Gameweeks 1-6 replayed: How teams did in the same fixtures in 2024/25

Continuing our extensive coverage of the recently announced 2025/26 fixtures, let’s see how clubs fared last season against their upcoming Gameweeks 1 to 6 opponents.

Naturally, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will have different opinions on how much this matters. Some don’t think the past is relevant to what’s coming up (especially when there’s a new season, new players and new managers involved), whereas others believe that a team might enjoy or fear certain adversaries.

GAMEWEEKS 1-6 FIXTURES: RESULTS FROM 2024/25

Ignoring all early matches featuring Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland, these 17 non-promoted sides are ranked by points per game (PPG).

OBSERVATIONS

Combining the above 2024/25 record with our Fixture Ticker’s order up to Gameweek 6, things look good for Aston Villa. Early FPL ownership of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and a defender like Ezri Konsa could be highly rewarding.

Also doing ok in both lists are Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool, though the Bees have the uncertainty of upheaval. Expect Mohamed Salah to be in most squads, regardless of price tag.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are the sole side to face two of the promoted trio, adding short-term appeal to assets at both ends of the pitch.

Down at the bottom, West Ham United begin at Sunderland, but they had a miserable time versus the subsequent five.

Manchester City are surprisingly low, due to their heavy defeats against north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. We can surely expect a better incarnation of Pep Guardiola’s side in 2025/26, however.

As for Bournemouth, they’re 14th in our ticker and joint-last here. Therefore, it might be best to stay away from Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert (if indeed they even stay on the south coast), plus other names from Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.