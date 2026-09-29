FPL

FPL’s blank-less wonders: The most consistent players of 2026/27

29 September 2026 33 comments
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Five Gameweeks into the season, we take a look at the most consistent Fantasy Premier League (FPL) performers so far.

Using the Fantasy Football Scout Members Area, we identify every player who has started all five matches and blanked no more than once.

NO BLANKS IN FIVE STARTS

Above: sBln = Starting blanks. ARtn = Attacking returns. Rtn = Returns (ie clean sheets). DC = Defensive contributions. B = Bonus. DD = Double-digit hauls.

EVERTON CONSISTENCY: TARKOWSKI AND BRANTHWAITE

Everton centre-backs James Tarkowski (£6.1m) and Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.5m) are two of only four players to have started every match and avoided a blank in Gameweeks 1-5.

Their consistency has been built on Everton’s defence. The Toffees have kept three clean sheets and conceded just three goals, although their 6.9 expected goals conceded (xGC) suggests they have been somewhat fortunate to concede so few.

PlayerStartsPtsGACSDefConDC ptsBonus
James Tarkowski5431135167
Jarrad Branthwaite5270035460

Despite sharing the same clean sheets, Tarkowski has established a sizeable 16-point advantage. A goal and assist have contributed, as have seven bonus points and two defensive contribution returns. In fact, Tarkowski has already produced double-digit scores on two occasions.

Branthwaite hasn’t offered the same routes to points but has been remarkably steady. His returns of 6, 4, 3, 6 and 8 points mean that even Everton’s two matches without a clean sheet haven’t resulted in blanks.

He actually edges Tarkowski for defensive contributions, recording 54 to his team-mate’s 51, with both earning six points through the DefCon system.

Looking ahead, Everton’s schedule is mixed, although two favourable fixtures stand out over the next five Gameweeks:

FPL Gameweeks 1-5

Above: The clean sheet odds for Everton’s next six fixtures

GVARDIOL: ATTACKING RETURNS DRIVING HIS CONSISTENCY

Joško Gvardiol (£5.7m) completes the opening five Gameweeks without a blank, despite Manchester City keeping just two clean sheets.

Attacking returns have instead driven much of his success. Gvardiol has produced one goal and three assists, alongside six bonus points, on his way to 37 points.

His three assists rank joint-second among all players, with only Pascal Gross (£5.8m) managing more.

FPL Gameweeks 1-5

His heatmap also highlights his attacking role. Gvardiol regularly pushes beyond the halfway line and spends plenty of time in advanced areas.

Defensive contributions haven’t played a part, however. Gvardiol has yet to reach the DefCon threshold in any match, recording just 31 defensive contributions across his five appearances.

There are also some concerns over City’s defensive numbers. They have conceded five goals and kept two clean sheets, while their 7.25 expected goals conceded (xGC) ranks below several other sides.

Still, the upcoming schedule offers opportunities. After a difficult trip to Liverpool, City host Ipswich Town before facing Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Their clean-sheet projections also remain encouraging. City rank among the top two teams for projected shut-outs, suggesting Gvardiol could soon combine his attacking threat with more defensive returns.

MUHAREMOVIĆ: DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTIONS ADD ANOTHER ROUTE TO POINTS

Tarik Muharemović (£5.0m) completes the quartet of players who have started all five matches without blanking.

The Leeds United defender has collected 27 points, returning six, four, four, seven and six. Two clean sheets have helped, while he also picked up an assist against Newcastle United.

Muharemović has offered some attacking threat, too. He has registered 0.5 expected goals (xG), with 0.40 of that coming against Crystal Palace in Gameweek 5. However, defensive contributions have provided a more reliable source of points.

He has recorded 58 defensive contributions across five starts. Only John Egan (£4.1m) and Sven Botman (£5.0m) have managed more among the defenders shown below.

Muharemović has hit the DefCon threshold three times, earning six points from defensive contributions.

FPL Gameweeks 1-5

Leeds’ underlying defensive numbers also catch the eye. Their 6.46 expected goals conceded (xGC) ranks fifth-best in the league after five Gameweeks.

The upcoming schedule makes Muharemović harder to back despite that promising start.

Leeds rank among the bottom sides for projected clean sheets over the next six Gameweeks:

HONORARY MENTION FOR KHALAILI

Anan Khalaili (£5.0m) narrowly misses the main criteria, having started four of Crystal Palace’s five matches. However, he has produced a return – be it a clean sheet, a goal or DefCon points – in every start.

The defender scored against Ipswich Town in Gameweek 4 before keeping a clean sheet against Leeds United. Defensive contributions also helped him against Manchester City and Fulham.

His attacking numbers make him particularly interesting. Khalaili plays as a wing-back, something his heatmap highlights.

Among defenders, shown below, his 0.96 expected goals (xG) ranks fourth. He has also produced 0.32 expected assists (xA), taking his expected goal involvement (xGI) to 1.28.

FPL Gameweeks 1-5

There is a major drawback. Palace have struggled defensively, keeping just one clean sheet and conceding 11 goals. Their 9.46 expected goals conceded (xGC) ranks worst in the league.

That makes Khalaili’s consistency more impressive, as three of his four starting returns came without a clean sheet. His advanced role and defensive contributions have given him alternative routes to points.

The clean-sheet outlook remains a concern, though. Palace rank among the weaker sides for projected clean sheets over the upcoming Gameweeks, limiting Khalaili’s defensive appeal despite his promising attacking numbers.

Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) and Ronald Araujo (£5.4m) warrant a mention, too. Three lots of DefCon points plus a clean sheet have helped Pinnock to a blank-less last three Gameweeks. Araujo, meanwhile, has kept three successive shut-outs since he was introduced to the Liverpool XI in Gameweek 3.

NO BLANKS IN FOUR STARTS

Beyond the four ever-present returners, another group of players have come close to matching their consistency. The following players have started all five Gameweeks and blanked just once:

Among those to feature is Maxim De Cuyper (£5.0m), whose impressive start has helped him rise a huge £0.5m in price. Playing out of position on the wing, the Brighton defender has racked up one goal, three assists and three clean sheets.

The importance of shut-outs (and/or attacking returns) is writ large in the cases of Sven Botman (£5.0m), Malick Thiaw (£5.0m) and Antonio Silva (£5.0m). DefCon machines, yes, but all of them are averaging just 3.0 points per match or less thanks to their respective clubs’ leakiness.

Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland (£15.6m) makes the list. The Norwegian blanked against Bournemouth in Gameweek 1 but has since found the net five times.

Chelsea’s strong attacking form has also helped Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) tick along consistently. He has contributed three goals and one assist across the opening five Gameweeks.

Interestingly, 16 of the 18 players listed above – as well as all seven names mentioned in the ‘blank-less’ section – are defenders. Defensive contributions, introduced in 2025/26, have clearly played a major role in helping players avoid the ignominy of successive blanks.

33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
    6 hours, 11 mins ago

    What are the injury updates on Odegaard and Joao Pedro?

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      Xabi Alonso wouldn’t give you a straight answer even when asked for time.

      Arteta is not much better to be fair.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Brasilian coach reported 3.5 half weeks for Joao Pedro and he was able to play and score after that injury. I expect him to start, but whether he gets the armband from me is a different story. Certainly keeping unless we hear something from someone, Xabi Alonso certainly can't be trusted at all. He lied that J P starting wasn't ruled out when everyone knew he wouldn't feature.

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    2. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      yeah dont expect anything official

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    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Ødegaard was absent from today´s Norway training

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  2. Hoof It and Hope
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 hours, 2 mins ago

    Why is the elephant in the room being so studiously ignored ?

    Not a single article on what the effect on the players will be from the Man City debacle.

    Surely most of them knew all along, as did their bank accounts.
    And they will be getting a very hostile reception at away games.
    That’s got to affect you.

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      „We didn’t know anything about any potential wrongdoing”
      „There is still appeal process to get through, let’s wait for that before any judgement”
      „Titles were won on the pitch”
      „I wasn’t there at the time”
      „I’m footballer would like to focus on football and leave politics for others”
      „I blame Brexit”
      „It’s all Everton’s fault”

      Pick your line.

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    2. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      5 hours, 53 mins ago

      not sure anyone really knows what effect it will have especially as no one knows what the punishment will be

      i dont think current players will be affected that much until there is some sort of punishment confirmed and it seems like we are a way off that still unfortunately.

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    3. GreennRed
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Every player gets a hostile reception at games and physical and verbal intimidation on the pitch. Most are well able to deal with it.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        Some tend to get red cards though xD

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        1. GreennRed
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          Red cards for what? It's part of the game to bend the rules.

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    4. Herger
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Also everybody’s ignoring the impact it might have on teams other than Man City. What about Arsenal? Arteta was a coach there in the charge period. They could be anxious about the possibility of being stripped of their title last season. Man Utd were the highest placed team not cheating last season so would mean another title awarded to them. Could they be bouyed by that and therefore be able to go on and stick a couple past Spurs? Lots of permutations.

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      1. Dubem_FC
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Or Spurs will see that their favourite opponent is about to be relegated and finds motivation needed to thrash Man United.

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      2. SM001
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Why would Arsenal be stripped of their title?

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        1. el polako
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 25 mins ago

          Arteta’s 3D printed hairline.

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          1. GreennRed
            • 15 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fwuuaz6CcIU

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      3. Reedy
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        :'D

        Come back!

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    5. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Until punishment is handed down/known, it really doesn't matter, or at least it shouldn't

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  3. PogChamp
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Tarkowski does have a few tough games but I can see me keeping him all season. Gros too.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Famous last words...

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  4. paulojdsc
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Is ok to start Tzolakis the next 4 games:
    Everton (h)
    Fulham (a)
    Brentford (h)
    Ipswich (h)

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    1. el polako
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yes, it’s ok.

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    2. JELLYFISH
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I will allow it

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  5. Dokdok666
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    You know what's worse than HOME(H) AWAY(A)...?
    It's CREST(H)/(A)
    How anyone could think this is an acceptable way of showing fixtures is seriously beyond me. Not all here are English and knows all the crests by heart, ffs.
    As I've said before; this is seriously making me rethink my subscription.
    The articles are good but, not being able to see one of the most important things related to the game at a glance, is so incredibly stupid that I can't even

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    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      This

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    2. GreennRed
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      First world problem.

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    3. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I don't think you need to worry about trying to win FPL if you don't even know who the teams are

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  6. vova
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    huge fan of people saying Pascal Grob

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Grob is one of my pet peeves... It's Gross or Groß

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      1. SM001
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Grob Grob Grobby Grobby Grobby Grob

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    2. Esraj
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      I finally figured out how to write Groß. Press and hold the S key on android.

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  7. F4L
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    its boring but very easy to be consistent playing 4 back hoping/expecting 19 ish points each gw from the quartet (or 18 with no gabriel), if 5 strong options and can rotate just abit. hope forest can keep some cs soon, been pretty unfortunate looking at that data

    gonna let liverpool get these tougher fixtures out the way and then bring in jacquet or vvd back. cant work out if that 1.5mil gap is fair, a few more goals and a few more defcon points could bridge the gap but idk. all it would take is jacquet to suddenly be a threat from set pieces and then maybe not really worth paying for vvd

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