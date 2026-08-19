FPL 2026/27 – Everton: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews continue with David Moyes’ Everton.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more.

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

AWAY FORM

Only Arsenal and Manchester City won more away matches than Everton last season.

It’s no surprise, given that David Moyes’ approach is arguably better suited to playing on the road.

Indeed, the Toffees recorded the lowest possession of any away side (40.8%) in 2025/26, yet only two teams allowed fewer goals.

P W D L GF GA GD Pts Home 19 6 5 8 26 27 -1 23 Away 19 7 5 7 21 23 -2 26

It understandably took some time for Everton to get used to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, but if they can properly adapt to their new surroundings, they should have a decent season.

SOLID AT THE BACK

Everton’s backline had all the characteristics you’d expect from a Moyes side in 2025/26.

They conceded 50 goals, the sixth-fewest, and kept 11 clean sheets, the fourth-most.

Over the years, the Toffees’ backline has generally performed well for Fantasy managers, and it appears to be in good shape as we approach the new campaign, with Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) featuring in pre-season after injury.

If they can secure a new right-back, a key position to fill this summer, it bodes well for Everton’s defensive contribution (DefCon) magnets.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

ATTACK ISSUES

There were issues in attack last season, a familiar theme for Everton in recent times:

Season Goals scored PL rank 2025/26 47 =15th 2024/25 42 17th 2023/24 40 19th

Only five clubs scored fewer goals than the Toffees (47) last season. They ranked 14th for expected goals (xG), too, with 46.7.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) chipped in with eight goals, a decent return for a midfielder, but nobody scored more than nine.

Thierno Barry (£5.5m) has hit a bit of pre-season form but will it count for anything when the meaningful action gets underway?

INJURIES IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PARK

Everton were without three central midfielders for Saturday’s draw with Lille.

James Garner (£6.0m) underwent successful surgery to address a groin issue in July, with a return to first-team training “being targeted around the opening week of the Premier League season”.

Tim Iroegbunam (£5.0m), heavily linked with a move to Hull City, is out with a groin problem of his own.

As for new boy Christian Norgaard (£5.0m), he’s not featured at all since signing from Arsenal. There was a suggestion he was nursing an injury in his final days with the Gunners.

It could mean that there’s a very green pairing of Hayden Hackney (£5.5m) and Harrison Armstrong (£5.0m) in the engine room, two midfielders with just six Premier League starts between them.

EVERTON: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

MID | Hayden Hackney | MIddlesbrough (£16m) MID | Tyrique George | Chelsea (£18m) MID | Merlin Rohl | Freiburg (£18m) MID | Christian Norgaard | Arsenal (£7m) MID | Brennan Johnson | Crystal Palace (swap)

Key Transfers Out:

DEF | Seamus Coleman | Released MID | Idrissa Gana Gueye | Released MID | Dwight McNeil | Crystal Palace (swap)

The lesser-spotted swap deal saw Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) trade places with Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) and head to Merseyside. He’ll likely have to bide his time as a back-up winger for now. It’s fair to say the jury is very much out on the Welshman after a poor year.

Two central midfielders have joined the ranks in Hackney and Norgaard. The latter is the big hope in the £5.0m midfielder pool given his historic predilection for DefCons, but he seems to have arrived at the Toffees nursing an injury.

READ MORE: £5.0m FPL midfielder Norgaard a potential DefCon magnet at Everton

Merlin Rohl (£5.0m) and Tyrique George (£5.5m) were merely making their loan moves permanent this summer.

EVERTON: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Form Players: Barry (3 goals, 1 assist), Dewsbury-Hall (3 assists), Ndiaye (2 goals), Armstrong (2 assists)

OPENING FIXTURES

It’s hard to find a sustained run of good fixtures for the Toffees before Christmas.

In truth, the first six Gameweeks might be the best of the lot.

Moyes’ side will hope to catch two teams under new management still in transitional periods in Gameweeks 1 and 2, while two newly promoted sides are to come in Gameweeks 5 and 6.

Our clean sheet ticker ranks them sixth in this period:

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS