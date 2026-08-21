FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

The nine remaining pre-match Premier League press conferences take place on Friday – and this is the place to come to get all the major Gameweek 1 injury updates.

New Manchester City and Liverpool bosses Enzo Maresca and Andoni Iraola are among those taking questions from reporters.

These pressers follow on from the 10 we had on Thursday and Frank Lampard’s on Wednesday.

We’ll bring you the key quotes from these head coaches in the article below.

KEY GAMEWEEK 1 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! ⬜️ 10am – Arbeloa

🕊️ 12pm – Hurzeler

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

🚜 1.30pm – O'Neil

🔴 1.30pm – Iraola

🧿 1.30pm – Maresca

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery ⌚️ Deadline: 630pm TODAY 🔜 pic.twitter.com/I2DsByPeYp — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) August 21, 2026

FULHAM

Joachim Andersen will miss Gameweek 1 as he completes a three-match ban carried over from last season.

Tom Cairney (knee) will be out until after the September international break but he is the only injury-related absentee.