As we approach the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 deadline, it’s time to take a glance at some points predictions.

The Rate My Team (RMT) tool, which can be found in our Members area, is the feature of choice for this, with a breakdown of the points – from attacking returns to click sheets – a player is expected to earn across the full season available here.

Chief Scout members can also use the RMT tool here to approximate how many FPL points your entire team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

When it comes to the top 10 projected points scorers for Gameweek 5, this is what the tool has to say…

TOP 10 PREDICTED POINTS SCORERS FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 5

Stoppage-time expert Mohamad Salah (£14.5m) – who looked better than we’ve seen him at any other point this season in Liverpool’s midweek win against Atletico Madrid – is perched comfortably atop the predicted leaderboard, with our RMT tool by no means disheartened by Liverpool’s quick turnaround before their Saturday lunchtime kick-off in the Merseyside derby.

Then comes Cole Palmer (£10.4m), whose effort against Bayern Munich now means the Chelsea star boasts two goals in as many games having previously failed to score from open play since January! He faces a defensively suspect Manchester United – a team against whom he scored a hattrick the season before last – at Old Trafford.

It may end up being a battle of the talismanic penalty takers at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) another tipped to do well.

An in-form Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) could wreak havoc against Newcastle, another team with a short turnaround from their midweek Champions League exploits.

Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) takes fifth place in the RMT points predictions, the tool evidently convinced that this could be the week he and Aston Villa turn their goal-scoring sorrows around with a trip to Sunderland.