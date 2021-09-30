293
Pro Pundit Teams September 30

Should we buy Arsenal players in FPL and who are the best picks?

293 Comments
Share

A lot of people are going to be Wildcarding either this Gameweek or next and I thought it might be worthwhile to have a closer look at Arsenal and whether it is worth investing in their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks.

The Gunners have had a topsy-turvy season so far but have found some rhythm in the last three Gameweeks. But do you read too much from games against Norwich, Burnley and a Tottenham Hotspur team that are in a very bad moment? In this case, I decided to outsource opinion and asked three Arsenal fans I trust about their opinion on their players from a Fantasy perspective.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Adam (@ThreeFiveWho),  @OrpheusJones & Karan ( NighthawkFPL), who were kind enough to provide insight on their team.

The reason Arsenal have our attention is primarily because of their fixtures. They have some good-looking matches in the mid-term as well as the short-term.

The home games especially look really enticing and there are a few strong budget options that have cropped up for the Gunners. In my opinion, Arsenal showed some good form at the end of last season as well and the results against Manchester City and Chelsea are down to the fact that they are two of the best teams in the league – and it doesn’t help if you’re facing them with half your team injured or ill.

In the second half of last season, this was Arsenal’s rank in the league for the given metrics:

  • Goals: 6th         
  • Expected goals (xG): 7th
  • Goals Conceded: 6th      
  • Expected goals conceded (xGC): 5th

Those are strong rankings and I just wanted to make the point that we are not investing in them just on the positive upturn of results we have seen in the last three games.

Another big factor that I like about Mikel Arteta’s side is that they are playing once a week and have no European interruptions.

SHOULD WE BUY ARSENAL PLAYERS IN FPL?

I went ahead and asked the Arsenal fans if FPL managers should invest in their team right now. All of them were very optimistic and clear with their answers.

I think right up till Gameweek 13, we have four decent home fixtures in Palace, Aston Villa, Watford and Newcastle so I think going with one asset is preferable. – Karan

There will be few better opportunities all season to invest in Arsenal players, not just because the fixtures look more favourable, but also because the shifting dynamics of squad balance lends itself to some of the Gunners’ lower-priced options.- Adam

I do think it is worth investing in us because we are in a good moment but I wouldn’t go overboard. We still only scored one against Norwich and it took a free-kick to unlock Burnley. – Orpheus

GOALKEEPER

A lot of FPL managers want to invest in Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) and are wondering if he is nailed-on for their spot. In my opinion, Arteta has always spoken about ‘specialist’ players and I think that Ramsdale just suits their system more. He’s very good with the ball at his feet, which is something Arteta needs, and seeing the chemistry, the ‘shoulder thumping’ and the leadership he is already showing at the back, I think he’s firmly placed himself as Arsenal’s #1 right now. The Gunners fans I’ve spoken to agree.

Personally, I think he is. Over the last four games he has played, he has demonstrated that he’s comfortable with Arteta’s style of playing out from the back. His composure, confidence and communication has been a delight to watch. The fact that Arteta trusted him in the north London derby suggests he will continue playing. – Karan

Firstly, Ramsdale, yes he is worth getting, I am looking to make the switch from Robert Sanchez as soon as possible. Maybe even for a hit this week. Just look at the upcoming home fixtures: CRY, AVL, WAT, NEW, SOT, WHM, WOL, MCI, BUR, BRE. This is all the way until February. – Orpheus

I’d be very surprised if Ramsdale lost his spot. Arteta made a statement of intent spending so much on him in the summer. Ever since he got his opportunity in the side he has brought personality, and a penalty area dominance Bernd Leno lacks.– Adam

It’s also worth noting that Arsenal’s style of play should add to Ramsdale’s chances of getting bonus points, due to pass completion.

DEFENDERS

Moving on, who are the defenders worth targeting?

In the last three games, when all of Ben White (£4.4m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m), Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m), Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) and Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) have started together, these are how the baseline bonus points (BBPS) look:

It appears as if Gabriel and Ramsdale look good for bonus points based on this small sample, while White edges out Tomiyasu who is available at the same price.

Arsenal do play a lopsided centre-half system where they tend to form a three at the back, meaning that Tierney joins on the left-hand side in attack while Tomiyasu tends to tuck in. My guess is that Tomiyasu will be more attacking in the kinder fixtures in the future but the difference in positioning between both wing-backs is here to see in this touch map below (Tomiyasu right, Tierney left).

If you do have the cash for Tierney, he is definitely the more attacking player but there is always the worry over injury at the back of your mind. It is worth noting that Tomiyasu has had two shots from inside the box so far but has created zero chances.

What do the Arsenal fans think?

An interesting idea given how cheap White is, together with them home fixtures is to get Ramsdale and White. You can bench White and get an Alonso/Cancelo knowing White is there on your bench with a likely return to come on if needed. – Orpheus

In defence, I’d have Ramsdale or Tomiyasu. Both are cheap and will possibly offer a bigger upside than White. – Karan

Aside from Tierney, who is the obvious pick, the budget defensive options of Ramsdale and White present a great route into a Gunners defence that, now up to full strength, looks to be creating some solidity. – Adam

All three of them are of the opinion that the addition of Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel and Ramsdale, in conjunction with the fact that Thomas Partey (£5.0m) is fit, makes their defence a good one to invest in.

MIDFIELDERS AND FORWARDS

Let’s get to the attack then: which are the Arsenal players worth considering?

That is it from me this week. I hope you enjoyed that write-up on Arsenal and diving in has definitely given me a lot more context from the Gunners.

I recommend you check out this week’s episode of The FPL Wire where we discuss Manchester City, Chelsea, Wildcard picks and a whole host of macro topics in details.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 7: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

293 Comments Post a Comment
  1. fusen
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anyone else on a wildcard finding it hard to choose the midfield players?

    I want Sarr for Leeds but then don't want him after, I also we quite like the Everton mids but don't really think they can keep this point scoring rate going.

    I feel like I have a lot of "I'll swap this player to X in 2 weeks time" which is very annoying when on a wildcard

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yep, part of reason why I want to wait till next GW to WC

      Open Controls
    2. Norco
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Mmm I'm finding it hard to either have D.Luiz and Brownhill as benched mids and play 4-3-3 or go with the likes of Janelt for a bit more threat.

      Salah Raphinha Saka currently my three main mids

      Open Controls
    3. Il Papera
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes! I'm settled on a core of Salah Raph Saka, the other two I'm undecided on. Grealish and fodder / Sarr/Benrahma/ESR

      Open Controls
    4. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yes. I think I'm losing Trent for now and going with all of Saka/Sarr/Benrahma (along with Salah & Raph), then I can decide which one to downgrade when I need to get TAA back.

      Open Controls
  2. EL tridente
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Jota and Ayling to Raphinha and Rudiger for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. KUNingas
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Good moves for longer term for sure

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  3. Norco
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Is Janelt worth a shout on WC as either a 4th mid or rotation between White/Livra?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      What is a Janelt?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        A Norwegian joust.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          just now

          With reindeers?

          Open Controls
      2. Norco
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Say no more hahah

        Open Controls
  4. KUNingas
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Not enough money to get Alonso or Rudiger. Will WC next week, so only for one week

    A) Christensen
    B) Thiago Silva

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yuuuucckkk

      Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Kind of asking the same thing but without the money constraints

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tuchel says hi

      Open Controls
    4. KUNingas
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks all, that is what I thought

      Open Controls
  5. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hey gang.
    I have the following concerns:
    TAA, Ayling, Shaw, Raphinia, Bamford and Baah doesn’t play.
    I’ll need to take a hit this week as I’ve decided not to wild card.
    I was going to go TAA to Alonso but I need a Chelsea defender who definitely starts. Who should I get?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tis Rudiger you seek.

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who is Baah?

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Hahaha. People always ask me and I always say the same, I have no idea.

        Open Controls
    3. SADIO SANÉ
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      think it might be Chalobah

      Open Controls
  6. drughi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wonder what chelsea turns up against soton, back of 2 tough games against city and away to juve in the space of 4 days.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      They will be well-drilled. More interested in which Southampton turn up.

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Always well drilled but more thinking about energy and the mental aspect and focus. Southampton will have a mind set of defending like against city.

        Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      After 2 losses in a row, PL and CL, would you bet against Tuchel playing the same team which lost vs City 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        think there will be some changes for sure just for as I mentioned above, energy and mental focus

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yup, Tuchel roulette incoming.

          Open Controls
  7. jon.terry.tfh
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Latest WC team

    Ramdsale
    Azp Rudiger Semedo
    ESR Saka Salah Raphinha
    Vardy Lukaku Antonio

    Bench: Foster, Cancelo, Livramento, Brownhill

    0.5 ITB

    Very hard to decide between ESR & Saka, and given the good fixtures might as well just go with both? Vardy doesn't need to play international fixtures so he should be well rested and ready to go. Tempted to go Jimenez + Son instead of Vardy + Saka, but Jimenez might have to play with Mexico national team and get quarantined as a result? If Raphinha can't play in GW8 I can still count on Cancelo & Livramento.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  8. GoonerByron
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which of these is best..

    A - Mendy + Tierney

    B - Ramsdale + Azpi

    Want double Chelsea def with Rudiger. I feel it’s better to keep the £ spent in the Def slot rather than the GK but Tierney is very attacking and can see a haul coming sooner rather than later…?!

    Open Controls
  9. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Re:

    Which pair scores the most points in GW7(one week punt before WC)?

    A: Vardy + ESR
    B: Son + White
    C: Lukaku + Luiz(Douglas)

    Open Controls
  10. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    When I look at doing a -8 I get this feeling in my stomach. Cant figure out if its invigoration, pain or indigestion.

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      First see if a little fart can solve the issue.

      Open Controls
  11. oispakaljaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    On Wildcard.

    A) Azpilicueta + ESR
    B) Christensen + Saka

    Rest of the team:

    Ramsdale Foster
    Dias Cancelo Rudiger XXX Livramento
    Salah Raphinha Gray XXX Douglas Luiz
    Lukaku Vardy Antonio

    Formation will mostly be 4-3-3 with Azpi + ESR.
    With Christensen + Saka mostly 3-4-3.

    With all these injuries and IB coming happy to have a decent bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B easily, Mr Sandels

      Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    will tuchel do another presser before league game?

    Open Controls
  13. The Mighty Whites
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Bamford out again

    Open Controls
    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      🙁

      Open Controls
  14. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Any news on Raphinha's fitness?

    Open Controls
    1. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Presser at 1pm

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.