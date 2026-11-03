Champions League

UCL Fantasy: Predicted Matchday 4 line-ups for all 36 teams

3 November 2026 18 comments
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Matchday 4 is almost here, so UCL Fantasy managers need to know which players are likely to start before locking in their transfers and chips.

We take a look at the predicted line-ups for all 36 Champions League teams, covering every Matchday 4 fixture and highlighting the players expected to make each starting XI.

UCL Fantasy 2026/27 ultimate guide: Best players, tips, team reveals + more 3

The latest team news could still change things before the deadline, so make sure to check back for updates.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the Matchday 4 deadline!

AEK ATHENS

predicted Matchday 4

ARSENAL

 

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18 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Three Pints of Schlager
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Saliba back in training

    Bad news for Gabriel.owners I guess....

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    1. BrockLanders
      13 mins ago

      *Konsa

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  2. lilmessipran
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Once Saliba is back, what are people's thoughts on the Ars backline? Do you see Konsa playing at RB? Personally, I think he could start Konsa at Rb in the tougher games (vs City). Not sure if he starts ahead of Timber on a regular basis though.

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    1. GENERATION X
      46 mins ago

      They change to 3 at the back with Cala and Timber/White bombing on.Most of their deadwood is up top

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    2. gunnersxgooners
      2 mins ago

      I guess Konsa gets some games at RB but Timber and White are still the first choice RBs. Timber and White don't look like they are at 100% fitness though.

      Anyway when some defender returns from injury, there will be another that miraculously gets injured too. Just wait and see.

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  3. BrockLanders
    42 mins ago

    Right bench order here???

    Raya
    Calafiori, Van Hecke, DeCuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, Tav, Groß
    Haaland, Jackson, Evanilson

    Bentley, Muharemovic, Schade, Silva

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    1. BrockLanders
      26 mins ago

      No FH btw

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    2. PogChamp
      16 mins ago

      Silva before Schade for me. Lots of benching headaches this GW.

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    3. banskt
      3 mins ago

      I would play Silva (ips) ahead of Van Hecke (lee). Bench order Muharemovic, Schade, Van Hecke.

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  4. Si_Sinor
    33 mins ago

    Which option do you prefer with only 1 FT? Already have Raya & Calafiori

    A) Hall & MGW to Gabriel & Rayan (-4) 0.3m short of Tav.
    B) Hall to Konsa

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    1. Cloudvalley
      4 mins ago

      C) roll and have 2FT during international break

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    2. banskt
      3 mins ago

      I don't like either option. Konsa is a minutes concern, and I don't like hits. Why not just roll and do A after the international break?

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  5. banskt
    25 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A. Groß (BRE)
    B. Mbeumo (AVL)
    C. Manzambi (mun)

    Other attackers are Haaland, Isak, Rogers, Tavernier and Evanilson.

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    1. Cloudvalley
      23 mins ago

      C

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      1. banskt
        2 mins ago

        Thanks. Thinking the same, going by expected minutes of Manzambi.

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    2. PogChamp
      19 mins ago

      C

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    3. money face bandwagon
      5 mins ago

      B. Player in an off form twam

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  6. Kroenius
    6 mins ago

    What to do transfer wise, 2 FT,2,7 ITB only FH left (probably MD12). PLEASE HELP with my current benching headache as well
    A) Thiaw -> Vuskovic
    B) Thiaw -> Ajer
    C) Roll post IB & accepting (multiple) Thiaw price drops
    Leno (Verbruggen)
    Silva/Van Hecke, Konsa & Guéhi depends on if Saliba/Guéhi/Konsa play tonight
    Manzambi/Palmer/GroB (Barnes/King but don't feel comfortable about benching either really)
    Haaland/Isak/Barry
    Add possibly Vuskovic/MDC into that mix, it's a shame I played BB already MD7 (20 pts was a solid return though)

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