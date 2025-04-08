Who are the best Newcastle + Palace players for Gameweek 32?

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace players will form the backbone of many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams in Double Gameweek 32.

Indeed, looking at the ownership figures found on LiveFPL, which are correct as of last Saturday’s deadline, we can see how well FPL managers are prepared.

We’re using the top 100k as a sample in this article.

HOW MANY ‘DOUBLERS’ DOES THE AVERAGE TOP 100K MANAGER OWN?

The average manager in this sample owns 4.5 players with two fixtures in the upcoming Gameweek.

WHO ARE THE MOST-OWNED GAMEWEEK 32 ‘DOUBLERS’ IN THE TOP 100K?

Alexander Isak (£9.5m), Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) are the most-owned doublers in the top 100k.

But for those FPL managers not already maxed out on Newcastle and Palace assets, here’s a quick rundown of the best options to consider.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Alexander Isak

He may have blanked in Gameweek 31, but Isak remains the go-to forward in FPL.

The Swede’s lingering groin issue has been a slight concern lately, but when asked about Isak’s fitness after Monday’s trip to Leicester City, Eddie Howe said “I think he’s 100% fit, I wouldn’t have taken any risk with him tonight if he wasn’t. I don’t think we’ll have to manage him”.

The upside is clear: Isak is averaging 6.6 points per match this season, a total that only Mohamed Salah (£13.8m) can beat.

He is also top among all forwards for attacking returns, with 25.

Jacob Murphy

Jacob Murphy (£5.1m) has started 17 league matches in a row for Newcastle, a run which has seen him produce seven goals and eight assists.

His underlying numbers have picked up of late, too.

Over the last two Gameweeks, he has taken five shots and created three chances, giving him a combined total of eight, the second-most of any Newcastle player.

Furthermore, only Isak can better his non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI) in 2025.

Despite his budget price, Murphy is arguably the best Newcastle midfield option in Gameweek 32, even more so if Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) is ruled out.

Howe’s post-match comments on Monday certainly puts his involvement in doubt, having said “Anthony wasn’t close. He hasn’t been able to train with us yet. He’s still feeling the effects of that tackle with England. We hope that we may see him soon, but I’ve got no certainty on that”.

Howe’s Friday pre-match press conference will hopefully reveal more, but if he is out, it instantly boosts the differential appeal of Harvey Barnes (£5.9m). He has six goals and three assists in just 1,073 minutes of league football this season.

Defensive options

There’s not much in it between Newcastle’s defensive options, and it largely comes down to personal preference.

Tino Livramento (£4.6m) has been superb since switching to left-back, creating five chances in the last two Gameweeks, the third-most of any FPL defender.

Kieran Trippier (£5.6m) is pricier but has set pieces in his locker. He’s traditionally been very good for bonus, too, with his creativity and deliveries into the box significant factors.

Dan Burn (£4.5m) is a threat at set-pieces but is on eight bookings and could still pick up a two-match suspension, which you can read more about here. He’s at least safe for the ‘double’, but it could impact Gameweeks 33/34 if he picks up yellow cards in the next two matches.

Fabian Schar (£5.4m) is a differential candidate, with the centre-half prominent at set-piece situations. He also takes a few direct free-kicks, too.

Nick Pope (£4.9m), meanwhile, has produced two clean sheets in five matches since returning from injury in Gameweek 26.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jean-Philippe Mateta

The most-bought player of Gameweek 32, Jean-Philippe Mateta, netted in the 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

That took the Frenchman to 13 goals for the season.

He was taken off on 67 minutes, following his 58th-minute withdrawal in Gameweek 30, but he is expected to build on that against Manchester City and Newcastle.

As the focal point of Oliver Glasner’s attacks, with penalties in his locker, Mateta is surely the Palace asset most likely to grab a goal.

Eberechi Eze / Ismaila Sarr

Eberechi Eze (£6.8m) and Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) are the two FPL midfielders to consider at Palace.

It’s a tough call to choose between the two.

Eze has attempted more shots and created more chances than any other Palace player this season. He is also on set plays, which significantly boosts his assist potential.

That said, he currently has one of the lowest shot qualities among midfielders in the league, with an xG per shot of just 0.06.

Sarr, meanwhile, has a far healthier 0.15 xG per shot. He has also scored seven times, compared with the two of Eze.

In truth, both make good choices, and it might come down to budget, with Sarr £1.1m cheaper.

Daniel Munoz

Palace have two tricky away clashes in Gameweek 32, which limits their clean sheet potential, particularly with Marc Guehi (£4.7m) banned for the first fixture against Man City.

As well as Guehi being out, Maxence Lacroix (£4.5m) might be sidelined with a head injury.

Despite that, Munoz’s attacking threat is hard to ignore.

The rampaging wing-back has produced nine attacking returns this season, the most of any FPL defender except Antonee Robinson (£4.9m). He’s also had nine big chances, two more than Eze, with 93.3% of his shots registered inside the box.

Dean Henderson (£4.6m), meanwhile, should at least have save points to fall back on if Palace concede.



