Mykolenko + Harwood-Bellis injury latest as thigh issues reported

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.4m) is an early injury doubt for Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The 8.7%-owned defender came off after 69 minutes of Ukraine’s UEFA Nations League play-off against Belgium on Sunday night.

His national team head coach, Serhiy Rebrov, didn’t sound too optimistic after the game.

“Unfortunately, he has an injury, he will do an MRI, we’ll see. I know Vitalii. If he didn’t continue playing, then the injury was really serious.” – Serhiy Rebrov on Vitalii Mykolenko, via the Liverpool Echo

The issue affecting Mykolenko is reportedly a thigh injury, as per Ukrainian media.

And a thigh issue was also the reason for another premature exit for a second fairly popular budget FPL defender.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.0m) left the England under-21 camp over the weekend.

His own head coach, Lee Carsley, seemed less concerned about this issue.

