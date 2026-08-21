FPL 2026/27 – Spurs: Best players, set-piece takers, predicted XI + more

Our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 team preview focuses on Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham Hotspur, who keep spending big.

Here, we discuss their best FPL picks for the upcoming campaign. We’ll also attempt to predict the line-up for Gameweek 1, review pre-season, look at their set-piece takers and more.

REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

NEW ARRIVALS

After flirting with relegation, Tottenham have made a real statement of intent this summer, bringing in six new players, from the big-money midfield acquisitions to some savvy frees at the free.

Mateus Fernandes (£6.0m), Sandro Tonali (£5.5m), Jan Paul van Hecke (£5.0m), Marcos Senesi (£6.0m), Andrew Robertson (£4.5m) and Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) have already joined the squad, adding some much-needed Premier League experience.

De Zerbi has recently insisted that Spurs aren’t yet done in the transfer market, either.

THE DE ZERBI EFFECT

Just one point above the relegation places at the point of Igor Tudor’s departure, Tottenham ended 2025/26 with three wins, two draws and only one defeat from their final six matches.

De Zerbi injected new life into Spurs, with progress made at both ends of the pitch:

Tottenham conceded only four goals and kept two clean sheets in their last five matches, so there is a quiet confidence ahead of De Zerbi’s first full season in charge.

The importance of a full pre-season with his squad cannot be underestimated after he took over from Tudor at a very chaotic time, too.

REASONS TO BE FEARFUL

LACK OF CREATIVITY

Tottenham have been active in the summer transfer window, but after a poor season in front of goal, much more is needed up top.

In 2025/26, Spurs ranked 17th for expected goals (xG), with 40.04, which tells us there were real creativity issues.

Richarlison (£6.0m) was their top Premier League goalscorer with 11, but after that, there was a drop-off, with Joao Palhinha (five), Cristian Romero, Mathys Tel (£6.0m) and Micky van de Ven (£5.0m, all four) their next highest.

Injuries played a part, notably to creators such as Xavi Simons (£6.0m), James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus (all £6.5m), but there is clear work for De Zerbi to do from an attacking perspective.

Indeed, going into Gameweek 1, and despite all the money spent, we’re looking at Richarlison, Tel and even Mikey Moore (£5.0m) forming the front three!

N17 FORM

Tottenham’s home record in the Premier League was pitiful last season.

They won only three matches, with their total of 15 points fewer than every other team apart from relegated duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

In contrast, they secured 26 points while playing away, which is 11 points more than they achieved at home.

P W D L GF GA GD Pts Home 19 3 6 10 22 31 -9 15 Away 19 7 5 7 26 26 0 26

If Tottenham are to achieve anything in 2026/27, their home form simply has to improve.

TOTTENHAM: SUMMER TRANSFER ACTIVITY

Key Transfers In:

DEF | Andrew Robertson | Liverpool (free) GK | Martin Dubravka | Burnley (free) DEF | Marcos Senesi | Bournemouth (free) DEF | Jan Paul van Hecke | Brighton and Hove Albion (£52m) MID | Mateus Fernandes | West Ham United (£85m) MID | Sandro Tonali | Newcastle United (£100m)

Key Transfers Out:

MID | Yves Bissouma | Released FWD | Alejo Veliz | Bahia (£8m) DEF | Radu Dragusin | Fiorentina (loan) DEF | Luka Vuskovic | Brighton and Hove Albion (£46m) MID | Manor Solomon | West Ham United (£5m) DEF | Cristian Romero | Atletico Madrid (£34.2m) GK | Guglielmo Vicario | Juventus (loan)

TOTTENHAM: PRE-SEASON FPL REPORTS

Form Players: Tel (1 goal, 3 assists), Richarlison (3 goals), Solomon (3 assists), Moore (2 goals), Fernandes (1 goal, 1 assist)

OPENING FIXTURES

Spurs’ first six matches sit in the middle of our Fixture Ticker. Last season’s equivalent fixtures ended with four defeats, one draw and that dramatic final-day home win over Everton.

Then again, their poor recent record versus Newcastle – six losses from nine in all competitions – means almost nothing, considering the huge changes at both clubs.

Gameweek 7 is where the schedule improves, ranked as the Ticker’s second-best between then and Gameweek 13.

Such a spell has them at home to two newly promoted teams, alongside solid trips to Leeds United and Sunderland.

With players back from injury and the transfer market shut by that point, this might be the time to pounce in FPL.

PENALTY + SET-PIECE TAKERS