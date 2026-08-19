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FPL 2026/27 – Everton: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

19 August 2026 27 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews continue with David Moyes’ Everton.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Keane or Tarkowski: who should FPL managers buy? 5

AWAY FORM

Only Arsenal and Manchester City won more away matches than Everton last season.

It’s no surprise, given that David Moyes’ approach is arguably better suited to playing on the road.

Indeed, the Toffees recorded the lowest possession of any away side (40.8%) in 2025/26, yet only two teams allowed fewer goals.

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It understandably took some time for Everton to get used to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but if they can properly adapt to their new surroundings, they should have a decent season.

SOLID AT THE BACK

Everton’s backline had all the characteristics you’d expect from a Moyes side in 2025/26.

They conceded 50 goals, the sixth-fewest, and kept 11 clean sheets, the fourth-most.

Over the years, the Toffees’ backline has generally performed well for Fantasy managers, and it appears to be in good shape as we approach the new campaign, with Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) featuring in pre-season after injury.

If they can secure a new right-back, a key position to fill this summer, it bodes well for Everton’s defensive contribution (DefCon) magnets.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

FPL pre-season: Beto + Kalajdzic goals, Lopez debut 1

ATTACK ISSUES

There were issues in attack last season, a familiar theme for Everton in recent times:

SeasonGoals scoredPL rank
2025/2647=15th
2024/254217th
2023/244019th

Only five clubs scored fewer goals than the Toffees (47) last season. They ranked 14th for expected goals (xG), too, with 46.7.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) chipped in with eight goals, a decent return for a midfielder, but nobody scored more than nine.

Thierno Barry (£5.5m) has hit a bit of pre-season form but will it count for anything when the meaningful action gets underway?

INJURIES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PARK

Everton were without three central midfielders for Saturday’s draw with Lille.

James Garner (£6.0m) underwent successful surgery to address a groin issue in July, with a return to first-team training “being targeted around the opening week of the Premier League season”.

Tim Iroegbunam (£5.0m), heavily linked with a move to Hull City, is out with a groin problem of his own.

As for new boy Christian Norgaard (£5.0m), he’s not featured at all since signing from Arsenal. There was a suggestion he was nursing an injury in his final days with the Gunners.

It could mean that there’s a very green pairing of Hayden Hackney (£5.5m) and Harrison Armstrong (£5.0m) in the engine room, two midfielders with just six Premier League starts between them.

EVERTON: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

MID | Hayden Hackney | MIddlesbrough (£16m)
MID | Tyrique George | Chelsea (£18m)
MID | Merlin Rohl | Freiburg (£18m)
MID | Christian Norgaard | Arsenal (£7m)
MID | Brennan Johnson | Crystal Palace (swap)

Key Transfers Out:

DEF | Seamus Coleman | Released
MID | Idrissa Gana Gueye | Released
MID | Dwight McNeil | Crystal Palace (swap)

The lesser-spotted swap deal saw Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) trade places with Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) and head to Merseyside. He’ll likely have to bide his time as a back-up winger for now. It’s fair to say the jury is very much out on the Welshman after a poor year.

Two central midfielders have joined the ranks in Hackney and Norgaard. The latter is the big hope in the £5.0m midfielder pool given his historic predilection for DefCons, but he seems to have arrived at the Toffees nursing an injury.

Merlin Rohl (£5.0m) and Tyrique George (£5.5m) were merely making their loan moves permanent this summer.

EVERTON: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Jul 18 | Dundee 0-4 Everton (a) | Beto (Dewsbury-Hall assist), Barry, Foster, McNeil (Alcaraz assist)
Jul 25 | Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Everton (a)
Jul 28 | Stoke City 1-0 Everton (a)
Aug 1 | Hamburg 1-2 Everton (a) | Rohl (Barry assist), own-goal (Graham assist)
Aug 8 | Stuttgart 3-1 Everton (a) | Barry pen
Aug 12 | Everton 3-1 Newcastle United (n) | Barry (Armstrong assist), Ndiaye pen (Dewsbury-Hall assist), George (Armstrong assist)
Aug 15 | Everton 1-1 Lille (h) | Ndiaye pen (Dewsbury-Hall assist)

Form Players: Barry (3 goals, 1 assist), Dewsbury-Hall (3 assists), Ndiaye (2 goals), Armstrong (2 assists)

OPENING FIXTURES

FPL 2026/27: Who has the best early fixtures? 9

It’s hard to find a sustained run of good fixtures for the Toffees before Christmas.

In truth, the first six Gameweeks might be the best of the lot.

Moyes’ side will hope to catch two teams under new management still in transitional periods in Gameweeks 1 and 2, while two newly promoted sides are to come in Gameweeks 5 and 6.

Our clean sheet ticker ranks them sixth in this period:

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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27 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Origi-nal
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 30 mins ago

    Thoughts? Just logging in for the season..

    Kinsky
    Gvardiol Shaw Calafiori
    Szobosszlai Mbuemo Bruno Tzolis
    Haaland Jaoo Pedro Brobbey

    Verbuggen Hughes O'Shea Rodon

    0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Puntillimon
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Looks good - not sure about city defence as midfield isn’t great so will leak chances

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    FPL_Gout says Weghorst, Wout!

    Open Controls
  3. Puntillimon
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Any areas you would push for change?

    Lammens
    Calafiori white Jacquet
    Bruno szobo tzolis schade
    Haaland Pedro dcl

    Verbruggen Robertson o’nein Sangare 0 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Gordo3131
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Looks good. If it were me I would only be concerned about Jacquet minutes. But looks like you also have the backup on the bench to cover. GTG IMO.

      Open Controls
  4. BR510
    5 hours ago

    1. Bruno Isak MGW
    2. Haaland Sangare Wirtz

    Mbeumo Tzolis ____ Schade ____
    Pedro DCL ____

    Open Controls
  5. dansmith1985
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    9qzy2l

    Join my mini league if you like guys

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Are there imaginary prizes?

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      What if I like gals?

      Open Controls
  6. CCFC 1987
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    tempted by picking Dalot over Maguire... yay or nay?
    or will he share minutes with Mazraoui/Yoro?

    Open Controls
  7. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Would appreciate any feedback on this BB for GW1...

    Lammens Verbruggen

    Gvardiol Calafiori VVD Ajer Diop

    Mbeumo Wirtz Ndiaye Tzolis Gross

    Haaland Thiago Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Jules-C
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Looks very stacked! Would personally exchange Gvardiol for White/Mosquera

      Open Controls
  8. Jules-C
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Which combo do you prefer?

    A) White + Ndiaye
    B) Vuskovic + Tzolis

    Verbruggen (Kinsky)
    ___ - Cala - Shaw (Rodon - Diop)
    Bruno - Mbeumo - Szobo - ___ (Gomez)
    Haaland - JP - DCL

    Open Controls
  9. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Not seeing any love for Stach on here. Proven FPL assett at a decent price, what’s not to like? Or is it just that Schade us the sexier pick?

    Open Controls
    1. Jules-C
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Lot of good 6m options that are more attacking, so probably just preference for explosive players instead of steady points

      Open Controls
  10. In Carrick we trust
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Hi everyone how's this looking for bench boost team?

    Lammens
    Maguire, neco Williams, Calafiori
    Mbeumo, wirtz, Rogers, tzolis
    Haaland, DCL, Pedro

    Bench
    Roefs, schade, Hume, Mosquera

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Looks strong, but would downgrade Roefs to 4.5 to save 0.5

      Open Controls
    2. Diles Mavis
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Looks good, unsure about Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. In Carrick we trust
        • 9 Years
        2 hours ago

        Thanks 🙂 would ideally like Palmer but can't stretch too him

        Open Controls
  11. Diles Mavis
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel | De Cuyper | O’Nien
    Bruno F. | Mbeumo | Gakpo | Tzolis
    Haaland | Pedro | Walle Egeli

    (Jaros | Slater | Van Ewijk | Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Open Controls
  12. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    DCL or Brobbie?

    Open Controls
  13. Fight in the schade
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Latest rd1. BB

    Roefs

    White calafiori Maguire
    Bruno Mbueno semenyo tzolis
    Isaac JP Thiago

    Kinsky Aina Le fee Hume

    Open Controls
  14. New Article
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/19/fpl-gameweek-1-team-reveal-5x-top-25k-finishes

    Open Controls
  15. Boberella
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Completely missed the Dwight McNeil / Brennan Johnson swap deal! McNeil could be great for Palace. Rate him as a player, never really been much of an FPL option though.

    Open Controls
    1. Hughes Your Daddy
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      He does fit into Sage's style of play that wants more crosses in, think he will fit in as a good squad player for us (better than Johnson at least) - but yeah not much of an FPL option as im sure there is going to be lots of rotation with the amount of games we will have.

      Open Controls
  16. Happyhiccup
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this no Bruno draft, trying to decide what to do with the extra 0.5 itb

    Kinsky
    Vvd Gabriel Muharemović
    Mbeumo, Szob, Anderson, Tzolis
    Haaland, Thiago, JP

    Palmer, Thomas, Davis, Slater

    Open Controls

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