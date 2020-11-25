941
Pro Pundit Teams November 25

Debating whether to get Salah straight back into my FPL team for Gameweek 10

After much deliberation in Gameweek 9 I finally opted to transfer Mohamed Salah (£12.2m) out of my team at 00:40 on Saturday morning. That’s the latest I’ve made a transfer all season.

Instead of opting for the obvious Bruno Fernandes (£10.8m) move, I went for the long term play and brought in Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m) who I knew I’d want for the foreseeable. 

With two free transfers it didn’t seem that risky to get rid of Salah, especially with the potential for him to miss an additional Gameweek.

As you can see below it didn’t go well.

andys-article 5

With just 50 points it undid all the hard work from the Gameweek before and saw a big red arrow.

The big question is whether to get Salah straight back in as I look at a team without Jamie Vardy (£10.2m) and wonder whether I really want to captain De Bruyne.

andys-article 6

From what Klopp has said it looks as though he’s now available and back training

“Salah trained with the team yesterday and looked really good. The test was negative so, if nothing changed since yesterday, he is available. Now we have to see what we do with that because he was quarantined until three days ago.” – Jurgen Klopp

There’s still no guarantee he’ll play against Brighton, so I’ll be heavily focused on watching the outcome of the Champions League game between Liverpool and Atalanta on Wednesday.

The ideal situation is that he plays some part in the game and comes through unscathed. Given that he had no symptons and is now back training you would think (or is it hope?) that he’ll be fine to play a Brighton side who will be down one of their key players in Tariq Lamptey (£4.8m).

The reason I’m so keen to get him straight back is simple, captaincy. I think Jamie Vardy is the best captaincy option for Gameweek 10, but Salah gives a great option, not just for this week but for many Gameweeks to come:

  • Gameweek 12 – Fulham (a)
  • Gameweek 14 – Crystal Palace (a)
  • Gameweek 15 – West Brom (h)

The rotation that I mentioned in my previous article with a Manchester City player is just too good to turn down. 

It’s important not to overthink sometimes, and a fit Salah really should be in my squad.

In order to get to that point I probably have to do the unthinkable and sell one of Heung-Min Son (£9.5m) or Harry Kane (£11.0m).

I fully understand the form argument but I’m a fixtures man, and until Gameweek 16 I have no intention of captaining either of these players. That doesn’t necessarily mean they have to be sold, but I don’t have a better way of funding the moves I want to make and ultimately I’d rather own Salah than Kane…….for now.

Kane may have been explosive towards the start of the season but his highest score in the last four Gameweeks is 9 points. In fact in the last four Gameweeks he’s only had 9 shots in the box.

Twelve players have a higher non-penalty xG than Kane in the last four. In the first five Gameweeks he was third, only behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.8m) and Sadio Mané (£12.1m).

Kane is still being fairly consistent, but the explosiveness seems to be on a downward trend and it’s that which makes me feel I can get away with it for a few Gameweeks.

FPL Gameweek 2 team news and injury updates so far

Choosing a cheap striker to fund the Salah move is difficult. There’s still so many options to choose from, but it’s Patrick Bamford (£6.1m) that I’m considering.

I’m consistently impressed with the number of chances Leeds United create for him. In fact they’ve created a total of 98 chances so far this season which is equal with Aston Villa and just nine behind Liverpool at the top. 

From those 98 chances, Bamford has already had 31 shots in the box over the entire season. No other player has had as many with Salah (26) and Kane (25) in second and third respectively.

Even if we filter out the opening Gameweeks where there were a lot of goals, and perhaps teams were getting adjusted to a new and slightly different kind of season it’s still promising for Bamford.

In the last four Gameweeks he’s had 18 shots in the box, five more than Trézéguet (£5.3m) in second. No player has a higher expected goal involvement either and he’s been involved in 80% of Leeds goals.

Ollie Watkins (£6.1m) is another option to go for as well, and he has penalties in his locker which is a big plus. However from open play there is really no competition between the two. Watkins still has a chance of making the team however as I think it’s probably time I moved on from Neal Maupay (£6.4m) who’s been stinking up my team with no returns since my Gameweek 5 Wildcard.

The only question left is who does Salah come in for. It’s between Marcus Rashford (£9.5m) and Son which will leave me with money in the bank to upgrade the other one in a few Gameweeks to Mané or Raheem Sterling (£11.5m) down the line.

I think most people would side with selling Rashford. He looked tired and rusty against West Brom, squandering a great chance from Fernandes.

However when you compare the two over the last four Gameweeks it’s quite close. Both players have only had four shots in the box, but Rashford has created six chances to Son’s two.

I also prefer Manchester United’s fixtures with Southampton (a) and West Ham (a) versus Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea (a) and Arsenal (h).

A lot has been made about Spurs being better against stronger teams because they can play on the counter but I don’t expect either Chelsea nor Arsenal to attack them like Manchester City did. I think both games could be close.

If it was for the long term I’d probably hold Son, but if I go through with the Mané or Sterling double up then I only need them for two Gameweeks at most so Rashford might get the nod as a bit of a differential with slightly better fixtures in my book.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 9

Post a Comment
  Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Hey guys. I have 2 FTS and 2.9m banked. Pretty much set on Kane to Vardy. Would you save the other FT or make a move? I may have my hand forced if Barkley is out. Could sell him for Jota or Saiss to Cancelo, something like that.

Pickford
Gabriel Chilwell James (Saiss Mitchell)
Son Rashford Bruno Barkley* (Reed)
Kane DCL Watkins

    Pickford
    Gabriel Chilwell James (Saiss Mitchell)
    Son Rashford Bruno Barkley* (Reed)
    Kane DCL Watkins

    Open Controls
    james 101
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I’m holding on to Kane as he’s on good form and tends to be strong through Christmas.

      ...but I did just upgrade bamford to Vardy so I get his attraction. No way to upgrade Watkins to Vardy without a hit?

      Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes I can do that, just find Kane a tiny bit too expensive and fixtures are pants.

        Open Controls
    Nunoooooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Personally I would also do Jota in for Barkley or maybe Rashford to Salah if funds allow?

      Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Let me check

        Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      I think whether or not you make that second move depends on what your plan is for the next 2/3 GWs.

      If you're getting in Salah/KDB, it could be valuable.

      If not a massive issue plan-wise, I would however seriously consider selling Saiss. You can't rely on him to start, and neither can you rely on Mitchell.

      Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah those two are becoming an issue.

        Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        To be honest I missed Barkley. I'd definitely use my second transfer on him or Saiss out depending on who you want to start this week.

        Open Controls
    james 101
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Are we even sure salah will start?

      It’s not as if he’s absolutely required fir this one. There’s good cover for his position.

      Open Controls
      Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Yea I'm sure he will

        Open Controls
  Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    If you care enough to ask about the 'nailedness' of a player (etc) you probably care enough to actually go and do some research (fan forums, fixture history etc.) rather than lazily ask here. If you're asking it, it's almost a guarantee you're not the first to ask.

    Once you realise a lot of people here have really bad decision-making process (not that other forums don't) - you'll want to go and make that decision by yourself unless all you care about it absolving blame, or not actually caring -that- much...

    Undoubtedly some people won't like this post I've seen a spate of 'replies' to these sorts of questions lately where the respondee gives a rubbish answer & as a result, the questioner now has a wrong answer to share-on 🙂

    Open Controls
    Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Some just like having a chat and interacting.

      Open Controls
      james 101
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
      Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        That's all well & good, but but seeing the same question 100x over isn't a fab experience either.

        Open Controls
        Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          True

          Open Controls
    davidfromkent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Very well said, i applaud you.

      Open Controls
  james 101
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    Second attempt!

    Gtg. Anything hit-worthy required?

    Martinez
    Digne Cresswell Chillwell
    Son Bruno(vc) Grealish Rodriguez
    Kane DCL Vardy(c)

    (Steer Justin Kilman 4.3)

    Open Controls
    Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Absolutely smashing team mate!

      Vardy and Salah say hi but you can't have em all.

      Open Controls
      james 101
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks mate.

        Oh, and my Vardy (captain) says hi back!!

        Open Controls
        Stupendous
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Jesus sorry just waking up

          Open Controls
          james 101
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Ha. No worries. Appreciate the comments!

            Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I can't tell whether I'd want to start Justin ahead of Digne.

      Everton CS chances seem quite low, but at least Digne does get forward. Maybe even bench Creswell instead? Villa often score, but that game could be tight.

      For a hit though, no I think you're good with a good captain choice.

      Money ITB would be useful as let's us know what's possible.

      Open Controls
      james 101
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Yes, I'm not sure about my bench. But then somebody will prob not play anyway!

I have £0.8 in the bank.

        I have £0.8 in the bank.

        Open Controls
        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Can almost guarantee that XI will be starting. If anything, Vardy is the biggest doubt on account of the post-match limp.

          Open Controls
      Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd have and start Digne over Rodriguez tbh

        Open Controls
  Stupendous
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Zaha and Kane
    To
    Salah and Vardy?

    Means I can keep Son too!

    Open Controls
    james 101
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm keeping Kane fir now but that's a nice move to be fair

      Open Controls
      Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Trust me I really want to keep Kane, but I need Mo back and this is the least damaging way of doing it and also enables me to keep Son.

        Otherwise it's Zaha and Ziyech to Salah and Jota, or simply Zaha to Kdb, keep both Son and Kane but then have no Liverpool and no Salah especially.

        Open Controls
        james 101
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          On balance your moves are good mate.

          For what it’s worth I’m currently pool and city free. See my team above.

          That will change at some point but I’m happy for now.

          Open Controls
          Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            This would be it....

            Martinez
            Robbo Cresswell Chilwell
            Salah Son Greal Rodriguez Ziyech
            Vardy DCL

            Martin Kilman Brewster Mitchell

            Open Controls
            james 101
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Strong

              Open Controls
  Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/11/25/the-scout-network-man-city-the-form-vs-fixtures-debate/

    Open Controls
  Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Any news on C. Wilson? and Zaha?

    Open Controls
  thetommy14
      25 mins ago

      Watkins or Antonio (if fit)?

      Open Controls
      Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Antonio

        Open Controls
    jimmy6363
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Considering a 12 point hit (a lot I know...) to do the following;

      Robertson > Cancelo
      Vestergaard > Holding
      Ziyech > KDB
      Hamez > Fernandes
      Kane > Bamford

      Thoughts? Worried about Man City's fixtures!

      Open Controls
    Bennyboy1907
        9 mins ago

        Current team : 0.6ITB

        Martinez
        Robbo, Chillwell, Coufal (Lamptey, Mitchell)
        KDB, Bruno, Grealish, Zaha (Bissouma)
        Kane, DCL, Bamford

        Zaha out? For Salah and Kane downgrade -8?

        Open Controls

