FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy: Best Matchday 3 captains

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy managers can theoretically get up to eight shots at nailing the captaincy in Matchday 3.

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, you can ‘twist’ and shift the armband to someone else.

But unlike UCL Fantasy, you can switch your captains multiple times rather than just once.

With fixtures kicking off simultaneously in each group in Matchday 3, there are eight timeslots – rather than the 16 of Matchdays 1 and 2 – to consider.

MATCHDAY 3 CAPTAINS: DAY BY DAY

Here’s our early stab at the best armband opportunities in Matchday 3, with the caveat that late-developing team news (eg from the pre-match press conferences) could alter some of the picks later in the week.

Some of the names below feature in our Scout Picks or differentials, which go into more detail explaining the rationale behind our selections.