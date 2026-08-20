FPL 2026/27 – Sunderland: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team previews continue with Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also attempt to predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, look at their set-piece takers and more.

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

KEEPING THE BAND TOGETHER

Sunderland were one of the success stories of 2025/26.

Promoted from the Championship via the play-offs, the Black Cats ended the campaign in seventh to qualify for Europe for the first time since 1973.

Tipped for relegation by many, Regis Le Bris’ side deserve real praise for what they achieved.

Could they perhaps carry that momentum into 2026/27?

They have plenty of quality in their squad, that’s for sure, including Robin Roefs (£5.0m), Nordi Mukiele (£5.5m), Granit Xhaka (£5.5m), Enzo Le Fee (£6.0m) and Brian Brobbey (£6.0m).

Crucially, and unlike their neighbours up the road, they’ve kept together the entire squad from last season, seeing off interest from Chelsea in the inspirational Xhaka.

SOLID AT THE BACK

The Black Cats had the fourth-best defence in the Premier League last season, conceding only 48 goals.

They also ranked joint-fourth for clean sheets, with 11.

A trusted backline by many Fantasy managers, Le Bris accepted that Sunderland couldn’t dominate possession (44.8%).

Instead, they sat deeper, prioritising structure and defensive shape, particularly on home turf.

Even factoring in April’s 5-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, they conceded just 20 goals in 19 matches at the Stadium of Light, which included seven clean sheets.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

ATTACKING CONCERNS

Sunderland’s attack was pretty much the opposite of their defensive capabilities from last season.

Only three teams scored fewer goals than Sunderland’s 42 (below):

The Black Cats were even worse for expected goals (xG) – 38.80, ranking 18th in the division – and shots (396, 18th).

Brobbey was Sunderland’s top scorer, with seven goals in 22 starts and nine substitute appearances, with Wilson Isidor (£5.5m, six goals) and Le Fee (five goals) next on the list.

Ultimately, results and where you finish in the table are all that matters, but even fans would admit that improvement is needed in the attacking third.

ADDED WORKLOAD

Could Sunderland’s European return impact their Premier League form?

With the added fixture congestion, plus the Thursday-Sunday turnarounds, they may not have the squad depth to cope with the demands of a Premier League and European schedule.

Particularly with less time to recover and prepare between Gameweeks.

The Black Cats will have to play eight league phase matches in Europe, as well as the possibility of a play-off round further ahead.

They’ve barely signed anyone to bolster their squad this summer, indeed.

SUNDERLAND: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

DEF | Thomas Meunier | Lille (free)

Key Transfers Out:

DEF | Dennis Cirkin | Released MID | Dan Neil | Rangers (free) MID | Bertrand Traore | Released FWD | Eliezer Mayenda | Stade Rennais (£22m)

SUNDERLAND: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Form Players: Le Fee (3 goals), Hume (2 goals, 1 assist), Tutierov (1 goal, 2 assists), Rigg (1 goal, 2 assists), Brobbey (1 goal, 2 assists)

OPENING FIXTURES

Sunderland’s opening two matches suggest a kind start to the season, but thereafter they take a dramatic turn for the worse.

Next comes a trip to Brentford and back-to-back matches against last season’s top two.

Gameweeks 6-9 aren’t bad but the screw turns thereafter, with visits from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur sandwiching a trip to Villa Park. Then the Black Cats visit Anfield and Newcastle.

And that’s before we consider the Europa League tests that await this autumn. Ouch!

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS