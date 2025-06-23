10
Fantasy Club World Cup June 23

FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy: Best Matchday 3 captains

10 Comments
FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy managers can theoretically get up to eight shots at nailing the captaincy in Matchday 3.

As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, you can ‘twist’ and shift the armband to someone else.

But unlike UCL Fantasy, you can switch your captains multiple times rather than just once.

With fixtures kicking off simultaneously in each group in Matchday 3, there are eight timeslots – rather than the 16 of Matchdays 1 and 2 – to consider.

MATCHDAY 3 CAPTAINS: DAY BY DAY

Here’s our early stab at the best armband opportunities in Matchday 3, with the caveat that late-developing team news (eg from the pre-match press conferences) could alter some of the picks later in the week.

Some of the names below feature in our Scout Picks or differentials, which go into more detail explaining the rationale behind our selections.

Mon 23 JuneTue 24 JuneWed 25 June Thu 26 JuneFri 27 June
Most favourable fixtures
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN v Seattle (20:00)		PALMEIRAS v Inter Miami (02:00)

PORTO v Al Ahly (02:00)

BOCA v Auckland (20:00)		CHELSEA v ES Tunis (02:00)

DORTMUND v Ulsan (20:00)

FLUMINENSE v Mamelodi (20:00)		MONTERREY v Urawa (02:00)

REAL MADRID v RB Salzburg (02:00)

AL HILAL v Pachuca (02:00)
Early captaincy suggestions
Bradley Barcola ($8.2m, MID)		Estevao ($5.5m, FWD)

Samu Aghehowa ($4.2m, FWD)

Miguel Merentiel ($6.2m, FWD)
Liam Delap ($6.0m, FWD)

Serhou Guirassy ($9.0m, FWD)

Jhon Arias ($6.2m, MID)
Sergio Canales ($6.1m, MID)		Arda Guler ($6.5m, MID)

Salem Al Dawsari ($5.6m, MID)
  1. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    14 hours, 25 mins ago

    Anyone know why game wouldn't let me change captaincy from TAA (22 June) to Haaland (23 June) last round ?

    1. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 hours, 39 mins ago

      Did you try and do it while the Real game was stil going or not long after? Or maybe Haaland was your 12th man chip? (you can't captain 12th man)

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        13 hours, 22 mins ago

        Naah after Real was finished and again just before City started.....

  2. Funkyav
    • 16 Years
    13 hours, 52 mins ago

    Does anyone have a reliable predicted lineup for Dortmund pls?

  3. Meta12345
      13 hours, 28 mins ago

      Do we think cherki is going to be among the nailed city players or we must expect rotation?

      1. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        13 hours, 22 mins ago

        Has pep ever had a nailed on winger at City?

      2. Notorious Z
        • 3 Years
        12 hours, 54 mins ago

        new signings usually have a period of bedding in when they join City

        1. Meta12345
            7 hours, 28 mins ago

            Gw 3 do you think could be a good entry for cherki?

            1. Notorious Z
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              possibly after the 1st international break , we can judge better which players are hitting form and adapting to Pep

      New article
        RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        10 hours, 50 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/06/23/how-well-do-newly-promoted-sides-usually-start-the-season

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.