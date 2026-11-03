UCL Fantasy: Predicted Matchday 4 line-ups for all 36 teams

Matchday 4 is almost here, so UCL Fantasy managers need to know which players are likely to start before locking in their transfers and chips.

We take a look at the predicted line-ups for all 36 Champions League teams, covering every Matchday 4 fixture and highlighting the players expected to make each starting XI.

The latest team news could still change things before the deadline, so make sure to check back for updates.

Note: Predicted line-ups will be updated all the way up to the Matchday 4 deadline!

AEK ATHENS

ARSENAL