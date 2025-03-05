Chip season is very much underway in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – and some will be considering Wildcard usage for Gameweek 28.

These unlimited free transfers are a chance to fix all mistakes and start planning for the future. It’s ideal for the unlucky managers who find themselves plagued by injuries and suspensions.

So let’s list the pros and cons of a Gameweek 28 Wildcard, then provide a few draft ideas.

Don’t forget that you can get your Wildcard team rated via our Rate My Team tool or Plan FPL!

READ MORE: Do I keep my free transfers when I use an FPL Wildcard?

GAMEWEEK 28 WILDCARD: THE PROS

UNLUCKY FA CUP INJURIES + BANS

It was a pretty wild weekend for popular FPL assets. Matheus Cunha (£7.0m) had the highest number of purchases ahead of Gameweek 27 but now has a three-match suspension that could be extended. Fellow forward Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) remains the most-bought of this week but was destroyed by Millwall’s reckless goalkeeper.

At Newcastle United, Lewis Hall‘s (£5.0m) season is over after seeing a specialist about his ankle, while Anthony Gordon‘s (£7.4m) stupidity was similar to that of Cunha. He’s banned until Gameweek 31.

If you own several of these names, the Wildcard is a good way to immediately fill these holes. Even those with Dango Ouattara (£5.2m) might be concerned that Evanilson (£5.6m) is back from injury to reclaim Bournemouth’s centre-forward spot.

SMOOTH WAY TO SELL PALMER FOR HAALAND

Meanwhile, some may be giving up on Cole Palmer (£11.1m), the final straw being his blank at home to Southampton. 1.4 million chose to captain his fixture over Mohamed Salah‘s (£13.8m) irresistible form but the Chelsea attacker missed several one-on-one chances.

One return in six matches isn’t good enough, whereas Erling Haaland (£14.7m) has four goals and two assists in five.

Seemingly back in the groove, the Norwegian will soon be popular again due to Manchester City’s fixtures. However, sacrifices need to be made to squeeze in FPL’s most expensive player. Palmer and more likely need downgrading but a Wildcard does this quickly, for free.

CAN FIELD 11 FOR BLANK GAMEWEEK 29…

2024/25’s biggest double is expected in Gameweek 33, with the biggest blank straight after. It’s therefore difficult to maximise both without either Wildcard or Free Hit usage.

By Wildcarding now, you can field a full XI for Blank Gameweek 29 and save the Free Hit for later.

…OR PREPARE FOR LIFE AFTER GAMEWEEK 29’S FREE HIT

Alternatively, those still planning a Blank Gameweek 29 Free Hit can get in early on price changes, remove deadwood and form a strong squad for the period between Gameweeks 30 and 34.

GAMEWEEK 28 WILDCARD: THE CONS

WE DON’T KNOW THE BIG BLANK + DOUBLE

Big Blank Gameweek 34 is on FA Cup semi-final weekend. While we certainly know more about it now that the fifth round has ended, FPL’s complete picture remains unclear. It’s not even confirmed that all postponed matches will move to Double Gameweek 33, either.

By Gameweek 30, we’ll know about the blank, though the announcement of rearrangements mightn’t be until just after.

A WHILE UNTIL THE LIKELY BENCH BOOST

Whether you prefer using a Bench Boost to field 15 players on Double Gameweek 32 – when Newcastle and Crystal Palace feature twice – or the even bigger double that follows, that’s several FPL deadlines away.

LONG UPCOMING BREAK CAN BRING NEW PROBLEMS

In fact, FA Cup quarter-final weekend and the subsequent international break ensures that Gameweek 32 is over five calendar weeks away.

That allows plenty of moments for new injuries to jeopardise plans. Gameweek 28’s Wildcard could age pretty badly by the time we reach the business end of 2024/25.

WANT NO NEWCASTLE FOR GAMEWEEK 29 BUT LOTS SOON AFTER

A further complication is that Newcastle aren’t in Gameweek 29 but face Leicester City right before their Double Gameweek 32. Lots will want the trio of Gordon, Alexander Isak (£9.4m) and a defender but, with this Wildcard, doing so would mean the first few transfers are already pre-planned, which is never ideal.

GAMEWEEK 28 WILDCARD IDEAS

DRAFT 1: Play through Blank Gameweek 29

To field a full XI in the imminent blank, this draft needs less from the four teams – so no Daniel Munoz (£5.0m) or Morgan Rogers (£5.6m). With Hall injured, Tino Livramento (£4.5m) should be Newcastle’s left-back.

Perhaps tough to afford, this opts to cover Liverpool’s defence with Alisson Becker (£5.5m) rather than Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and has forward Omar Marmoush (£7.2m) less than half the price of Man City colleague Haaland.

Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) saves money on Justin Kluivert (£6.1m), with attacking left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.7m) ensuring there’s a Wolverhampton Wanderers representative at Southampton.

Of the rest, Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m) has out-of-position benefits, with a good fixture run continuing against Newcastle’s slow, unreliable centre-backs. The presence of his team-mate Alphonse Areola (£4.2m) means this squad lends itself to a Gameweek 33 Bench Boost. Some switching around could instead make it occur in Gameweek 32.

DRAFT 2: Use a Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 29





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



