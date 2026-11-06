Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

6 November 2026 156 comments
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Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on benching decisions, captaincy, transfers or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Chief Scout Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

READ MORE: FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

156 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Manani
    30 mins ago

    which 2 to start?

    1. Hall
    2. Konsa
    3.Thomas
    4.Gvardiol

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    1. Bavarian
      15 mins ago

      2 & 4

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    2. PogChamp
      14 mins ago

      2 and 4

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  2. Mr.K
    26 mins ago

    Has something changed regarding the comments section? I've been using the site for 10+ years and I don't think I've ever broken any rules or anything. But now I'm getting a message saying my message (asking help for a benching dilemma) needs to be reviewed, and "will be posted shortly." It's been more than an hour and I don't think it's gone through...

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    1. STHH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      How odd! Was there a bit of spelling in there that could have been flagged as bad language?

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      1. Mr.K
        12 mins ago

        Hmm, it did have a word (though a very mild one) that could be seen as offensive (I was basically calling myself that). Do you think that's it?

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        1. Holmes
          10 mins ago

          yeah, just post the entire thing again without it

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          1. Mr.K
            9 mins ago

            Cheers both!

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  3. One Man
    25 mins ago

    Captain

    A. Gabriel

    Or

    B. Haaland?

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    1. Mr.K
      21 mins ago

      I'm inclined to think that with a price tag like Haaland's you captain him every time, unless you have a very good reason not to. If you need to ask for advice, I don't think you have a very good reason and thus I think you should captain Haaland.

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      1. x.jim.x
        16 mins ago

        If Haaland was half the price, would you captain him half as often?

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        1. Mr.K
          6 mins ago

          Actually, I probably would.

          I mean, I see what you're saying and obviously it is a slightly more complicated process than literally ONLY looking at the price tag, but what I said is still essentially how I view it. I suppose to break my view up a bit more, I would say that I would not pay that much money for a player if it was not a player that I would think is likely worth captaining more or less every week. And because I DID spend the money, I therefore am inclined to captain him every week, unless there's a very good reason to not do that. I'm not saying others should view it the same way, mind you, I just offered my advice to someone that was asking for advice.

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      14 mins ago

      B

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  4. tractorboy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    21 mins ago

    Kinsky

    Konsa Calafiori de Cuyper (Hall Thomas)

    Rogers Palmer King Tavernier (Manzambi)

    Gonzalo Haaland Jackson

    4.1 ITB, 1FT

    a) Roll?
    b) Gonzalo -> Isak
    c) Hall -> Gabriel (or Vuksovic / Silva), and then bench King/Gonzalo?
    d) King to someone?

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  5. damiang2233
    20 mins ago

    Guehi likely to start or be benched?

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  6. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    18 mins ago

    Any early thoughts for this week please?

    Kinsky
    Gabriel | De Cuyper | Konsa
    Palmer | Rogers | Foden | Groß | Tavernier
    Haaland | Evanilson | Jackson

    Rushworth | Van Ewijk | Davis

    Thanks

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      7 mins ago

      Was thinking sell Foden but fancy him to do well this week

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        6 mins ago

        Decent rest midweek too

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      2. QMG
        6 mins ago

        You think he plays?

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        1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
          3 mins ago

          Yes

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  7. damiang2233
    18 mins ago

    Bench 1 of the below?

    A. Mbeumo
    B: Odegaard
    C. Calvert-Lewin

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    1. Mr.K
      5 mins ago

      A

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    2. Under my Cucurella
      3 mins ago

      C

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    3. Cojones of Destiny
      1 min ago

      C

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  8. Mr.K
    17 mins ago

    Ok, I'm usually not doing these sort of massive posts because I don't really like them myself, BUT I have a huge benching headache this week, because a lot of my players are facing a weak team.

    So, which two would you bench:

    1. Konsa (Hul)
    2. De Cuyper (Bre)
    3. Gros (Bre)
    4. Rogers (Sun)
    5. Rice (Hul)
    6. Wirtz (Cry)
    7. Jackson (Mun)

    I'm currently thinking Rice (started during the week and apparently Arteta said he might need rest, so I think he might get a 10min in the end) and Konsa (cause he's a doubt, but I don't know if there's a scenario where he might get minutes in the end) but benching two Arsenal players feels weird.

    Wirtz has been weak (at least in FPL terms) but so has Crystal Palace, and if there's ever a chance for him to get a proper haul I think it's this week.

    Jackson's form needs to dip at some point, but he's facing a ManU

    On paper the Brighton boys would be the standout choices, but having benched them before, and ended up very much regretting it more than once already, I REALLY don't want to bench them again... like ever.

    So is Rice+Konsa then actually a sensible choice?

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    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 mins ago

      1 and 2

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      1. Mr.K
        5 mins ago

        Cheers!

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  9. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    Hi Guys

    What’s the best use of an FT for this team

    Trafford
    Gabriel Tarkowski Vuskovic
    Rogers Tavernier Gross Manzambi Mbeumo
    Haaland Evanlison

    Kinsky O’Shea DCL Konsa

    2 FT 0.4 ITB

    Any ideas would be appreciated

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    1. Mr.K
      1 min ago

      I'd probably do Mbeumo to an Arsenal player, but I don't think it's critical right now, and if Konsa is injured you might need the FTs to sort it all out favourably. So I might actually just roll.

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  10. Cojones of Destiny
    14 mins ago

    start
    a. Odegaard (HUL)
    b. Mbeumo (AVL)

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  11. Under my Cucurella
    13 mins ago

    Start

    A: Mbuemo
    B: Gross

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    1. Mr.K
      1 min ago

      B

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    2. Cojones of Destiny
      1 min ago

      B

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  12. Udogie-style
    12 mins ago

    Either of these worth a -4?
    A) Hall to Gabriel
    B) Hall to Silva

    Current team below:
    Raya (Bentley)
    Calafiori, Hall, De Cuyper (Egan, Davis)
    Rogers, Tavernier, Manzambi (Gross)
    Evanilson, Haaland, Jackson

    Cheers.

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    1. Mr.K
      10 mins ago

      Maybe A but I wouldn't.

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  13. RogueBlood
    11 mins ago

    3FT 0.8ITB what changes would you suggest?

    Raya
    Calafiori, Gvardiol, De Cuyper
    Tavernier, Gross, Rogers, King
    Jackson, Haaland, Isak

    Dubravka, Schade,Muharemovic, Thomas

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  14. Udogie-style
    11 mins ago

    Sorry, messed up previous post...

    Either of these worth a -4?
    A) Hall to Gabriel
    B) Hall to Silva

    Current team below:
    Raya (Bentley)
    Calafiori, Hall, De Cuyper (Egan, Davis)
    Rogers, Tavernier, Manzambi, Gross (MGW)
    Evanilson, Haaland, Jackson

    Cheers.

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  15. damiang2233
    4 mins ago

    Bench 1 of the below?

    A. Guehi
    B: Mbeumo
    C: Odegaard
    D. Calvert-Lewin

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    1. Mr.K
      3 mins ago

      A

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