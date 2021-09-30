Should we buy Arsenal players in FPL and who are the best picks?

A lot of people are going to be Wildcarding either this Gameweek or next and I thought it might be worthwhile to have a closer look at Arsenal and whether it is worth investing in their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks.

The Gunners have had a topsy-turvy season so far but have found some rhythm in the last three Gameweeks. But do you read too much from games against Norwich, Burnley and a Tottenham Hotspur team that are in a very bad moment? In this case, I decided to outsource opinion and asked three Arsenal fans I trust about their opinion on their players from a Fantasy perspective.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Adam (@ThreeFiveWho), @OrpheusJones & Karan ( NighthawkFPL), who were kind enough to provide insight on their team.

The reason Arsenal have our attention is primarily because of their fixtures. They have some good-looking matches in the mid-term as well as the short-term.

The home games especially look really enticing and there are a few strong budget options that have cropped up for the Gunners. In my opinion, Arsenal showed some good form at the end of last season as well and the results against Manchester City and Chelsea are down to the fact that they are two of the best teams in the league – and it doesn’t help if you’re facing them with half your team injured or ill.

In the second half of last season, this was Arsenal’s rank in the league for the given metrics:

Goals: 6th

Expected goals (xG): 7th

Goals Conceded: 6th

Expected goals conceded (xGC): 5th

Those are strong rankings and I just wanted to make the point that we are not investing in them just on the positive upturn of results we have seen in the last three games.

Another big factor that I like about Mikel Arteta’s side is that they are playing once a week and have no European interruptions.

SHOULD WE BUY ARSENAL PLAYERS IN FPL?

I went ahead and asked the Arsenal fans if FPL managers should invest in their team right now. All of them were very optimistic and clear with their answers.

I think right up till Gameweek 13, we have four decent home fixtures in Palace, Aston Villa, Watford and Newcastle so I think going with one asset is preferable. – Karan

There will be few better opportunities all season to invest in Arsenal players, not just because the fixtures look more favourable, but also because the shifting dynamics of squad balance lends itself to some of the Gunners’ lower-priced options.- Adam

I do think it is worth investing in us because we are in a good moment but I wouldn’t go overboard. We still only scored one against Norwich and it took a free-kick to unlock Burnley. – Orpheus

GOALKEEPER

A lot of FPL managers want to invest in Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m) and are wondering if he is nailed-on for their spot. In my opinion, Arteta has always spoken about ‘specialist’ players and I think that Ramsdale just suits their system more. He’s very good with the ball at his feet, which is something Arteta needs, and seeing the chemistry, the ‘shoulder thumping’ and the leadership he is already showing at the back, I think he’s firmly placed himself as Arsenal’s #1 right now. The Gunners fans I’ve spoken to agree.

Personally, I think he is. Over the last four games he has played, he has demonstrated that he’s comfortable with Arteta’s style of playing out from the back. His composure, confidence and communication has been a delight to watch. The fact that Arteta trusted him in the north London derby suggests he will continue playing. – Karan

Firstly, Ramsdale, yes he is worth getting, I am looking to make the switch from Robert Sanchez as soon as possible. Maybe even for a hit this week. Just look at the upcoming home fixtures: CRY, AVL, WAT, NEW, SOT, WHM, WOL, MCI, BUR, BRE. This is all the way until February. – Orpheus

I’d be very surprised if Ramsdale lost his spot. Arteta made a statement of intent spending so much on him in the summer. Ever since he got his opportunity in the side he has brought personality, and a penalty area dominance Bernd Leno lacks.– Adam

It’s also worth noting that Arsenal’s style of play should add to Ramsdale’s chances of getting bonus points, due to pass completion.

DEFENDERS

Moving on, who are the defenders worth targeting?

In the last three games, when all of Ben White (£4.4m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.0m), Aaron Ramsdale (£4.5m), Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.5m) and Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) have started together, these are how the baseline bonus points (BBPS) look:

It appears as if Gabriel and Ramsdale look good for bonus points based on this small sample, while White edges out Tomiyasu who is available at the same price.

Arsenal do play a lopsided centre-half system where they tend to form a three at the back, meaning that Tierney joins on the left-hand side in attack while Tomiyasu tends to tuck in. My guess is that Tomiyasu will be more attacking in the kinder fixtures in the future but the difference in positioning between both wing-backs is here to see in this touch map below (Tomiyasu right, Tierney left).

If you do have the cash for Tierney, he is definitely the more attacking player but there is always the worry over injury at the back of your mind. It is worth noting that Tomiyasu has had two shots from inside the box so far but has created zero chances.

What do the Arsenal fans think?

An interesting idea given how cheap White is, together with them home fixtures is to get Ramsdale and White. You can bench White and get an Alonso/Cancelo knowing White is there on your bench with a likely return to come on if needed. – Orpheus

In defence, I’d have Ramsdale or Tomiyasu. Both are cheap and will possibly offer a bigger upside than White. – Karan

Aside from Tierney, who is the obvious pick, the budget defensive options of Ramsdale and White present a great route into a Gunners defence that, now up to full strength, looks to be creating some solidity. – Adam

All three of them are of the opinion that the addition of Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel and Ramsdale, in conjunction with the fact that Thomas Partey (£5.0m) is fit, makes their defence a good one to invest in.

MIDFIELDERS AND FORWARDS

Let’s get to the attack then: which are the Arsenal players worth considering?

That is it from me this week. I hope you enjoyed that write-up on Arsenal and diving in has definitely given me a lot more context from the Gunners.

I recommend you check out this week’s episode of The FPL Wire where we discuss Manchester City, Chelsea, Wildcard picks and a whole host of macro topics in details.

