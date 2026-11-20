Ah, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielders – once a position of great competition, full of assets at varied price points, jostling for one of five places in our squads.

So, how can it be that only two of them make the game’s Team of the Season so far?

Ahead of club football’s resumption following the international break, we cast our eyes back at the opening 10 Gameweeks of this season and years gone by to determine whether rumours of the FPL midfielder’s demise are exaggerated or a realistic sign of changing times.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED THIS SEASON?

With over a quarter of the campaign completed, just three of the top 20 highest-scoring assets are midfielders.

Of those, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross (£6.3m) and Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier (£6.7m) are offering consistency in addition to great value.

However, Rayan Cherki (£7.9m) doesn’t guarantee weekly starts, having been benched in two of the last four Gameweeks. Indeed, the top 20 has just as many goalkeepers, alongside five forwards and a whopping nine defenders.

POSITION PLAYERS ON 50+ POINTS Goalkeepers 3 out of 26 Defenders 10 out of 26 Midfielders 8 out of 26 Forwards 5 out of 26

Now, the concentration of midfielders does increase if we expand our view to the top 30 or even 40, with several ‘bigger’ names roughly around 45-to-50 points.

Still, it’s hard to shake the feeling that there is an abnormally low number of midfielders in FPL’s upper echelon at this stage. But is it all relative?

HOW DOES THIS COMPARE TO PREVIOUS SEASONS?

Answering that requires digging into the FPL archives.

2025/26

At this stage last season, Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) was FPL’s highest-scoring midfielder, his 75 points ranking third overall behind Erling Haaland (£15.8m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.1m).

Several other defenders joined Gabriel high up, but so did over half a dozen midfielders. Joao Pedro (£7.6m) was the only non-Haaland forward inside the top 20.

Interestingly, one fewer FPL midfielder (seven) reached 50 points by this stage. The exact same number (17) had at least 45 points.

It’s just that 2026/27 has seen the standard raised by a greater amount among forwards, defenders and goalkeepers. 26 overall individuals hit the threshold, rather than last time’s 19.

2024/25

Whereas 2024/25 saw a more noticeable difference. Then, 93-pointer Mohamed Salah was one of three midfielders in FPL’s overall top four, with Cole Palmer (£9.8m) on 82, Haaland on 77 and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) at 71.

A mere 13 players made it to 50 points after 10 games, but over half of them were midfielders, with just one defender – Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m) – and no goalkeepers in the mix.

2023/24

Again, FPL king Salah was on top at 2023/24’s equivalent moment. Six of the top eight tallies belonged to midfield, as did 10 of 16 to reach 50 points.

2022/23

Go back another year, we had 16 players collect 50+ points after 10 league games. Seven were midfielders, including five – led by Phil Foden (£6.8m) – inside the top overall nine.

Back then, the likes of Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus were still around. Two of the elite defenders, Joao Cancelo and Kieran Trippier, are also gone, leaving only William Saliba (£5.9m).

2021/22

In 2021/22 – otherwise known as the final pre-Haaland season – again only six midfielders reached 50 points by this point.

Frontrunner Salah’s 112 were nearly double that of everyone else, but midfielders accounted for four of the top seven players.

Otherwise, the leaderboard was made up of forwards Michael Antonio and Jamie Vardy, plus defenders Reece James (£5.2m), Cancelo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rudiger, all but one of whom have since moved on.

TO SUM ALL OF THAT UP…

50+ POINTS 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 2025/26 2026/27 TOTAL 13 16 16 13 17 26 MIDFIELDERS 6 7 10 7 7 8

More midfielders have reached the 50-point threshold this season than in the previous two. It’s just a smaller proportion of a huge 26 current triumphs.

SOME POSSIBLE EXPLANATIONS

PREMIUM VANISHING ACT?

One reason for this apparent decline in midfielder importance could be the absence of in-form premium options. For starters, Salah is an FPL option no mo’ since leaving for Trabzonspor.

Bukayo Saka (£9.4m) started brightly but is experiencing another campaign that’s at least partially derailed by injury, while the usually reliable Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) has suffered an almighty decline in output.

Palmer, meanwhile, is in mediocre form. He’s without any double-digit hauls – something we tend to associate more with pricier picks – since Gameweek 1.

A RELATED DECLINE IN BIG HAULS?

The next price tier down, fellow Chelsea attacker Morgan Rogers (£8.2m) has six attacking returns but no big tallies. Semenyo joined Saka in going big once, then getting injured, and Bradley Barcola (£8.1m) is yet to justify the cash Liverpool splashed on him.

In fact, just four midfielders costing above £7.0m boast more than one double-digit haul, compared to the nine below that price.

Of those, Cherki and Cody Gakpo (£7.1m) have started only seven times, while Matheus Cunha (£7.8m) is something of a minutes risk himself, and Fernandes is far from living up to his lofty value.

The situation was actually worse at this stage last season, with five of the 16 multi-hauling midfielders being £7.0m+.

Yet in 2024/25, it was seven of the 10.

Not that it’s all about double-digit scores, of course. Salah, for example, started last season with 52 FPL points in 10 games despite only going big once. Way down on his explosive 2024/25 start, admittedly.

Still, it’s a measure worth discussing when explaining the decline in elite point-scoring midfielders.

WHAT ABOUT EXPECTED GOALS?

It’s also worth checking out the expected goal involvement (xGI) numbers to assess whether the drop-off is coincidental or backed up by stats.

Fernandes is this term’s top xGI (6.13) midfielder and his output matches that, albeit almost entirely from that Gameweek 2 epic. Then, it’s teammate Mbeumo, who has similarly delivered what feels like an underwhelming five attacking returns from 5.92 xGI, followed by penalty takers Enzo Le Fee (£5.7m), Tavernier and Gross.

Among the top 10 midfielders for xGI, all except Gross and Rogers are underperforming.

Does this differ from previous seasons?

2025/26

In 2025/26, the top two were again Fernandes and Mbeumo, both offering similar xGI numbers.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.5m), still at Chelsea, was essentially identical to Mbeumo for xGI and output. Iliman Ndiaye (£5.8m), then at Everton, and Gakpo were scoring on par with their expected numbers.

Among the top 10 xGI midfielders, it was half and half for underperformers and overperformers.

Previously

In 2024/25, Salah and Palmer were making a mockery of their expected data. Indeed, each of the best five xGI midfielders – throwing in Saka, Mbeumo and James Maddison (£7.4m) – and six of the top 10 were outperformers.

Going back to 2023/24, seven of the top 10 were overachieving. The trio who weren’t? Fernandes, Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford (£6.8m). It was also seven out of 10 in 2021/22 and nine 10 in 2022/23.

All better than this season, then.

MAN CITY’S CONSOLIDATION

If we compare this season to last, it’s also noticeable that several of the highest-scoring FPL midfielders early on have since been snapped up by Manchester City.

Semenyo is currently injured, yes, but Ndiaye had 52 points this time last year compared to 38 as things stand. The Senegalese international is starting most games, but his involvement and output have dipped since leaving Merseyside, where he was a 90-minute main man compared to being just one cog in the Sky Blue machine.

There’s been an even starker drop-off for box-crasher Enzo, who had three goals, two assists and 45 points after the previous Gameweek 10. Now, it’s a mere one attacking return and 23 points.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Further to the above points, one simple explanation is that players in other FPL positions have just caught up with their midfield colleagues, despite recent changes to the Bonus Points System supposedly benefitting midfielders more than any other position (based on last season’s data).

The addition of defensive contribution (DefCon) points since 2025/26 is a big contributor to the spike in high-scoring defenders. Yes, midfielders also earn DefCon rewards, but their threshold is higher – and less frequently reached – than those further back.

Following a relative down year for FPL forwards, we’ve also seen Thierno Barry (£5.7m), Alexander Isak (£9.3m), Evanilson (£6.5m) and Nicolas Jackson (£7.1m) shouldering more of the attacking workload than they – or those previously in their position – were a year ago. We had one forward on 54+ points after Gameweek 10 last season; it’s five this time around.

All this has contributed to a lower proportion of top scorers being midfielders, even if the actual number of them reaching the 50-point threshold hasn’t dropped.

What makes the difference to previous seasons feel even more stark is that, while premium options in this position are struggling, there’s simultaneously a surge in nailed-on, lower-priced stars from teams like Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Brighton.

Naturally, this could all change. For example, the fortunes of Fernandes and Mbeumo may improve if Mauricio Pochettino gets Manchester United out of their rut.

But, for now at least, the FPL ‘template’ seems to be shaping up with an unusually minimalist midfield as we head into the festive fixture frenzy.