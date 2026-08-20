FPL

FPL 2026/27 – Sunderland: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

20 August 2026 56 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
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Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews continue with Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also attempt to predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, look at their set-piece takers and more.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

FPL notes: Andersen returns + Le Bris on Xhaka’s fitness 3

KEEPING THE BAND TOGETHER

Sunderland were one of the success stories of 2025/26.

Promoted from the Championship via the play-offs, the Black Cats ended the campaign in seventh to qualify for Europe for the first time since 1973.

Tipped for relegation by many, Regis Le Bris’ side deserve real praise for what they achieved.

Could they perhaps carry that momentum into 2026/27?

They have plenty of quality in their squad, that’s for sure, including Robin Roefs (£5.0m), Nordi Mukiele (£5.5m), Granit Xhaka (£5.5m), Enzo Le Fee (£6.0m) and Brian Brobbey (£6.0m).

Crucially, and unlike their neighbours up the road, they’ve kept together the entire squad from last season, seeing off interest from Chelsea in the inspirational Xhaka.

SOLID AT THE BACK

The Black Cats had the fourth-best defence in the Premier League last season, conceding only 48 goals.

They also ranked joint-fourth for clean sheets, with 11.

A trusted backline by many Fantasy managers, Le Bris accepted that Sunderland couldn’t dominate possession (44.8%).

Instead, they sat deeper, prioritising structure and defensive shape, particularly on home turf.

Even factoring in April’s 5-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, they conceded just 20 goals in 19 matches at the Stadium of Light, which included seven clean sheets.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

FPL notes: Mukiele 17-pointer + Pereira on Strand Larsen’s fitness

ATTACKING CONCERNS

Sunderland’s attack was pretty much the opposite of their defensive capabilities from last season.

Only three teams scored fewer goals than Sunderland’s 42 (below):

The Black Cats were even worse for expected goals (xG) – 38.80, ranking 18th in the division – and shots (396, 18th).

Brobbey was Sunderland’s top scorer, with seven goals in 22 starts and nine substitute appearances, with Wilson Isidor (£5.5m, six goals) and Le Fee (five goals) next on the list.

Ultimately, results and where you finish in the table are all that matters, but even fans would admit that improvement is needed in the attacking third.

ADDED WORKLOAD

Could Sunderland’s European return impact their Premier League form?

With the added fixture congestion, plus the Thursday-Sunday turnarounds, they may not have the squad depth to cope with the demands of a Premier League and European schedule.

Particularly with less time to recover and prepare between Gameweeks.

The Black Cats will have to play eight league phase matches in Europe, as well as the possibility of a play-off round further ahead.

They’ve barely signed anyone to bolster their squad this summer, indeed.

SUNDERLAND: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

DEF | Thomas Meunier | Lille (free)

Key Transfers Out:

DEF | Dennis Cirkin | Released
MID | Dan Neil | Rangers (free)
MID | Bertrand Traore | Released
FWD | Eliezer Mayenda | Stade Rennais (£22m)

SUNDERLAND: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Jul 18 | York City 1-5 Sunderland (a) | Le Fee (Ta Bi assist), Rigg (Hume assist), Tutierov (Reinildo assist), Le Fee (Tutierov assist), Proctor (Dinsdale assist)
Jul 25 | Sunderland 2-4 Liverpool (n) | Le Fee (Rigg assist), Tutierov (Ja Jones assist)
Jul 31 | Sunderland 0-1 Leeds United (n)
Aug 2 | Sunderland 1-0 Wrexham (n) | Mukiele (Brobbey assist)
Aug 8 | Lens 0-2 Sunderland (a) | Hume (Rigg assist), Isidor (Talbi assist)
Aug 15 | Sunderland 2-1 Stade Rennais (h) | Brobbey, Hume (Brobbey assist)

Form Players: Le Fee (3 goals), Hume (2 goals, 1 assist), Tutierov (1 goal, 2 assists), Rigg (1 goal, 2 assists), Brobbey (1 goal, 2 assists)

OPENING FIXTURES

Sunderland’s opening two matches suggest a kind start to the season, but thereafter they take a dramatic turn for the worse.

Next comes a trip to Brentford and back-to-back matches against last season’s top two.

Gameweeks 6-9 aren’t bad but the screw turns thereafter, with visits from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur sandwiching a trip to Villa Park. Then the Black Cats visit Anfield and Newcastle.

And that’s before we consider the Europa League tests that await this autumn. Ouch!

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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56 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Thoughts on my current team? Recently removed DCL to play a 3-5-2 with Wirtz

    Verb
    Cala Maguire Ajer
    Bruno Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis Le Fee
    Haaland JPedro
    (Kinsky Rodon Diop Walle Egeli)

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      I like it wirtz smart pick imo torn between him & isak myself

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    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Nice team are you going BB1 or not?
      Unsure as you have 2 starting keepers
      Maybe you just want to rotate them and wondering if Walle gets enough mins to justify BB. If you think so I might reconsider it myself

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      1. hazza44
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        Think i will hold off, as bench isnt quite strong enough

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        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Pretty similar teams with both of us on the 352.
          6 mil forwards are way better value that previous years so we might be on the wrong path. It’s something I will probably change by 5 or 6 cause Wissa or Gonzalo could be tasty maybe even DCL ..
          Anyway GL this season

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          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            No really similar you still got Bruno 🙂

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  2. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    This is good to go? No Bruno 2 up top and no BB planned
    I tried so hard to make a BB1 with Bruno over Haaland work but it’s either a WC in 3 or a hit in 3 and don’t think it’s worth it as the BB would be
    Kinsky Ajer O’Nien Brobbey

    Kinsky

    Calafiori White O’Reilly

    Semenyo Mbeumo Wirtz Tzolis Schade

    Haaland Pedro

    Dub Jacquet Ajer WalleEgile

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Nice time like the O'Reilly pick, not seen that too much on here. No Bruno could be a major risk but apart from that good balanced line up

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      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks. I can’t decide the Haaland only or Bruno only path. I think most are both but I don’t like it.
        As in the post it’s not me thinking one is better than the other. It’s just if I can’t make a BB1 I like with the cash from Haaland I will wait til later in the season and go Haaland now. Thanks for reply. O’Reilly better start first few weeks!!!

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  3. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    Shaw and Muharemovic or Rodon and Vuskovic?

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    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rodon and Vusk as they both have good attacking threat and good def con potential. Muharemovic has both too but shaw has neither

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I agree with this too

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  4. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Hows this, any glaring issue's?

    Kinsky
    Calafiri Roberton Maguire
    Bruno Mbuemo Tzolis Grob
    Joao Pedro Haaland Isak
    (Dubrvka-Hughes-Davies-O'nien)

    Who is the best 4.0 def's & best 4.5 mid also thanks

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    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Robertson is not glaring but will he start?! It’s not clear cut

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        anyone you'd advise over him please? Also is it madness going Cala & not finding funds to go Gabriel?

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      2. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        He has been pretty decent in pre season.
        No one really ready to take that place short term. The problem is with this team the bench is bare so don’t want any risk at all.
        Maybe Ajer at 4.5
        Rodon nice option too.

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        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thanks mate I appreciate that

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    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Tasty team considering the front 3 you have. Robertson clicks are you are golden.
      O’nien is very short term will get GW1 and maybe 2
      Don’t know if Hughes will even play Slater might be a better option but slim pickings
      Hughes could be a price drop too based on ownership numbers.
      Davies is good maybe put him with VanEwijk at least you cover Ipswich and Cov with an option for each. Unless you want O’nien as early backup.

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      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        30 mins ago

        Very much appreciate the time taken there mate. I'll chop Onien & Hughes immediately.
        Considered dropping Isak for a fodder & getting Wirtz as 5th mid that would give me 1.5 to improve def but would you stick with Isak? (not seen pool pre season tbh)

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        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          Pool fan and I can’t decide. Glimpses of the old Isak but maybe not enough for me yet. Going Wirtz and leaving the decision for Isak or Slob till GW3

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          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            21 mins ago

            Thanks mate, I might go the same way now you've said that

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            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Don’t change too much on my advise or you will have to sign a disclaimer 🙂

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  5. HellasLEAF
    • 17 Years
    50 mins ago

    McGuire or Neco Williams

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Neco

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    2. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maguire first 2 GWs

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  6. billnats
    • 15 Years
    44 mins ago

    12.5 to spend.
    A) O’Nein/MVE & Semenyo
    B) Rodon & Rogers/Wirtz
    C) Nico & Szob

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    1. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      B with Wirtz for me

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      1. billnats
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who’s the best 4.5 defender that isn’t Shaw/Hume?

        Rodon, Ajer, Robertson

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    2. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Close with B & C but probably B with Wirtz.

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  7. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    How can you not even mention Hume as an FPL option in an article about Sunderland?

    Playing OOP at RW, with a good pre season and attacking contributions.

    He could easily haul in the first few gameweeks.

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    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t think he will play RW with all the injuries. I think last friendly he was back in defence but shouldn’t be too long before he might be RW again. But yes definitely one to consider.

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  8. Dutchy
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Raya Maguire Hume
    or
    Lammens White Ballard

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    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Top one for me

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  9. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Is Tzolis really a better pick than Odegaard at the same price?

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    1. billnats
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gamble either way. Tzolis seems more fun. Oodegard safer.

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  10. Meta12345
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    harry maguirre and rodon or shaw and muharemovic?

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    1. DeSelby
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      For me, Maguire and Rodon.

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      1. Meta12345
        • 2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Why?

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        1. DeSelby
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Because that's what I think. You asked.

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    2. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tough, probably the first

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    3. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A to start but longer term Muha with a better 4.5

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  11. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Choose two? (have Cala & Maguire)
    A) Ajer
    B) Rodon
    C) Hume
    D) De Cuyper

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      A & C

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  12. DeSelby
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    A & B

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  13. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    25 mins ago

    best DEFs for 4.5? and who are best options as 5th MID?

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    1. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ajer, Rodon, Hume & De Cuyper, just deciding between them

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ajer and Hume. End of list...

      What budget do you have for your 5th midfielder would help 🙂

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  14. Richm
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    A Shaw and tzolis
    B Maguire and schade/le fee
    Tia

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    1. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      2 mins ago

      A short term.

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      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree

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  15. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Rodon nailed?

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    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Comes down to a back 5 or back 4. If back 4 he is a risk of a drop but it’s not definite who would drop. Having said that it’s been a back 5 pre season

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  16. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    If you have been playing with BB and non BB options make sure it’s set right now.
    I nearly BB a pile of junk

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Mine's been set for a while now 🙂

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      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Maybe I should leave it Kinsky first half injury Dub in and they both save a penalty
        And Walle bags a hatty 🙂

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  17. HellasLEAF
    • 17 Years
    5 mins ago

    Szobo or Wirtz.

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wirtz

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  18. Zoostation
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Would appreciate feedback on this BB for GW1. First time looking at no Haaland...

    Lammens Verbruggen

    VVD Calafiori Gvardiol Ajer Diop

    B Fernandes Semenyo Mbeumo Tzolis Gomez

    Isak Thiago Pedro

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  19. Ryan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    just now

    I just assumed Konsa is now the obvious 4.5. Why does nobody have him? He could sit on the bench till GW2/3 then will surely be in the Arsenal starting lineup.

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