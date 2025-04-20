6
Scoreboard April 20

FPL Gameweek 33 round-up: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus points + stats

6 Comments
Share

The Scoreboard rounds up the attacking returns, bonus points and key stats from Sunday’s Gameweek 33 fixtures.

You’ll find the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG) in this article.

This is official Opta data from our Premium Members Area, which is available for our subscribers shortly after full-time in every Premier League game.

Meanwhile, the attacking returns and bonus points come from LiveFPL. A reminder that these are the ‘current’ bonus projections and therefore could be revised until the Gameweek closes.

GAMEWEEK 33: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 33: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

GOAL ATTEMPTS – TEAMS
EXPECTED GOALS (XG) – TEAMS
GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT) – PLAYERS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each game below to see the full player and team data:

Leicester City0 – 1Liverpool
Manchester United0 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Ipswich Town0 – 4Arsenal
Fulham1 – 2Chelsea

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

6 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Will Saka start against Palace?

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Unlikely.

      Open Controls
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      legohead said hes fine

      Open Controls
    3. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Why wouldn’t he? You think he’s not going to play a competitive match for 10 days before the biggest game of the season?

      Open Controls
  2. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    On 46 from the Assman with one to play. Crazy swings with this chip

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      just now

      That's good. I saw a few people on 46. I got 56 earlier in the season and didn't think many people would beat that, but looks like you have a good chance.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.