The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 7: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.
Whether you’re playing this chip or otherwise, you’ll find plenty of advice on your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page.
There are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.
Our usual deadline-day Breakfast Club video can be viewed from 10.30am BST below:
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 7?
- Scout Picks: The best players for Gameweek 7
- Spot the Differential: Three low-owned picks
- Scout Squad: Az, Neale, Tom and Sam discuss their player long-lists
BEST PLAYERS FOR A GAMEWEEK 7 WILDCARD
GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- Injury updates from Thursday’s pressers: Bamford out, Raphinha fit
- Injury updates from Friday’s pressers: James out, Shaw to be assessed
For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 7?
BEST FIXTURES FOR GAMEWEEK 7
Fixture difficulty ratings above taken from our Season Ticker
GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM REVEALS
- Mark Sutherns’ Gameweek 7 thoughts and transfer plans
- Ex-FPL winner Simon March’s Gameweek 7 Wildcard
BEST FPL STRATEGY AND EXPERT TIPS FOR GAMEWEEK 7 AND BEYOND
- Who are the best Chelsea players for Gameweek 7 and beyond
- Should we buy Arsenal assets and who are the best picks?
- Sell Ronaldo for Lukaku? What FPL managers think
GAMEWEEK 7 VIDEO CONTENT
Head over to our YouTube channel for all our Gameweek 7 videos, including Az and Sam’s Q&A and the Scoutcast
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for GW7 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles
Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Start white or matip