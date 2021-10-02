The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 7: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.

Whether you’re playing this chip or otherwise, you’ll find plenty of advice on your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page.

There are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.

Our usual deadline-day Breakfast Club video can be viewed from 10.30am BST below:

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 7?

BEST PLAYERS FOR A GAMEWEEK 7 WILDCARD

GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 7?

BEST FIXTURES FOR GAMEWEEK 7

Fixture difficulty ratings above taken from our Season Ticker

GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM REVEALS

BEST FPL STRATEGY AND EXPERT TIPS FOR GAMEWEEK 7 AND BEYOND

GAMEWEEK 7 VIDEO CONTENT

Head over to our YouTube channel for all our Gameweek 7 videos, including Az and Sam’s Q&A and the Scoutcast

USEFUL TOOLS

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT