JESUS (NOTTINGHAM FOREST)

Let’s slide across from Oliver Glasner’s previous to new club. At Nottingham Forest, he inherits Igor Jesus, a striker who netted seven times in the Europa League. The top flight was tougher.

The Brazilian started all but two league outings from Gameweek 9 onwards, yet merely seven of his 60 box attempts were Opta-defined big chances. His 70 shots averaged a very low 0.09 xG.

Above: Not many of Igor Jesus’ attempts were on target

A particular spell from Gameweeks 10 to 21 featured 33 penalty area efforts, but just five on target and one big chance. Over the campaign, he matched Evanilson’s 8.6% conversion rate.

However, Jesus is having a great pre-season. He’s scored in three friendlies and could be a bargain, providing Glasner picks him over Chris Wood (£6.0m), Taiwo Awoniyi (£5.5m) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (£5.5m). That’s a slight uncertainty, at least for now.

DOMINIC SOLANKE (TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR)

Our ‘Jump on, jump off‘ article advises not buying Tottenham assets until Gameweek 7, which is the first time they’ll face a promoted team.

But the appeal of Solanke hinges on whether Roberto De Zerbi’s shopping spree takes him to the striker department.

We know from 2023/24’s 19-goal season that Solanke has quality, but two Spurs years have included knee and ankle injuries. Then again, he was able to start most matches from Gameweeks 23 to 34.

THE OTHERS

A bunch of the other £6.0m and £6.5m forwards were mentioned in passing.

Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) would certainly have had a section, were he not about to join Chelsea as Joao Pedro‘s (£7.5m) understudy. It’s a shame because 2025/26 was his best FPL season for goals (13) and points (126).

And, if his arrival triggers Nicolas Jackson‘s (£6.5m) rumoured move to Aston Villa, the Senegalese star’s appeal depends on what happens to Ollie Watkins (£8.0m) and Tammy Abraham (£5.5m).