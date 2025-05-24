Predicted lineups + match previews for FPL Gameweek 38

Every Gameweek, in our much-visited team news tab, we predict the lineups of all the Premier League clubs with a fixture.
More recently, we’ve incorporated those predicted XIs into match previews.
Below, you’ll find short articles and lineups on all 10 fixtures taking place in Gameweek 38.
As well as our predicted line-ups, there are form guides and each team’s leading performers for expected goal involvement (xGI) over the last six Gameweeks:
- Bournemouth v Leicester: FPL team news + predicted line-ups
- Fulham v Man City: FPL team news + predicted line-ups
- Ipswich v West Ham: FPL team news + predicted line-ups
- Liverpool v Crystal Palace: FPL team news + predicted line-ups
- Manchester United v Aston Villa (coming soon)
- Newcastle v Everton: FPL team news + predicted line-ups
- Nott’m Forest v Chelsea: FPL team news + predicted line-ups
- Southampton v Arsenal: FPL team news + predicted line-ups
- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion (coming soon)
- Wolves v Brentford: FPL team news + predicted line-ups