Scout Notes

FPL notes: Haaland “better than ever” + Foden central

15 September 2025 93 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Erling Haaland (£14.1m) continued his fine goalscoring form on Sunday, as he led Manchester City to a well-earned derby victory.

Here’s what we saw at the Etihad.

HAALAND “BETTER THAN EVER”

Erling Haaland scored his fourth and fifth goals of the season on Sunday, propelling him to the top of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) player rankings.

The Norwegian could have easily scored a hat-trick, too, having taken five shots in the box, which included three big chances, at the Etihad.

City will face Napoli on Thursday, followed by Arsenal on Sunday, but expect Haaland’s ownership to surge ahead of Gameweek 6, when City host newly-promoted Burnley.

“Erling has been incredible. This season, he is better than ever. I would say it’s better than the treble season. Very dynamic. We want him to score goals and to help us.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Even in defensive situations, Haaland made a significant impact, with eight defensive contributions (DefCons), including six clearances.

Tijjani Reijnders (£5.7m), meanwhile, should have scored when he was sent through on goal by Haaland, as City cut through United’s defence with ease (see image below).

Despite blanking, Reijnders did at least complete another 90 minutes in this match, his fourth consecutive full game.

Above: City’s shot map (shots on target in green) against United on Sunday

FODEN CENTRAL

After missing international duty with England, Phil Foden (£8.0m) impressed playing in a central role.

With Bernardo Silva (£6.4m) positioned on the right, the 25-year-old netted the opener and consistently found himself in dangerous positions in the box.

He even earned DefCon points for his defensive efforts.

“We missed him so much. He moved behind the striker. He has the sense of the team and quality to keep the ball. Most play the ball and say, ‘look how good the pass was’. He makes the pass and zoom! We cannot forget two seasons ago when we won the last game against West Ham. He was the key player to win the Premier League. Last season, for injuries and other reasons he could not be with us but hopefully step by step he can get back. He is a Manchester City supporter, and he can do what he’s able to do. Joy and happiness on his face and we’re going to have the best Phil.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

“It meant a lot to me to get back on the scoresheet and to start a game. I was training well at the start of the season, but I managed to pick up two ankle injuries, which was really frustrating. You can see the emotion when I scored. I have been working really hard, and I wanted to put that into the game. I am not one for speaking off the pitch. I let everyone do that for me. I keep focused on what I can control and that’s on the pitch. I came off the Club World Cup where I thought I looked better. I am happy with where I am at the moment. I’m feeling happy, and I want to keep putting the work in on the training ground. Hopefully, I can get even better.” – Phil Foden

Jeremy Doku (£6.4m) was another key performer for City, as he claimed a pair of assists.  

Defensively, Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) made his long-awaited return, playing his first match of the season in central defence.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), meanwhile, looked assured in goal, making a couple of important saves to deny the visitors.

Above: City’s average position map v United on Sunday, featuring Donnarumma (No 25), Khusanov (45), Dias (3), Gvardiol (24), O’Reilly (33), Rodri (16), Bernardo (20), Reijnders (4), Foden (47), Doku (11) and Haaland (9)

MBEUMO’S SHOTS

United did actually play well in patches at the Etihad.

They were admittedly undone defensively, yet Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) frequently found himself in dangerous positions in the final third.

Deployed as one of the dual ‘10s’ next to Amad Diallo (£6.4m), Mbeumo racked up four shots, forcing debutant Donnarumma to make an excellent second-half save.

Mbeumo is now joint-top among all FPL midfielders for goal attempts (Tot) this season, with 12:

With Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) out through injury, there was a first Premier League start for Benjamin Sesko (£7.4). It wasn’t his best afternoon, however, as he often looked isolated.

Elsewhere, Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) looked a bit out of sorts in a deeper position, failing to register a single penalty box touch, despite moving into a No 10 role for the final half an hour.

“Today, when you imagine the game, why not use Amad, Bryan [Mbeumo] and Sesko [with] Bruno behind. With the ball, to be the first guy receiving the ball, and then with a lot of pace in front. So, I’m trying to do different things, trying to imagine the game, and then when you don’t win, doesn’t work, you take the criticisms, but that’s it.” – Ruben Amorim

93 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Fodenfreude is back! Wooohooooo, Prince of the Pine, Prince of the Pine! Let the ‘x > Foden’ questions commence!

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Good morning/ evening in your part of the world TKT. unlucky with your G/W this week, you were looking at possible top 10 in THOST. Big Nige only one point behind you. He had an exceptional season last year, you’ll do well to hold him off 😀
      Good luck next week…

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Tis a mere flesh wound!

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          😀

          Open Controls
  2. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Should I play BB this week and WC next week?
    - Dubravka (NFO)
    - Esteve (NFO)
    - Konsa (sun)
    - Guiu (mun) - prob wont play

    Very boring but NFO vs BUR and SUN vs AVL has 0-0 written all over it.

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      If you can upgrade Guiu then yes

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I am doing it BB5 WC6 with Dubravka Rogers Diouf Andersen

      Open Controls
  3. Steve Stiffler
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Is this worth a bench boost this weekend? 3/4 home fixtures, tempting.

    Dubravka (NFO at home)
    King (Brentford at home)
    Reinildo (Villa at home)
    Rodon (Wolves away)

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      King got substituted before 60 this weekend which would make me nervous.

      Stifmeister in da house!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Yeah I seen that not expecting much from a 4.5 midfielder tbh. Fixtures later might be easier.

        Open Controls
    2. Bunk Moreland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah Id bench boost

      Open Controls
  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    GW5

    Leave Timber 1st sub or start him?

    Raya

    Porro Muñoz VDV

    Mbeumo Semenyo(c) Paqueta Gakpo

    Pedro Wood Haaland

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Play Sels or Dubs?

    Worth a hit to upgrade Guiu to play BB currently got 5.7 total, Isidor ?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Sels.

      Nah.

      Open Controls
    2. tucaoneo
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I also have both I'm thinking playing Dub because he's at home. Not sure.

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Dubz and no

      Open Controls
  6. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    When can we expect Villa's post-Emery bounce?
    I somehow have stuck with Watkins since GW1 and it's very annoying.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      When Elliott and Sancho start playing instead of McGinn and Buendia(championship level players)

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        How did Elliott look in his cameo?

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Didn't see the game mate

          Open Controls
        2. Mother Farke
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Did nothing of note.

          Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Watkins always starts season slow looking at previous years, had I bothered to research that rather than looking at price points would've swerved him.

      Open Controls
    3. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Wow - you have some patience. Watkins and Villa in general look really poor.

      Open Controls
    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I don't think they will sack him....although this comment could age badly.

      Open Controls
  7. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Grealish or Kudus out? (for Bruno btw)

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Why Bruno? Think I would keep both, Grealish has WH after Pool

      Open Controls
    2. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      why on earth would be getting rid of either of those for Bruno?

      Open Controls
  8. Haa-lala-land
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Sels

    Milenkovic Kerkez De Cuyper

    Cunha Wirtz Rogers Elanga

    Watkins Bowen Mateta

    Team looked good preseason, and weirdly still kind of looks good. There's two returns in there.

    Open Controls
    1. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Sorry to break this to you but it doesn’t still look good

      Open Controls
    2. HighestPeake
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      You kinda need to be getting rid of Watkins Bowen Cunha Wirtz Rogers and Elanga

      Open Controls
    3. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      that team wouldnt have looked pre season and still doesn't now

      Open Controls
    4. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      43 mins ago

      It's one of the poorest teams I've seen on here so far. Really really bad.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Apart from that…. 😀

        Open Controls
  9. Warby84
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    As it stands

    Dubravka
    Gudmundsson Cash Romero Munoz (Tarkowski)
    Salah (C) Kudus Semenyo (Reijnders Grealish)
    Wood Ekitike Pedro

    Tempted by Wood to Mateta? Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Give Wood the next two IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        But Mateta vs West Ham is a very good option regardless so go with your gut!

        Open Controls
  10. yousunkmybattleship
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Anyone FH’ing this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Not me. This GW looks like a difficult one to navigate.

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      GW6 looks better.

      Open Controls
    3. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Just tried to make a FH team and it looked terrible. Better to save it for GW6 and load up on City, Spurs, Everton and dare I say it NFO.

      Open Controls
    4. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’m tempted - would only keep Semenyo and JP from my current team and could load up on Palace players who I don’t want long term

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Well done on the Tc. Could have easily had a few more with some luck

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers - always the way when you watch the game back but go to be pleased with a brace. Will see how he does against Burnley in GW6 but don’t think that will be as easy as this United game was for him.

          Open Controls
  11. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    G2G for GW5? 1FT, 0.0 ITB.

    Dubravka
    Frimpong Guehi N.Williams
    Salah (c) Kudus Barnes Elliott
    Haaland J.Pedro Mateta

    Raya Senesi King Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Absolutely.

      Open Controls
  12. Mizzzza
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Play Grealish (liv)
    Or
    Elliot (sun)

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I would play Elliott - Villa need a win from somewhere and Emery may put him in from the start to try and achieve this.

      Open Controls
    2. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Undoubtedly Grealish.

      Open Controls
    3. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Grealish.

      Open Controls
  13. HighestPeake
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Anyone else wild carding this week?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Did WC4 and very happy with it. If your team needs it then go for it.

      Open Controls
  14. Egg Fried Reus 69
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    opinions on this WC draft boys
    Raya
    Gabriel Lacriox Vdv Sensei Rodon
    Gakpo Semenyo Xavi Ndiaye King
    Haaland Pedro Ekitike

    Currently got 3m in the bank, just waiting for the ekitike to isak upgrade when minutes are solidified.

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Nice.

      Open Controls
    2. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Nice. Such a nasty week to WC though, no?

      Open Controls
      1. Egg Fried Reus 69
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        i know but my team needs it asap, only landed 50 points this week

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Points this week shouldn't decide whether you WC or not. What matters is whether your team looks good for next week or not.

          Open Controls
    3. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      59 mins ago

      I like it.

      Would ditch Ekitike and get in VVD/Tarko.

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ekitike does not make the WC draft for me. The subs at 70 cut into his potential massively and Isak is looming. Just buy someone like Evanilson in the meantime.

      Prefer Kudus to Simons and Grealish to Ndiaye personally. Otherwise, it's pretty strong. Reijnders for King for a bit of bench depth and for GW6 double up when City play Burnley.

      Open Controls
  15. The Iceman
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Morning all. Start one from each please:

    A) Dubravka
    B) Raya
    -
    1) Senesi
    2) Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Gabriel dilemma too. Him or Reinildo. Playing the latter.

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I guess the smart play would be to spread the risk and perhaps go Dubravka x Gabriel (who can sometimes pop up with a header).

        Open Controls
  16. jayzico
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    First in the FFS deadzone and almost in the top 200,000..

    Happy Monday.

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      53 mins ago

      4 mil in bank too. Won't be using THAT on Salah after all methinks - come on Isak, show us some sign you'll play

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        32nd in THOST also 🙂

        Open Controls
  17. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Play King ahead of Reijnders again?

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      No. Reijnders has a 16 pointer round the corner.

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      King may not even start - play Reijnders.

      Open Controls
    3. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Like they said. The Reindeer. City are on fire

      Open Controls
  18. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Cucurella VDV Richards
    Salah Kudus Semenyo (c) King
    Haaland Pedro Evanilson

    Dubravka Reijnders Gudmundson Dorgu

    A) Save
    B) 0.9m itb, suggestion?

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A (but bench King).

      Open Controls
  19. Jokesy87
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Sels
    VDV VVD Williams
    Salah Semenyo Wirtz Ndiaye
    Watkins Wood Pedro

    Subs: Dubravka, Reijnders Esteve Diouf.

    a) Wildcard
    b) Calm down - just get rid of Wirtz and Watkins (And WC GW6)
    c) any other suggestion

    Currently adrift at the bottom of a cash league thinking I might never catch up if I leave it too late!

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      B but keep Wirtz and just do Wood to someone for a punt before Wc6

      Open Controls
  20. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    43 mins ago

    A) WC
    Verbruggen -> Petrovic
    Ait-Nouri -> Calafiori
    Wirtz -> Zubimendi
    Fernandes -> KDH
    Guiu -> Haaland
    Ekitike -> Gyokeres

    Would mean playing 3-4-3 from the below, with one of Zubi, Reijnders or KDH 1st sub every week.

    Petrovic / Dubravka
    Konsa / Calafiori / VdV / Rodon / Esteve
    Semenyo / Salah / Zubimendi / Reinders / KDH
    Pedro / Haaland / Gyokeres

    B) Save a FT (and play Wirtz + Ekitike one final week) and then do:
    Wirtz -> Zubimendi
    Ekitike -> Haaland
    Next week….

    Open Controls
    1. jayzico
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not Calafori. Too much risk.

      Open Controls
  21. Jordan17
      36 mins ago

      Cunha and 0.7 ITB to:

      A. Mbeumo (Good underlying stats)
      B. Caicedo/Enzo + 2.5/2 Mil extra ITB
      C. Other suggestions.

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Id like to think Mboomo wil explode soon

        Open Controls
    • JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      So I guess Haaland is about to become the only "essential" pick this season, yaawn.
      Whens Saka back?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Semenyo too at his price

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          True, the Reijnders one died down pretty quick

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            18 mins ago

            He very nearly scored yesterday and looked lively again. I don’t fancy him to do much against Arsenal but still think he’s a good option at his price

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 6 Years
              17 mins ago

              Might get him for Burnley

              Open Controls
    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      I should WC but now it's probably the worst GW to do it...just keep FT, and maybe WC next week/get Haaland with 2FTs?

      Sanchez
      Porro/Munoz/Neco
      Salah/Bruno/Semenyo/Kudus/Reijnders
      Watkins/JPedro

      Dub/Gdumu/Kroupi/Dorgu

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        I wouldn't. Team looks fine for this week.

        Roll and then next week find a way to get Haaland either through WC or 2 FTs.

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers mate, sounds right!

          Open Controls
    • Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Would you use FT to ship Dorgu and then BB?

      Current bench -

      Dubravka (NFO)
      King (BRE)
      Gudmundson (Wol)
      Dorgu (CHE)

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Pretty decent, I think I woild just to be done with it

        Open Controls
    • Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      After 4 GWs, Haaland has 5.74 npxG.
      Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton are the only teams to top that figure.

      Open Controls
    • Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      16 mins ago

      This has to be the plan for this team right?

      GW5: Roll FT
      GW6: Salah + Watkins > Haaland + Palmer

      If this plan doesn't paper enough cracks, WC in 6.

      Sels Dubravka
      Porro Lacroix Murillo Tosin Rodon
      Salah Gakpo Semenyo Reijnders Sarr
      Watkins Pedro Ekitike

      I think it does paper enough cracks though. The team is much improved with those two moves. The only issue I see is that I'm probably gonna WC shortly after so it might just be smarter to hit the button in 6 immediately.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Looks like I will be doing the same, not much to add here.

        Open Controls
      2. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        just now

        One thing to consider is that getting to Haaland via transfers allows TC in 6, which the WC obviously doesn't.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          just now

          I'm not likely to TC against this Burnley defense. They looked decent against Liverpool.

          Open Controls
    • have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Based on how the season has panned out so far, I think a four at the back rotation with Caceido is probably a good idea. The fifth defender can be a 4.0 as back-up.

      My only concerns with this are:
      - I doubt things stay as they are. Mids are largely underperforming, defenders won’t have it easy all season.
      - With Caceido, probably going to end up with triple Chelsea (Palmer and Pedro too if selling Salah)

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I’m like many owning Guiu blocks 3rd Chelsea after he was recalled 🙁

        Considering Sarr Guiu > Caicedo Richa -8, exact money, head says no.

        -4 last week cost me -300k drop before games started, still managed 28% rise as player repaid hit?

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.