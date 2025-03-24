Mykolenko + Harwood-Bellis injury latest as thigh issues reported

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.4m) is an early injury doubt for Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
The 8.7%-owned defender came off after 69 minutes of Ukraine’s UEFA Nations League play-off against Belgium on Sunday night.
His national team head coach, Serhiy Rebrov, didn’t sound too optimistic after the game.
“Unfortunately, he has an injury, he will do an MRI, we’ll see. I know Vitalii. If he didn’t continue playing, then the injury was really serious.” – Serhiy Rebrov on Vitalii Mykolenko, via the Liverpool Echo
The issue affecting Mykolenko is reportedly a thigh injury, as per Ukrainian media.
And a thigh issue was also the reason for another premature exit for a second fairly popular budget FPL defender.
Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.0m) left the England under-21 camp over the weekend.
His own head coach, Lee Carsley, seemed less concerned about this issue.
OTHER INJURY NEWS FROM OVER THE BREAK
- READ MORE: Wood injury latest as Forest striker hobbles off
- READ MORE: Mateta ‘fully fit’ ahead of FPL Gameweek 30
- READ MORE: When Alexander-Arnold could be back in FPL as return date mooted
- READ MORE: Robinson injury update after USA squad withdrawal
- READ MORE: Cunha to return in FPL Gameweek 32 after extra ban dished out
- READ MORE: Palmer injury latest – and why we might not know if he’s fit before Gameweek 30
- READ MORE: Gordon injury update: “It does not look good”