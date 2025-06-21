21
Fixtures June 21

Gameweeks 1-6 replayed: How teams did in the same fixtures in 2024/25

21 Comments
Continuing our extensive coverage of the recently announced 2025/26 fixtures, let’s see how clubs fared last season against their upcoming Gameweeks 1 to 6 opponents.

Naturally, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will have different opinions on how much this matters. Some don’t think the past is relevant to what’s coming up (especially when there’s a new season, new players and new managers involved), whereas others believe that a team might enjoy or fear certain adversaries.

GAMEWEEKS 1-6 FIXTURES: RESULTS FROM 2024/25

Ignoring all early matches featuring Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland, these 17 non-promoted sides are ranked by points per game (PPG).

Gameweeks 1 to 6: How teams did in these fixtures last season 1

OBSERVATIONS

Combining the above 2024/25 record with our Fixture Ticker’s order up to Gameweek 6, things look good for Aston Villa. Early FPL ownership of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and a defender like Ezri Konsa could be highly rewarding.

Also doing ok in both lists are Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool, though the Bees have the uncertainty of upheaval. Expect Mohamed Salah to be in most squads, regardless of price tag.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are the sole side to face two of the promoted trio, adding short-term appeal to assets at both ends of the pitch.

Down at the bottom, West Ham United begin at Sunderland, but they had a miserable time versus the subsequent five.

Manchester City are surprisingly low, due to their heavy defeats against north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. We can surely expect a better incarnation of Pep Guardiola’s side in 2025/26, however.

As for Bournemouth, they’re 14th in our ticker and joint-last here. Therefore, it might be best to stay away from Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert (if indeed they even stay on the south coast), plus other names from Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. I Member
    • 9 Years
    12 hours, 37 mins ago

    Anyone considering starting without Salah? Not the best captain in GWs 2 and 3.

    1. Notorious Z
      • 3 Years
      12 hours, 26 mins ago

      it all depends on how FPL prices him compared to other premiums

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      11 hours, 52 mins ago

      Me.

      Thinking of Wirtz instead.

    3. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 28 mins ago

      No will try and get a team with Bowen/Salah/Wirtz and Frimpong and work around it…

      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 38 mins ago

        Frimpong over Kerkez? VVD will out score them both!

    4. F4L
      • 10 Years
      10 hours, 51 mins ago

      think starting with salah + saka is best way to go tbh. and then see where budget leaves, could even get cunha for gw3 captain

      1. Notorious Z
        • 3 Years
        9 hours, 11 mins ago

        Everyone starting with triple Villa then? Watkins, Rogers and Konsa all over again

        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          7 hours, 35 mins ago

          Watkins probably overpriced again

    5. WVA
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 38 mins ago

      Haha yeah always works out well!

    6. In sane in de bruyne
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 20 mins ago

      Yes, that's my plan at the moment, but let's see.

    7. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Seems like that is a recipe for distaster.

  2. Notorious Z
    • 3 Years
    10 hours, 9 mins ago

    1. Punned It
        6 hours, 50 mins ago

        Been considering Rashford, maybe over Watkins. Would save me some cash, I should think.

        1. Ron_Swanson
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          Rashford doesn’t play for Villa

      • have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        48 mins ago

        Two max for me I suspect. If they are amazing in pre-season, then perhaps 3. But I have no faith in Villa defence generally.

    2. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 27 mins ago

      Was a very good match between Mamelodi & Dortmund.

      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Saw the result - looked like a decent game indeed. Inter got over the line with a 92’ I see!

    3. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 58 mins ago

      What a free kick from Arias.

      Absolute screamer,.goal keeper had no chance.

      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Wow absolute screamer, some goal that.

    4. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Impressive turnaround from Ulsan just before the end of 1st half.

      Great 2nd half coming up.

      1. CoracAld2831
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Followed by another one from Fluminese.

        Great match.

