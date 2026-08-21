FPL

FPL 2026/27 – Spurs: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

21 August 2026 69 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team preview focuses on Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur, who keep spending big.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also attempt to predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, look at their set-piece takers and more.

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REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Spurs appoint De Zerbi as new head coach 1

NEW ARRIVALS

After flirting with relegation, Tottenham have made a real statement of intent this summer, bringing in six new players, from the big-money midfield acquisitions to some savvy frees at the free.

Mateus Fernandes (£6.0m), Sandro Tonali (£5.5m), Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m), Marcos Senesi (£6.0m), Andrew Robertson (£4.5m) and Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) have already joined the squad, adding some much-needed Premier League experience.

De Zerbi has recently insisted that Spurs aren’t yet done in the transfer market, either.

THE DE ZERBI EFFECT

Just one point above the relegation places at the point of Igor Tudor’s departure, Tottenham ended 2025/26 with three wins, two draws and only one defeat from their final six matches.

De Zerbi injected new life into Spurs, with progress made at both ends of the pitch:

Tottenham conceded only four goals and kept two clean sheets in their last five matches, so there is a quiet confidence ahead of De Zerbi’s first full season in charge.

The importance of a full pre-season with his squad cannot be underestimated after he took over from Tudor at a very chaotic time, too.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

FPL notes: Shot-shy Villa rotate + is Richarlison worth a punt?

LACK OF CREATIVITY

Tottenham have been active in the summer transfer window, but after a poor season in front of goal, much more is needed up top.

In 2025/26, Spurs ranked 17th for expected goals (xG), with 40.04, which tells us there were real creativity issues.

Richarlison (£6.0m) was their top Premier League goalscorer with 11, but after that, there was a drop-off, with Joao Palhinha (five), Cristian Romero, Mathys Tel (£6.0m) and Micky van de Ven (£5.0m, all four) their next highest.

Injuries played a part, notably to creators such as Xavi Simons (£6.0m), James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus (all £6.5m), but there is clear work for De Zerbi to do from an attacking perspective.

Indeed, going into Gameweek 1, and despite all the money spent, we’re looking at Richarlison, Tel and even Mikey Moore (£5.0m) forming the front three!

N17 FORM

Tottenham’s home record in the Premier League was pitiful last season.

They won only three matches, with their total of 15 points fewer than every other team apart from relegated duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

In contrast, they secured 26 points while playing away, which is 11 points more than they achieved at home.

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If Tottenham are to achieve anything in 2026/27, their home form simply has to improve.

TOTTENHAM: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

DEF | Andrew Robertson Liverpool (free)
GK | Martin Dubravka | Burnley (free)
DEF | Marcos Senesi | Bournemouth (free)
DEF | Jan Paul van Hecke | Brighton and Hove Albion (£52m)
MID | Mateus Fernandes | West Ham United (£85m)
MID | Sandro Tonali | Newcastle United (£100m)

Key Transfers Out:

MID | Yves Bissouma Released
FWD | Alejo Veliz Bahia (£8m)
DEF | Radu Dragusin | Fiorentina (loan)
DEF | Luka Vuskovic | Brighton and Hove Albion (£46m)
MID | Manor Solomon West Ham United (£5m)
DEF | Cristian Romero | Atletico Madrid (£34.2m)
GK | Guglielmo Vicario | Juventus (loan)

TOTTENHAM: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Jul 22 | Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers (h) | Fernandes
Jul 26 | Auckland FC 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur (a) | Scarlett (Solomon assist), Richarlison (Tel assist)
Jul 29 | Sydney FC 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (a) | Tel (Solomon assist)
Aug 1 | Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Chelsea (n) | Tonali (Solomon assist), Richarlison (Donley assist)
Aug 8 | Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Getafe (h) | Gallagher
Aug 15 | Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 1899 Hoffenheim (h) | Richarlison (Robertson assist), Moore (Tel assist), Moore (Tel assist)
Aug 16 | Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 1899 Hoffenheim (h) | Davies (Fernandes assist), Williams-Barnett (Sarr assist)

Form Players: Tel (1 goal, 3 assists), Richarlison (3 goals), Solomon (3 assists), Moore (2 goals), Fernandes (1 goal, 1 assist)

OPENING FIXTURES

Spurs’ first six matches sit in the middle of our Fixture Ticker. Last season’s equivalent fixtures ended with four defeats, one draw and that dramatic final-day home win over Everton.

Then again, their poor recent record versus Newcastle – six losses from nine in all competitions – means almost nothing, considering the huge changes at both clubs.

Gameweek 7 is where the schedule improves, ranked as the Ticker’s second-best between then and Gameweek 13.

Such a spell has them at home to two newly promoted teams, alongside solid trips to Leeds United and Sunderland.

With players back from injury and the transfer market shut by that point, this might be the time to pounce in FPL.

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS

 

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69 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Locked in for the new season. Saving all the chips for later.

    Kinsky (Dub)
    Calafiori Maguire Hume DeCuyper (VanEwijk)
    Bruno© Mbeumo Tzolis (Grimes Slater)
    Haaland Isak JP

    Good luck fam!

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    1. Puntillimon
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Nice one fitting in the 3 premiums

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    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Nice but I think you will want more that 3 mids.
      GL

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  2. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Choose two? (have Cala & Maguire)
    A) Ajer
    B) Rodon
    C) Hume
    D) De Cuyper

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    1. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      C & D makes 4/5 from my defence

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    2. Puntillimon
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      A C worth a shout

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      A & C

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    4. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      B&C

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  3. Puntillimon
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Thinking of starting with Jacquet - looks really good from preseason but worried about araujo minutes - what do we think? Worth the risk?

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    1. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      48 mins ago

      Not for me. Only 45mins of pre-season isn't the best so might not be a risk worth taking for GW1.

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    2. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Agree with Ryan. To big of a risk at this stage.

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  4. Darragh82
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    A, B for me

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  5. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Best £4 DEF?

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    1. TallestJohn
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Unless you're targeting the Coventry vs. Hull game I'd go O'Shea - Ipswich captain, can play at CB and RB and in different formations.

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      With O'Shea moved out to RB I went with Greaves 🙂

      https://x.com/FPL_TomHadley/status/2080955868154130562?s=20

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    3. GPV
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      O'Shea or Diop I think.

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Both good options too 🙂

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    4. Mozumbus
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Diop

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    5. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      I've gone with Thomas. Just like Coventry's fixtures the most out of the promoted sides.

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  6. BR510
    40 mins ago

    1. Wirtz Palestra DCL
    2. Wirtz O'Nien Thiago
    3. Schade Palestra Thiago

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    1. GPV
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      1) for me

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I think O'Nien is a dead option now bruh, so I'd choose option 1 if I had a gun pointed to my head.

      I just don't have any faith in spending £5.5m on Palestra when there are better DC options at £5m 🙂

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      1. GPV
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Like who?

        I'm on Jacquet for 5m as a bit of a punt (I think Iraola will favour a Jacquet/VVD partnership over Araujo/VVD).

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        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          I went with Muharemovic for my £5m DC option but there are others to choose from:

          https://x.com/FPL_TomHadley/status/2080955868154130562?s=20

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    3. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      1 for me as well. You could easily downgrade Palestra and look to move funds elsewhere as well.

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  7. Emp
    • 14 Years
    38 mins ago

    Really struggling with the 2nd 6.0 striker spot after dcl probably between Jesus and wissa don't love brobby mins and not on pens but I guess the other two aren't either?

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    1. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      Richardson Barry osula all for consideration

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    2. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      I went with Barry. Has been in decent form over preseason.

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  8. GPV
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    First post of the season. Please help with final decision?

    Roefs Kinsky
    Calafiori Konsa Jacquet Shaw Diop
    Rogers Wirtz Mbeumo Tzolis Groß
    J Pedro Isak Haaland

    - Main question is:

    A) Mbeumo and Isak, or
    B) Bruno and 4.5 fodder and play a defender or midfielder more often?
    C) Potentially Bruno, Isak and DCL with no Haaland

    - Konsa is in there IF he looks like starting for ARS, otherwise will swap to other 4.5 (maybe Brighton's De Cuyper or Kadioglu)

    Any help appreciated! 🙂

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    1. GPV
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Anyone?

      I guess the question in order to keep Haaland in is, can Isak + Mbeumo outscore a combination of Bruno + my 5th midfielder or 4th defender (no Isak)?

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      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        The rest of the team can carry Bruno and 4.5 fodder. Slater might be the best 4.5 if you have to get one.
        I am no Bruno but most are not ….

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    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      I think B

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  9. banskt
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Friends, I am returning to play FPL after a long hiatus of 4 years. Much have changed since then. But, I can still see a lot of old folks around here. On the FPL site, my season history is no longer there, so I guess I can't sign up in the 1k finisher or 10k finisher leagues. But, the "Last Man Standing" is still there. I have moved to the US, so there's no office league any more, sad. 🙂 With the defcon and everything new, I need to rethink how to set up my team, will probably go with the template. Good luck everyone!

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Welcome back
      Good luck to you too

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Welcome back!

      Hope you have a very enjoyable season 🙂

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    3. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      I moved across the pond 10 years ago. The time difference makes thing more difficult unless you are prepared to get up at 4am for early team news rumours
      Welcome back and GL

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    4. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Tis shameful to boast so you easily qualify for The Hall of Shame Tourney!

      Xobjy6

      Welcome back!

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    5. premierglaser
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Welcome back! Does anyone have the last man standing league code? Thanks

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        T’wil be in the Hot Topics.

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    6. Ausman
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Who you calling old! 🙂
      Welcome to the dungeon and best of luck!

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  10. Mozumbus
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    I fear Gabriel, VVD, Saka and Palmer

    Can get them only for Haaland which will be a bigger fear

    What's your fear

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    1. GPV
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Going without Bruno, Isak or Haaland.

      I keep changing formation to accomodate all three. I can do all of them with a 4.5 striker bench fodder but I don't love that option. Otherwise I can go with 2 of them and DCL or other 6m striker on the 3rd spot.

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  11. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who to start this week?
    A) Hume (ips)
    B) Ajer (TOT)

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      A)

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    2. HellasLEAF
      • 17 Years
      20 mins ago

      A

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  12. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    On Bb1,

    Should you have Rodon and 1.0 in bank so that you can just use ft to transfer in Haaland

    Or just upgrade Rodon to 5.0 or 4.5 defender(which one?)

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  13. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    How's it looking?
    Verbruggen Scherper
    Gab Shaw Hume Rodon Thomas
    Bruno Mbeumo Sarr KDH Gomez
    Haaland Thiago Walle-Egali

    I'll rotate Gomez with a 4th defender until GW3/4 where I'll decide on which premium to drop.

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    1. GPV
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      I don't particularly love the double up of Bruno and Mbeumo but it could work well for the favourable first weeks weeks and then maybe swap Mbeumo for Rogers, Wirtz, Gibbs-White or similar for better balance. Doing Mbeumo -> 7.5m mid like Rogers or Wirtz allows you to upgrade a defender.

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      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        Yeah I think that might happen in 3. I just don't know who the best option is right now so I think Mbeumo is safeish

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  14. HellasLEAF
    • 17 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bottomed:

    Gibb-White (H) vs Leeds

    or Wirtz/Szobo (A) vs Newcastle

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    1. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tough, im on Wirtz

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    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      MGW for me

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  15. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    1. Szob and Rodon
    2. Schade and Jacque and 0.5 ITB

    I need the 0.5 for paths from 2 but don’t need the 0.5 spare in 1.
    Think 1 wins easy anyone disagree?

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    1. hazza44
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      1 for security

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    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      1

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'd prefer 1 tbh but I took him out for Tzolis. Do you have him already?

      If you don't would you consider Tzolis and a £5m defender for option 1, or is that a no no?

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    4. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thanks all I will post the new - this better be last draft here let me know what he think - big mid 5

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    5. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      1 for me

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    6. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ok changed draft. What ye think?
      First 11 looks tasty - no Bruno

      Kinsky

      Calafiori White O’Reilly

      Semenyo Mbeumo Wirtz Szob Tzolis

      Haaland Pedro

      Dub Rodon Ajer WalleEgile

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      1. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        White is probably an early transfer waiting to happen so not sure about that pick. Their fixtures in GW2 and 3 aren't the best so you may only get 1 good game out of him in GW1.

        Also, do you think Wirtz and Szob is a bit overkill? I would consider going with just one maybe and diversifying. Maybe you plan one on once its obvious which one is the better pick.

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  16. Ryan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Right, I think I'm settled on the squad. I know I'm taking a slight risk in the defence as I anticipate Konsa will likely be a potential starter from GW4 at the latest. Any thoughts on my team below? I don't plan on using a chip in the first 5 GW's.

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calafiori Gvardiol Maguire Konsa Thomas
    Bruno Mbeumo Wirtz Sangare(Bre) Gomes
    Haaland J Pedro DCL

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks pretty solid to me...

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tis a fine team! I like Schlager over Gomez.

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      1. Ryan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Tell me about Schlager? I haven't thought about him.

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    3. Ryan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      *Gomez (Brighton)

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    4. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Konsa pick might be genius but maybe not.
      If he doesn’t gets starts soon are you just locking out a place. By the time he gets in Saliba might be near return
      If you know you won’t want 2 other Arsenal it might work.

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  17. Dutchy
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Here’s my current BB1 draft…

    I’m so tempted to go with this

    Raya
    Calafiori Palestra Maguire
    Bruno Semenyo Mbeumo Tzolis
    Isak Pedro DCL

    Verbruggen Gomez Tarkowski Ballard

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    1. GPV
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Very good. Palestra one to watch as there might be better 5 or 5.5m defenders.

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    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      This is like the Pras draft.
      Would you have to WC for Haaland in 3 or get around it with transfers?

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