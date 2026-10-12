Scout Notes

FPL notes: Garcia wasteful + Affengruber’s 100% DefCon record

12 October 2026 17 comments
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Fulham kicked off their three-match run against newly promoted sides in deflating fashion on Saturday.

A late defeat to Ipswich Town left most Fantasy managers who backed the Cottagers for their favourable-on-paper fixture swing empty-handed.

The loss also left Alvaro Arbeloa’s side in 20th place, and surely needing six points from their next two meetings against Hull City and Coventry City.

Here are our Scout Notes from Portman Road.

Garcia

GARCIA + FULHAM WASTEFUL

Garcia

It wasn’t a great spectacle on Saturday but Fulham probably edged it for the most part, and certainly on chances. It was 13-11 to the Cottagers for shots, and 1.81-1.12 on the xG front.

Gonzalo Garcia (£6.1m), one of the most-bought players of Gameweek 6 with over 500,000 transfers in, frustrated. Not for the first time this season, he got into some excellent positions, but failed to capitalise. Lashing a little wildly at one first-half attempt, worse was to follow in the second half when he somehow failed to find the net from this shot:

Garcia

Garcia is now FPL’s most underachieving player in terms of non-penalty xG (see below):

A poor/raw finisher struggling to adapt to regular senior football, or encouraging that he’s finding space to get chances in the first place? There’s little historical evidence to go off given his inexperience (he slightly outdid his xG with Real Madrid last year, but was mostly a sub), so anyone backing Garcia for the next two six-pointers is going with a fixture-based ‘hit and hope’ rather than trusting proven striking quality.

KING LEFT FRUSTRATED + IPSWICH STRIKE LATE

Oscar Bobb (£5.5m) should have scored, too, with one careless slash at the ball from 12 yards out, while Kevin (£5.3m) was denied by a superb Christian Walton (£4.4m) save late on.

Joshua King‘s (£5.5m) 380k+ new owners were left miffed; it was the attacking midfielder who teed up the big chances of both Garcia and Bobb.

In contrast, Ipswich’s only real decent opening in the first 85 minutes was a close-range Emersonn (£5.6m) header that struck the upright. Julio Enciso (£5.5m), who set up that opportunity, also curled narrowly wide from further out.

Two superb strikes from distance by full-backs spoiled the clean sheets. Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) let fly to break the deadlock, while Abdoul Ouattara (£4.0m), who was arguably man of the match, equalised in superb fashion. His promotion to the starting XI has been a big success, and it spells ongoing bad news for Jacob Greaves (£3.9m), who has been shunted to the bench due to a redeployment of Dara O’Shea (£4.0m) from right-back to centre-back.

Speaking of O’Shea, it was the versatile defender who popped up with the winner from a set piece.

UNFORTUNATE – OR SELF-INFLICTED?

So, were Fulham a little unlucky to lose? A little, but the finger of blame was swiftly being pointed at Alvaro Arbeloa after full-time. Some baffling subs – including taking central midfielder Shea Charles (£5.0m) off, handing the slight, inexperienced Manuel Angel (£5.0m) a league debut, and going 4-4-2, all at 1-0 up – were made to look questionable.

Arbeloa is new to this Premier League lark, and relatively new to management, too. He knows that he’ll be judged by the next two results; lose the next one and he may not even get a chance to face Coventry.

You do wonder how different the narrative would have been had Ouattara not scored a screamer. The Cottagers had been much better in Gameweeks 4 and 5, grinding out draws with Liverpool and Man Utd. While they were not brilliant in Suffolk, they may well have gone and eked out a win had Ouattara’s 0.02-xG effort sailed into the Thames and not Bernd Leno‘s (£4.5m) net.

AFFENGRUBER KEEPS UP 100% DEFCON RECORD

David Affengruber‘s (£4.5m) owners were looking at a double-digit haul with minutes to go, but the two goal concessions spoiled that. It was the centre-back, otherwise impressive in his Fulham game-time to date, who gave away the free-kick and lost O’Shea for the winner.

He did, at least, keep up his 100% record of delivering DefCon points when starting. Calvin Bassey (£4.5m), by contrast, reached the threshold for the first time in 2026/27.

O’Shea agonisingly fell one contribution short for the third straight Gameweek!

The match-winner’s attack-minded teammate and fellow £4.0m defender, Leif Davis, failed to have a shot in the box for the first time since Gameweek 1. He was largely well-handled, although he did still amass four penalty area touches – only Daizen Maeda (£5.3m) had more at Portman Road.

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17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. theshazly
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Bruno(C) went straight in the mud

    Team is:

    Verb ( Dubs )
    Cala Konsa Davis ( Robertson / Thomas )
    Cherki MGW BrunoF Barnes ( Gomez )
    Haaland DCL JP

    Just did Robertson > De Cuyper and now 0 FT and 0.7 ITB

    Is this team worth a WC ?
    Please advise lads because im really torn!

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No I think it looks ok. A wildcard wouldn’t significantly improve

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    2. Steve McCroskey
      • 13 Years
      just now

      It's not too bad tbh, maybe next week Bruno to Saka if you can afford it. Robbo needs to go

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  2. chilli con kone
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    3FTs and team looks ok

    A. MGW > Cherki
    B. MGW > Mbeumo
    C. Save, bench MGW and start Konsa (nfo)

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      C,A,B

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  3. Steve McCroskey
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Have not been following FPL as religiously this year, meant to WC during the IB but never got round to it and felt I'd missed the boat with price changes.

    For those that haven't jet wildcarded, when do you plan to do so?

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      not really thought about it yet,12 weeks left ,decent team atm 900k,probably a week before BB

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  4. Coaly
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Konsa to Gvardiol?

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      4 mins ago

      you would think gvardiol would score more points,he is not threatened by the shortly returning saliba either,i have both but much prefer gvardiol 1.2 coins dearer though

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  5. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best value goalkeeper for the next gameweek?! I'm thinking Tzolakis against Fulham here?!

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Donnarumma

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I am £0.2m short unfortunately mate! 🙁

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Probably just Verbruggen then tbh

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  6. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you WC this team or will getting rid of Fernandes and Szoboszial be enough at the moment

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Calaflori Gvardiol De Cuyper Ajer Thomas
    Fernandes Szoboszial Mbeumo KDH Slater
    Pedro Haaland DCL

    2 FTs WC available 0.5 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      too much united,id do bruno to saka

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  7. The Kopites
    • 10 Years
    just now

    A) Save 2FT
    B) Saka, Schade -> Palmer, Barnes/Manzambi

    Raya
    Cala Hall Cuyper Gvardiol
    Saka Tavernier GroB Rogers
    Pedro Haaland

    Dub/Kostoulas/Schade/Thomas

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  8. Kroenius
    just now

    Just Wildcarded but Bruno (c) fail,2 FT,FH + BB & 1,9 £ ITB
    BB is the plan,is this good to go or should I switch Bruno -> Saka/Palmer/Rogers
    Verbruggen/Leno
    Van Hecke/Konsa/Guéhi/Thiaw/A.Silva
    GroB/Manzambi/Bruno F/Barnes/King
    Haaland/JP/Barry

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