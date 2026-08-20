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FPL 2026/27 – Liverpool: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

20 August 2026 17 comments
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Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews continue with Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign, predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, detail their set-piece takers, assess the summer transfer activity and more.

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REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

FPL notes: £3.9m defender praise

KIND EARLY FIXTURES

Liverpool players will be hard to overlook in our Gameweek 1 squads.

That’s because the Reds have the best early fixture schedule, topping the ticker across their first five matches:

Andoni Iraola will make his bow as the Liverpool manager with an away trip to Newcastle United, before encounters with Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Fulham and Bournemouth, all of whom will be under new management.

This run takes us up to the first international break of 2026/27 after Gameweek 5. This break lasts for three weeks, so it could be a perfect opportunity to Wildcard.

IRAOLA-BALL

Iraola did a superb job at Bournemouth, with a sixth-place finish and European qualification in 2025/26.

But it’s equally the style of football which offers so much optimism for the new campaign.

The Spaniard’s front-footed, attacking approach, which prioritises lots of pressing high up the pitch, is not only easy on the eye, but also highly effective.   

It could make Iraola a great fit at Liverpool, given the quality of the squad he will inherit.

Indeed, if Iraola can create a system and environment for Florian Wirtz (£7.5m) and Alexander Isak (£9.0m) to flourish, the Reds could be in for a very decent season.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

GW38 team news: xxx 1

A PACKED SCHEDULE

Iraola will need to adjust to a packed schedule, however, which will include a UEFA Champions League campaign.

His proactive approach is fine for playing once a week, but how will it translate to a busier fixture list, with much shorter turnarounds and less time to prepare for each match?

There are other question marks, too – will Iraola’s style of play be as effective against teams who consistently sit deep, can he handle the pressure and intensity of the Anfield hot seat, etc?

LACK OF ATTACKING DEPTH

Liverpool have already recruited talented winger Victor Munoz (£6.5m) this summer.

But Kop legend Mohamed Salah has departed, Hugo Ekitike (£7.5m) is injured, while they also missed out on Yan Diomande, who decided to move to Real Madrid instead.

Yes, the Reds still have quality attackers, like Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha (£6.0m), Cody Gakpo (£7.0m) and Isak, but that alone probably won’t be enough to cope with next season’s demands, something Iraola discussed in his first Liverpool press conference.

“We have to accept the difficult situation right now. A lot of senior players leaving, very important players. Also, some of the very important players are injured: Ekitike, Bradley and Leoni. They are long-term injuries. In terms of improving the team, we have to consider replacing important players who were making important numbers and the players who will be missing time.” – Andoni Iraola

LIVERPOOL: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

DEF | Jeremy Jacquet Rennes (£55m)
MID | Victor Munoz | Osasuna (£34.5m)
DEF | Ronald Araujo | Barcelona (loan)

Key Transfers Out:

DEF | Andrew Robertson Tottenham Hotspur (free)
MID | Mohamed Salah | Released
DEF | Ibrahima Konate Real Madrid (free)

LIVERPOOL: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Jul 25 | Liverpool 4-2 Sunderland (n) | Morrison (Elliott assist), Szoboszlai, Chiesa (Ramsay assist), Koumas (Szoboszlai assist)
Jul 30 | Liverpool 1-0 Wrexham (n) | Ngumoha (Szoboszlai assist)
Aug 2 | Liverpool 2-4 Leeds United (n) | Chambers (Kerkez assist), Wirtz (Frimpong assist)
Aug 9 | Liverpool 2-3 Monaco (h) | Isak (Gravenberch assist), Wirtz (Isak assist)
Aug 16 | Liverpool 0-0 Como (h)  
Aug 16 | Liverpool 2-0 Como (h) | Gakpo (Frimpong assist), Jacquet (Gakpo assist)

Form Players: Szoboszlai (1 goal, 2 assists), Wirtz (2 goals), Gakpo (1 goal, 1 assist), Isak (1 goal, 1 assist), Frimpong (2 assists)

OPENING FIXTURES

As mentioned further up this article, the opening five fixtures are pretty positive.

All five opponents are under new management, as are Gameweek 6 foes Manchester City.

That could work two ways, of course. Difficult to plan for, or vulnerable as a team in transition? Certainly, in beleaguered Newcastle United’s case, it looks like the latter.

Gameweek 6 looks like a hopping-off point (ideal if you’re Wildcarding then) but, at least, four of these six matches are at home:

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Stanimal
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    A) Schade & Szoboszlai
    Or
    B) M.Sangare & Wirtz

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    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Coin toss but I like A for price points.

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B)

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  2. Pumpkinhead
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    No Haaland BB1, WC3 strategy.

    Raya, Kinsky
    Gabby, Calafiori, Muharemović, Hume, Shaw
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Ndiaye, Le Fee
    Thiago, Joao, DCL

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    1. Dutchy
      • 8 Years
      39 mins ago

      Such good depth

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      1. Dutchy
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I’m so tempted to run with this strategy

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    2. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      If you are set on WC3, would you not get a different 5.0 than Muhar? Shaw could Rodon and Muhar could be Maguire to better capture some more Man U attack in the first 2 games?

      Could DCL potentially be someone else as well given their fixtures? Richarlison gets Newcastle (H) GW2? Brobbey soft start both weeks?

      otherwise I like it a lot.

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    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ben Crellin's squad

      Raya-Scherpen
      Gab-Mosq-Shaw-NicoWill-DeCuyp
      BrunoF-Palmer-Mbeu-Szob-Ndiaye
      JPed-DCL-Rich

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      1. bruik
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        No City. Interesting

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  3. Morrissey1986
    • 17 Years
    47 mins ago

    Who are players you would consider but you find them a tad overpriced? I will start with Nathan Collins.

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      Haaland

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bruno Fernandes

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  4. Dutchy
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    BB1 WC3 Draft thoughts?

    Lammens
    Palestra O’Reilly Calafiori
    Bruno Szob Mbeumo Ndiaye Tzolis
    Isak Pedro

    Verbruggen DCL Tarkowski Neco

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    1. The Pretender
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Can you get Gab? Think if anyone is likely a haul on day one, Bruno aside, its him.

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    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      I wouldn’t trust EVE till I see them play

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    3. thorvaldsson
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I'm so high on Palestra. I'm Taking the chance early just to see...

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  5. The Philosopher
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Surely White a better relatively long term option than burning a transfer switching between Mosquera and Konsa?

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