FPL notes: Arteta on subbing Saka + Eze in midfield

26 September 2025 31 comments
More midweek action to look back on now as we recap the EFL Cup ties involving Arsenal and Newcastle United.

As ever with these Scout Notes, it’s all about the lessons we can take into the upcoming Gameweek.

RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
ArsenalPort Vale (a)2-0 winEze, TrossardLewis-Skelly, Saliba
Newcastle UnitedBradford City (h)4-1 winJoelinton x2, Osula x2Gordon, Bruno G x2, Barnes

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW5Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Arsenal9Saliba (90), Merino (71)Kepa (90), Mosquera (90), Lewis-Skelly (90), Norgaard (90), Nwaneri (90), Martinelli (81), Eze (81), White (71), Saka (63), Dowman (27), Gabriel (19), Gyokeres (19), Trossard (9), Rice (9)
Newcastle United7Thiaw (90), Miley (90), Botman (89), Hall (61)Ramsdale (90), Guimaraes (90), Joelinton (90), Osula (90), Gordon (69), Elanga (69), Krafth (61), Trippier (29), Livramento (29), Barnes (21), Woltemade (21), A Murphy (1)

ARTETA ON SUBBING SAKA

Given that he’s just back from injury, it was a bit of a surprise to see Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) get a decent amount of game-time against a League One side just days before Arsenal head to Newcastle United.

Saka lasted just over an hour at Vale Park, failing to make much of an impression and not registering a single shot – not that anything but avoiding an injury recurrence really mattered in this glorified fitness-building exercise.

He seems to have achieved that, despite being clobbered by a Vale player.

“It was planned – 60 minutes was the maximum. We had four, almost five players already in the line-up that we had to get out for different reasons, especially for load and coming from long periods out, so, we planned for that. The good thing is that nobody got injured, so he has no muscular issues. So that’s a very positive thing again.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

EZE IN MIDFIELD

There were few meaningful takeaways from this contest, which Arsenal predictably bossed with 80% of the ball.

Mikel Merino (£5.9m) led the line with Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) rested, while recent supersub Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m) got a chance on the left. It’s games like these where the argument that Martinelli is a better ‘finisher’ of games than a starter gains credence.

No one really dominated for the Gunners, with Ethan Nwaneri (£5.3m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) perhaps the brightest as ‘eights’. Between them, they had five of Arsenal’s 11 shots. Vale had three, none on target.

Eze had dropped deeper in the second half of the Manchester City game on Sunday and here he was starting in central midfield again, endeavouring to probe from the middle of the park. He bagged his first Arsenal goal, too, when Martinelli’s low ball found its way to him in the eighth minute of Wednesday’s contest.

Substitute Leandro Trossard (£6.9m) added gloss to the score late on.

“He played very centrally against a team that’s obviously with a 5-4-1; they are a super compact inside. It’s not easy to find spaces, but he’s very capable with the ball. You’ve seen that in another three or four actions that he’s completely through, and playing people through. He still needs a little more time with those guys to understand the timings, especially the things that he needs to do. Then actions like that will be more consistent and better for us. In general, very good – there is still a lot more to give, I think.”

With Merino flopping in the last two matches, would Arteta consider starting Eze in midfield against Newcastle on Sunday? It may depend on the fitness of Martin Odegaard (£7.9m), who Arteta said earlier this week had recommenced training.

OSULA BAGS A BRACE

Again, not a huge deal we can take out of a contest that Newcastle coasted through. To paraphrase Neville Southall: “Well done, he’s League One.”

The Magpies seem to get through their 4-1 win over Bradford unscathed, with Sven Botman‘s (£4.9m) late substitution – and the ones that preceded it – not injury-related.

The main lesson from the last week is that, unlike in Newcastle’s previous incursion into the Champions League in 2023/24, when Howe (somewhat enforced through injury) kept running the same players into the ground three times a week, the Magpies boss seems a lot happier to use his squad this time.

There doesn’t seem to be a ‘priority’ competition, either. Bruno Guimaraes (£6.5m) and Joelinton (£5.9m) dropping to the bench for the Gameweek 5 draw at Bournemouth, then lasting 90 minutes against a Football League outfit, underscores that.

Joelinton returned to bag a brace here, with Will Osula (£5.5m) – in for the benched Nick Woltemade (£7.1m), who Howe is only starting once a week – matching the Brazilian with two goals of his own.

“Slowly but surely, he is improving his game. It wasn’t just his goals tonight; it was his hold-up play, his wing play.

“He’s done his chances (of Premier League pitch time) no harm.” – Eddie Howe on Will Osula, quoted by nufc.com

Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) meanwhile came back from a three-match domestic ban and adds to the stiff competition out wide.

defensive contributions
31 Comments
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Milenkovic > Gabriel/Tark (-4) or nah?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
  2. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Price changes 26th September

    Rises:
    Foden 8.1
    Richarlison 6.8
    Doku 6.5
    Reijnders 5.7
    Zubimendi 5.5

    Falls:
    Wood 7.5
    Smith Rowe 5.8
    Hinshelwood 5.2
    Seung soo 4.4
    Arrizabalaga 4.3
    Areola 4.3

    Open Controls
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Cheers

      Thought I had 2 risers, seems I hadnt made the transfers....

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Thanks rainy, quickly done.

      Open Controls
    3. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy

      Wood and Areola. Will leave the joke for others

      Open Controls
    4. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Gabriel still not rising.

      Open Controls
    5. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Thanks Rainy + 2
      😉

      Open Controls
    6. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Cheers, rainy

      Open Controls
  3. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Bench one

    A. Anderson
    B. Gakpo
    C. Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'd take a -4 to get rid of Watkins!

      Open Controls
  4. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Would take a - 4 and bring VdV in this GW or just play one of these?

    a. Guehi

    b. Gudmundsson

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Despite my comment above, avoid taking a -4, particularly for a defender.

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Playing Guehi at present

        Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Heskey Time
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Start Rodon or Lacroix this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Heskey Time
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Or Lacroix to Romero or Chalobah for free?

      Open Controls
    2. ITS AMAD WORLD
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gotta be Lacroix. He's got goal threat and he's a defcon daddy.

      Open Controls
  6. Tripleh123
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Pick one each:

    A. Sels
    B. Vicario
    C. Petrovic

    1. Ndiaye
    2. Grealish
    3. Dewsbury Hall

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      43 mins ago

      B2

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      B1

      Open Controls
    3. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      For this week only - A1
      Longer term - B1

      Open Controls
  7. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Those Haaland training pics were enough for me to stop playing chicken with the Watkins price fall just before the price change (which still didn't happen!)

    Gone Palmer/Watkins to KDH/Haaland. Keeping Salah. Probably triple captain the new signing.

    Fairly confident Watkins scores 2 goals this weekend. Which will also be funny because Anderson at Fulham is apparently the only 4.5 DEF any content creator on WC thinks is worth a punt.

    Open Controls
    1. ITS AMAD WORLD
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      What has Watkins shown that you think he'll suddenly score a brace against Fulham?

      Fulham are no mugs defensively too.

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Can’t over think it Haaland c done.
      TC? Not sure

      Open Controls
  8. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    31 mins ago

    A) Diouf -> VDV (bench Rodon)
    B) Wood -> Pedro
    C) Rogers & Watkins -> Foden & Pedro
    D) Save FT

    Sels
    Milenkovic, Porro, Rodon
    Salah, Reijnders, Rogers, KDH
    Haaland, Watkins, Wood

    Dubravka, Diouf, King, Esteve
    Bank 0.3m, 2FTs, all chips

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  9. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gabriel or Gvardiol? Raya in goal

    Open Controls

