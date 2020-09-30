364
Big Numbers September 30

FPL Gameweek 4: Analysis of the key underlying statistics

364 Comments
Our Big Numbers piece takes a look at the vast array of data available in our Premium Members’ Area and presents the eye-catching statistics that may be of interest.

Although we’re only three Gameweeks into 2020/21 and the sample pool is still small, some familiar patterns are emerging – from Mohamed Salah (£12.1m) being top of the shot count table to Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.0m) bossing the headed goal attempts column.

We’ve again run down the stand-out figures in every position for this article, as well as looking at the strengths and weaknesses of various teams to assess which Fantasy Premier League assets could shine in Gameweek 4.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 3

364 Comments
  1. ppv
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Mount, Foden or Maddison?

    
    1. SerieD
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Foden or Maddison for me.

      
      1. ppv
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks. Do you think Mount not nailed?

        
        1. SerieD
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Waiting for Puli. I have lost my nerves for Chealsea with Werner.

          
    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maddison most nailed by by, so him

      
      1. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        By far*

        
    3. baines is god
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mount's the best Chelsea asset at the moment. Guaranteed starter, goal/assist threat and cheap. Gives coverage for them. By far the best option of those 3. Maddison isn't even starting and Foden's a rotation risk

      
      1. ppv
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I was favouring Mount. Maddison went so long without returns last season and Foden rotation risk, especially once City get some players back

        
    4. Cheeto__Bandito
      3 mins ago

      What about barnes

      
    5. JabbaWookiee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Take it you've already got Harvey Barnes?

      
      1. ppv
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Hadn't considered Barnes. Good shout thanks

        
  2. Boom Boom's Loveshack
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    A) Son -> Mahrez
    B) Son + Davies -> Foden / 7.5mid + Robertson -4
    C) Mitro + Son -> Jimenez + Foden
    D) Something else

    Team

    TAA Saiss Justin
    Salah KdB Son Podence
    Werner DCL Mitro
    ___
    4.0 Davies Ferguson Bissou

    
    1. baines is god
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      C by miles

      
      1. Boom Boom's Loveshack
        • 3 Years
        just now

        It is for a hit

        
  3. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Does the predicted points on rate my team update each week with the changing info? e.g. DCL still very low compared to others

    
  4. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Gw1. Son
    Gw2. Son to Rasford
    Gw3. Rashford to Son
    Gw4. Son to ? 🙂

    
    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Adama Traoré

      
    2. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Keep Son. Mourinho mind games.

      
    3. Jink
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rashford

      
      1. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thats the spirit!

        
    4. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Gw 1 : No Salah
      Gw 2 : Son > Rodriguez
      Gw 3 : Vardy > Richarlison

      
  5. Cheeto__Bandito
    15 mins ago

    Take a risk and get sterling in for a hit to captain, or play it safe and settle for captain Kdb?

    
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Sterling may well not start

      
      1. EgyptianKing
        • 2 Years
        just now

        We never know - it’s Pep!

        But I would say that with Jesus and Kun both out, he should get at least 60 min, consistently

        
      2. Cheeto__Bandito
        just now

        With no striker I’m 100% sure he does

        
  6. SerieD
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Davies to 5.8? Who would be best option?

    
    1. Cheeto__Bandito
      14 mins ago

      Castagne

      
    2. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Castagne
      Semedo
      Chilwell
      Coleman

      
      1. SerieD
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Is this preffered order?

        Castagne seems like solid winner. Did he get small injure in last game?

        Coleman would be interesring.

        
        1. Chucky
          • 6 Years
          just now

          he's fine but leci are leaky at the back...

          
  7. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    I have no City cover so can either:

    A. Bruno to KDB and Jimi to DCL for -4
    B. Bruno to Sterling with 1FT

    Thoughts? Thanks for the help!

    
    1. nelluckram
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’d keep Jimi!!

      
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

      
  8. nelluckram
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA, Saiss, Justin
    KDB, Rash, Havertz, ASM
    Werner, Jimi, Ings

    Steer, Bissouma, Johnson, Mitchell

    1 FT, 0.5 ITB

    Thinking the best strategy here is to save and have 2 FT for after international break? Maybe even -8 mini WC. Thoughts?

    
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Save

      
    2. Reyson
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      No dcl?

      
      1. nelluckram
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I know. One of my bigger regrets thus far

        
        1. Reyson
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          After seeing him scoring hattrick. I am gonna activate my wildcard since i also wanna change werner asm awb etc

          
          1. nelluckram
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            I’m now thinking of just doing Werner to DCL before he rises...

            
            1. Reyson
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Ahh yes do it since u got havertz for chelsea coverage

              
  9. kevchenko
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    The chap who finished 4th in the FPL in 14.15 had 31k twitter followers.

    I have 350 and finished 3rd.

    I can't help feeling I've missed a boat somewhere!

    
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Third overall with a top 3k and a top 5k. Bravo

      
  10. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Martinez - Forster
    TAA - Saiss - Justin - Taylor - Mitchell
    Son - Salah - KdB - Podence - Burke
    Wood - DCL - Jimenez

    What to do with Son?!

    A) Get rid for Barnes (-4)
    B) Get rid for Mount (-4)
    C) Bench and play Taylor (new)
    D) Bench and play Burke (ars)

    
  11. Reyson
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    On wc and jus enough money for robbo.. and not taa.
    Is robbo on par with taa?

    
    1. TheSteel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hes better right now. But long term TAA will prevail

      
  12. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    How bad is Richarlison injury, lads? Was intending getting him in. Or go DCL instead...??

    
    1. Reyson
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Of course is dcl even richar is not injured

      
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Fancy Richarlison to do well. DCL bound to stop scoring - or at least scoring fewer - soon...!

        
  13. tinear
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA, Bavies, Justin
    KDB, Salah, Son, Podence
    Werner, DCL, Mitrovic

    Nyland- KWP-Mitchell-Bissouma
    1.0 itb, 1ft

    1) Werner to Vardy
    2) 1 + Son to Mount (-4)
    3) 2 + Bavies to Lamptey (-8)
    4) wildcard

    whats your thought?

    
  14. baines is god
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    I highly doubt Nuno will risk Podence or Marcal this week just before the International break, particularly because it's Fulham at home

    
  15. Reyson
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Isit crazy to do wc before ib, really dont want minus pts anymore. Alr on -4
    I have werner now but really dont see him scoring against crystal

    
  16. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sterling with 8 shots, 6 on target today, maybe he is a good striker after all

    
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      He only scored 2 . Not great.

      
      1. JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Maybe that’s just the reality of being a city striker, you get a lot of chances so you miss a lot too. Jesus notorious for missing chances.

        
    2. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Also Ferran looked much better on left then right v Leicester. Hopefully he keeps that place and Mahrez/Foden RW against Leeds

      
  17. checkit_j
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Current team

    McCarthy / Steer

    Taa Dier Justin KWP Mitchell
    Salah KDB Podence JamesR Biss
    Werner Mitro Martial

    Or WC?

    Martinez / McCarthy
    Robbo Kwp Justin Dunne Mitchell
    Salah Kdb Bruno JamesR Mendy
    DCL Ings Delap
    . 4itb

    
  18. Reyson
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mccarthy steer
    Robbo saiss coleman mitchell kwp
    Salah kdb townsend barnes anguissa
    Jimmy ings dcl

    Gtg for wc?

    
  19. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    What to do with Son?

    A) Get rid for Barnes (-4) (no other Leicester)
    B) Get rid for Mount (-4) (no other Chelsea)
    C) Bench and play Taylor (new)
    D) Bench and play Burke (ars)

    

