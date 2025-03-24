Timber + Calafiori latest ahead of FPL Gameweek 30

While Myles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m) is impressing for England, two other Arsenal full-backs were absent from their national teams’ UEFA Nations League fixtures on Sunday.
Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) picked up a knee injury while playing for Italy against Germany last Thursday. He subsequently missed the return fixtures against Die Mannschaft at the weekend.
“Riccardo Calafiori, who underwent tests late this morning after sustaining an injury to his left knee during yesterday’s match against Germany, has been deemed unavailable for Sunday’s second leg and will return to his club.” – The Italian FA in a statement on Friday
Italian media suggest a 2-3 week absence for the defender.
Meanwhile, Jurrien Timber (£5.6m) sat out both of the Netherlands’ meetings with Spain on Thursday and Sunday.
There’s less concern here: the Dutchman was merely ill.
OTHER INJURY NEWS FROM OVER THE BREAK
