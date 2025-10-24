Isak, Wood, Evanilson: The early FPL Gameweek 9 team news

The Gameweek 9 press conferences began earlier than usual on Wednesday, with the managers of Leeds United and West Ham United giving us their team news.

Then came the head coaches of Fulham and Sunderland on Thursday.

We won’t have long to wait until the bosses of the other 16 Premier League sides face the media.

But for those who can’t wait to make their transfers, whether you’re on the other side of the world or busy on Friday afternoon, this initial round-up provides an overview before the remaining pressers.

ARSENAL

With Piero Hincapie (groin) returning to the matchday squad for the win over Atletico Madrid, we were left with just Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) on the unavailable list.

ASTON VILLA

Lucas Digne (ankle) joined Youri Tielemans (calf) and Andres Garcia (unknown) on the sidelines for the disappointing midweek loss to Go-Ahead Eagles.

The left-back suffered a deep cut in the win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

Tyrone Mings (ankle) returned to action on Thursday night.

BOURNEMOUTH

We should get a fresh update on Friday from Andoni Iraola on Evanilson (calf) and David Brooks (hamstring), who both missed out in Gameweek 8.

Iraola said after that game that he wasn’t sure if the pair’s recoveries were going to take “one, two [or] three weeks” and that it would be “difficult for the next one”.

Also on the striker front, Enes Unal (knee) is nearing a return from a very long lay-off: he played 45 minutes for the development squad in midweek.

Julio Soler should be available again after his recent spell away at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (knee) missed Monday’s win over West Ham United after picking up a knock over the international break but as he was on the grass before that game, there’s a decent chance we might see him this weekend.

That’s not the case with Antoni Milambo: he suffered a season-ending knee injury over the international break.

At the other end of the longer-term absence scale, the injury-free Gustavo Nunes (hamstring) and Paris Maghoma (hamstring) both featured for the under-21s on Tuesday to build their match fitness.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Despite Kauro Mitoma supposedly being “close” to a recovery for last weekend’s win over Newcastle United, doubts remain about his involvement this weekend.

Neither he nor fellow recent absentees Joel Veltman (calf) and Brajan Gruda (knee) were spotted in the midweek training gallery.

But Diego Gomez, who was forced off last weekend with a blow to the hip, was.

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), Adam Webster (knee) and Solly March (knee) remain on the long-term injury list.

BURNLEY

Lyle Foster (dead leg) missed out in Gameweek 8 but manager Scott Parker said afterwards that he “hoped” to have the striker back for this weekend’s trip to Molineux.

He was confident that Jacob Bruun Larsen had only come off with cramp in the win over Leeds United, too.

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (knee) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are on the longer-term injury list.

CHELSEA

Enzo Fernandez (knee), who missed out in Gameweek 8, was back involved against Ajax on Wednesday evening. The Argentine midfielder got through a planned 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro missed that Champions League game due to suspension but will be back in Gameweek 9. Malo Gusto is the opposite: he was available for Wednesday’s match but will be banned for the visit of Sunderland.

Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Liam Delap (hamstring) remain injured, meanwhile.

CRYSTAL PALACE

There wasn’t much Palace team news either before or after Thursday’s shock UEFA Conference League defeat to AEK Larnaca.

Chadi Riad (knee) remains a couple of weeks away from a return, while Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) are still out.

EVERTON

Loanee Jack Grealish is available again: he couldn’t face his parent club, Manchester City, at the Etihad last weekend.

On the injury front, this week brought news that Jarrad Branthwaite has “experienced a complication in his recovery from a hamstring injury” and “will undergo a surgical procedure… to address the issue”.

A period on the sidelines awaits.

Elsewhere, Nathan Patterson missed out in Gameweek 8 after picking up an injury with the under-21s.

LIVERPOOL

Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) is reportedly hopeful of being fit for the Brentford game after missing Wednesday’s thumping win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

That midweek victory came at a cost, however.

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) came off early in that contest and looks very likely to miss the trip to the Bees, while Alexander Isak (groin) is awaiting further assessment after complaining of discomfort before his half-time withdrawal.

Wataru Endo was back involved on Wednesday after missing in Gameweek 8 with an unspecified issue.

Alisson (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are out.

MANCHESTER CITY

Abdudokir Khusanov (ankle) and Rodri (hamstring) were the only two notable absentees for the midweek win over Villarreal.

Pep Guardiola said earlier this week that he didn’t think Rodri would be back for the Aston Villa game.

The City boss did at least downplay the “knock” that Nico Gonzalez, Rodri’s replacement, picked up in the Champions League.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Just the one absentee that we know about from the United camp: Lisandro Martinez (knee).

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sandro Tonali was an unused substitute for Newcastle’s clash with Benfica on Tuesday, having been a doubt for the game with illness.

On the injury front, Lewis Hall (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Yoane Wissa (knee) remain out.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chris Wood (knee) and Dilane Bakwa (unspecified) both missed Thursday’s win over Porto.

Sean Dyche said the following of Wood ahead of that game.

“Woody got a knock. We’re wondering whether it’s going to settle down – it’s probably touch and go at the moment, because it does need settling down. “He’s been off the grass. We’re going to have to be touch and go and see how that one is. We will see how he is.” – Sean Dyche

Dyche added that he needed “more news” on Bakwa before bringing us an update.

Elsewhere, Oleksandr Zinchenko was forced off just before half-time of that much-needed victory, seemingly with a muscular issue.

Ola Aina (hamstring) is the only definite absentee as it stands.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero (abductor) and Destiny Udogie (knee) were both absent from Wednesday’s stalemate in Monaco.

Romero pulled out of the Spurs line-up shortly before kick-off on Sunday, while Udogie missed out altogether. Neither player trained in advance of the Champions League.

Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle) and Ben Davies (muscle) are still sidelined.

Radu Dragusin (knee) and Koto Takai (foot) have been on the grass recently but it’s unclear just how match-fit they are. Neither player is in the Champions League squad named back in September, so they couldn’t feature in midweek anyway.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Hwang Hee-chan (unspecified injury) and Jeanricner Bellegarde (illness) both missed last weekend’s loss at the Stadium of Light, having been flagged as doubts in advance.

Leon Chiwome (knee) is still unavailable.