Fantasy managers will be hoping for an update on David Raya (£6.2m) today as we count down to the Gameweek 12 deadline.

The Arsenal goalkeeper came off injured in last weekend’s draw with Newcastle United and missed Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

Mikel Arteta had said ahead of that midweek match that the initial prognosis seemed to be “better than what we expected” but hasn’t been able, or willing, to offer a timeline since.

So, when will we hear more from the Arsenal boss?

Here are today’s press conference times:

Friday’s FPL Press Conferences 🚨 ⬜ 10am – Arbeloa

🐯 1pm – Jakirovic

⭕ 1.30pm – Arteta

🕊️ 1.30pm – Hurzeler

🦅 1.30pm – Frank

🍬 1.30pm – Moyes

🚜 1.30pm – O’Neil

🔴 1.30pm – Iraola

🔵 1.30pm – Maresca

👹 1.30pm – Pochettino

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery

⚫ 2pm – Jaissle

🍒 TBC – Rose — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) November 27, 2026

You can follow all the injury updates on our live blog.