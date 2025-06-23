FIFA Club World Cup Fantasy: Best Matchday 3 captains

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Fantasy managers can theoretically get up to eight shots at nailing the captaincy in Matchday 3.
As is the case in UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy, you can ‘twist’ and shift the armband to someone else.
But unlike UCL Fantasy, you can switch your captains multiple times rather than just once.
With fixtures kicking off simultaneously in each group in Matchday 3, there are eight timeslots – rather than the 16 of Matchdays 1 and 2 – to consider.
MATCHDAY 3 CAPTAINS: DAY BY DAY
Here’s our early stab at the best armband opportunities in Matchday 3, with the caveat that late-developing team news (eg from the pre-match press conferences) could alter some of the picks later in the week.
Some of the names below feature in our Scout Picks or differentials, which go into more detail explaining the rationale behind our selections.
|Mon 23 June
|Tue 24 June
|Wed 25 June
|Thu 26 June
|Fri 27 June
|Most favourable fixtures
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN v Seattle (20:00)
|PALMEIRAS v Inter Miami (02:00)
PORTO v Al Ahly (02:00)
BOCA v Auckland (20:00)
|CHELSEA v ES Tunis (02:00)
DORTMUND v Ulsan (20:00)
FLUMINENSE v Mamelodi (20:00)
|MONTERREY v Urawa (02:00)
|REAL MADRID v RB Salzburg (02:00)
AL HILAL v Pachuca (02:00)
|Early captaincy suggestions
Bradley Barcola ($8.2m, MID)
|Estevao ($5.5m, FWD)
Samu Aghehowa ($4.2m, FWD)
Miguel Merentiel ($6.2m, FWD)
Liam Delap ($6.0m, FWD)
Serhou Guirassy ($9.0m, FWD)
Jhon Arias ($6.2m, MID)
Sergio Canales ($6.1m, MID)
|Arda Guler ($6.5m, MID)
Salem Al Dawsari ($5.6m, MID)
14 hours, 25 mins ago
Anyone know why game wouldn't let me change captaincy from TAA (22 June) to Haaland (23 June) last round ?