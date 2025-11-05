The Great and The Good

What moves did Mark Sutherns, FPL Harry + more make in Gameweek 10?

5 November 2025 67 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
Share:

In ‘The Great and The Good’, Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier and Luke Williams, Hall of Famers Ben CrellinFabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Don’t you forget about me”

Hindsight is a wonderful thing! As we lost patience in the likes of Joao Pedro (£7.4m) – 1.6 million sales – and Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m), it was always going to be the case that the FPL Gods would punish us.

Add this onto Mohamed Salah’s (£14.2m) goal (and the reminder that he is quite good, ahead of a decent fixture run from Gameweek 12), and it meant that this was a weekend of regret for many.

All the focus going into the first double-digit Gameweek seemed to be on the Palace. No, not those Royal shenanigans, but the Crystal variety.

FPL managers were salivating over Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.9m), getting overexcited by the Eagles’ victory over Liverpool’s B-team. That EFL Cup win also opened up the possibility of a Blank/Double Gameweek… which came to nothing.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Great Good in Gameweek 10

He has come from nowhere… well, not quite, but he doesn’t have the prominence of the rest of The Great and The Good. Nevertheless, Huss E goes top again with 91 points.

His strategy of the triple triple-up on Arsenal, Chelsea and Crystal Palace sees him at 260,000 overall. It does help he picked the right threesomes with Pedro, Mateta and the double Arsenal defence paying dividends this week.

He is also the only one who has his Wildcard left, which I suspect he will use in Gameweek 13 when some will look to build teams containing both Salah and Erling Haaland (£14.8m).

FPL Harry is making consistent gains now, with the serial top 5k finisher on his sixth green arrow. He has three free transfers in the bank, so looks well positioned to be able to continue the momentum, although I suspect the Chelsea fan regrets the sale of Pedro ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley.

There were also a couple of Bench Boosts this week as Mark Sutherns and Zophar played this chip to anticlimactic results. The boosted benches produced scores of 7 and 10, respectively.

Overall, this most hated of chips has produced mixed gains, with an average of 15 points scored. Harry had the biggest tally, 23, in Gameweek 5.

TEMPLATE

The rush for Crystal Palace players shook the template with both Mateta and Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m) coming in for Tijjani Reijnders (£5.5m) and Joao Pedro.

We’re still waiting for Fabio Borges to buy Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m)…

Dubravka (94.4%), Pope (50.0%)
Gabriel (88.9%), Senesi (66.7%), Rodon (50%), Andersen (44.4%), Timber (33.3%)
Semenyo (83.3%), Enzo (72.2%), Saka (72.2%), Sarr (61.1%), Fernandes (55.6%)
Haaland (94.4%), Mateta (83.3%), Gyokeres (38.9%)

TRANSFERS

Great Good in Gameweek 10

Plenty of movement this week, with that man Mateta the most popular acquisition. Martin Baker’s move for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m) reflects his form and match-ups ahead as Manchester United sit second in the Fixture Ticker over the next five Gameweeks.

Ben Crellin’s algorithm was back on form with his move for Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m), who returned nine points.

Finally, Andy North brought in Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) and then benched his return – it seems to be turning into a habit.

TEMPLATE TIMES

Normally, around this time of the season, the pack begins to herd together as it becomes clearer who the must-have players are for the campaign.

So, we take a quick gander now at how ‘template’ the teams are, thanks to data provided by LiveFPL.

Looking at the results, it appears the template is not as solid as it was in previous seasons. Half of ‘The Great and The Good’ are at 70% or below, making them “moderately differential”. It’s particularly eyebrow-raising when that list includes the likes of Zophar and Ben Crellin, who can hardly be described as cavalier.

FPL General continues to be considered a maverick, with his rating dropping to 34% from 61% on the opening weekend. As most have been drawn towards Haaland, the big-hitter-less General remains a man of principle, so let’s hope he gets some of those maverick captain returns soon.

CONCLUSION

So, a middling weekend with few big jumps. I suspect that this won’t be the case this Gameweek as the Liverpool vs Manchester City game encourages a few differential captain picks and maybe a Free Hit or two.

I am saying this in a very transparent attempt to encourage some of you to take some risk with the armband, although I suspect you boring lot will go with Haaland again.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now, and remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find on Twitter or BlueSky.

67 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    The only lollygagger here more highly ranked than me is Huss E, whom I’ve never heard of before. This article is truly shameful - all should head to where they truly belong, the great Hall of Shame !

    Open Controls
    1. Naatie
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        what is shameful is that you think 300k is a good rank, must have low standards

        Open Controls
        1. White Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          God, you are a terrible troll. Bring back Virgin, all is forgiven.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Agree, nothing worse than trolling nudists!

            Open Controls
      • mickeyjupp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        I agree. 260,000th at anything does not merit the soubriquet "good" let alone "great". This league should be called "The sub par and the below average"

        Open Controls
      • RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour ago

        Huss E was last season's winner of The Next Great and Good feeder league, and so qualifies on merit.
        So do FPL Harry, Tom Dollimore, Fabio Borges and Ben Crellin, who are all in the top ten of the FFS Hall of Fame.
        The rest are there on reputation, fame, notoriety or past glories, and many of them have been relying to much on the failing Analytics template.
        The new leader of the Live Hall of Fame is John Walsh (191k), while the highest ranked in the top ten of the Live Hall of Fame are Anoop K (80k) and Uzair Rizwan (101k).

        Open Controls
    2. joinho
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Bit of a benching headache this week, who should I bench?

      Caicedo, Semenyo, Kudus, Sarr, Mbeumo
      Haaland, Mateta, Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Thiago

        Open Controls
      2. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Kudus maybe

        Open Controls
      3. White Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Kudus injured so you may have that decision made for you.

        Open Controls
      4. elfpl94
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        NOT Caicedo, cost me 10 last GW

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Same!!

          Open Controls
    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not much to be done here after WC last week? Maybe tempted to (c) Mateta over Haaland. Will have 3FTs before GW12 and most likely Eze will become Pool mid.

      Pope
      Gab/Timber/Munoz
      Bruno/Mbeumo/Eze/Semenyo/Sarr
      Haaland(c)/Mateta

      Dubravka/Guiu/Rodon/Hartman

      Open Controls
    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      New Community Article:
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/05/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-10-2
      The latest news from Last Man Standing, the Live Hall of Fame (boasting a new number one) and many FFS community mini-leagues after Gameweek 10..

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Tis shameful to boast!

        Open Controls
    5. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I would expect the "Great and the Good" to all be jostling for position inside the top 100k by now but no, a miserable rank of 260k is the best they muster between them. Looks like they're also struggling to adapt to all the fantasy and reality changes just like us lowly serfs.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        They’re giggling and jostling!

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          You're laughing? A man cosplaying as an army commander who gets paid by this site to write advice articles has a rank of 7 million and you're laughing?

          Open Controls
      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        37 mins ago

        The FFS Halls of Fame give a better indication of how the real top players are faring this season.
        Three of the top ten in the Live Hall of Fame are now in the top 200k - John Walsh (the new number one) is 191k, Anoop K (7th) is 80k, and Uzair Rizwan (8th) is 101k.
        FPL Harry (4th), Tom Dollimore (2nd), Fabio Borges (9th) and Ben Crellin (3rd) are all in the top ten of the Live Hall of Fame, but the rest of The Great and the Good aren't.

        Open Controls
    6. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Another benching headache, which 2 of the below sit this week out?

        Mukiele/VDV/Senesi
        Semenyo/Caicedo/Rice/I Sarr/Mbeumo
        Mateta/Woltemade

        Open Controls
        1. Do I Not Like Orange
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Think all of those defenders concede this GW, so pick 2.

          Open Controls
        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          2 defenders

          Open Controls
      • elfpl94
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Got 4.4 to spend on a 5th defender for my BB. Which of the following Chelsea players will start this weekend?

        Fofana (4.4), Tosin (4.3) or Acheampong (3.9)?

        Open to other suggestions, only got to see me through to GW13...

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Unfortunately, none of them are nailed to start. If on BB11, may be go for the one that doesn't start tonight due to short turnaround around between UCL (A) and WOL.

          Another option is Diouf v BUR (H) on BB11

          Open Controls
          1. elfpl94
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            Yeah agreed whoever's rested tonight prob starts Saturday.

            Diouf a good alternative shout though, cheers.

            Open Controls
      • Koflok
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Gordon to..
        A) Sarr
        B) Enzo
        C) Keep
        D) Keep for this week (and get Gakpo next week)

        Pope to
        A) Raya (triple ARS defense)
        B) Save FT

        Open Controls
        1. White Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          A or B on Gordon, absolute must-sell IMO.

          Open Controls
        2. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          A if no mateta

          Open Controls
      • CheesyGonzalez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Would you FH this team?
        Raya/Dubravka
        VDV,Gabriel,James,Burn,Senesi
        Caicedo,Grealish,Semenyo,Xavi,King
        Matteta,Gyokeres,Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Why are you considering FH11? What does your FH11 team look like?

          Open Controls
          1. CheesyGonzalez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I was mainly considering as I'm not too keen on some of the fixtures this week and was looking ahead and can't see many better opportunities to use it my FH team would probably be:
            Sanchez
            Gabriel/Timber/Diouf
            Mbuemo/Saka/Caicedo/Gibbswhite
            Haaland/Pedro/Bowen

            Open Controls
            1. Boz
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Save it for GW13 to navigate Che and load up on city and liverpool

              Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Not sure you will gain much on your FH11 v non FH team

              Open Controls
      • Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        REIJNders, RAUSders. One for the Germanic folk.

        Open Controls
      • LC1
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Have I got my XI / Bench correct here;

        Raya
        Gabriel Munoz VdV Senesi
        Saka Gakpo Semenyo
        Haaland(C) Mateta Woltemade

        Dubravka Rodon Reijnders King

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
      • Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        If Liverpool have got their defence sorted out, is anyone thinking it's a good week to not cap Haaland? Enzo or Mateta are my main options. I don't think Saka away at sunderland is a great cap pick.

        Any thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Enzo

          Open Controls
          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Are you going for it? It's v risky. He's due but has blanked for weeks.

            Open Controls
          2. tuturututu
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Have him and JP, will avoid them nd go with Mateta as captian I believe

            Open Controls
            1. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        2. Mother Farke
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Didn't see the game last night, was it a convincing defensive performance? I see Real bossed possession (61%), but only had 2 shots on target. Hmm!

          Open Controls
          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            I didn't watch all of it but they were all over Real, who were quite poor I thought. Pool played well but Real didn't do much. Robinson over kerkez helped a lot and I can't see kerkez starting any time soon.

            Open Controls
          2. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Madrid were shocking going forward - it's painfully obvious that Mbappe and Vini don't complement each other at all. They'll blow most teams away due to their quality, of course, but any decent team should be able to nullify them really.

            Open Controls
          3. CheesyGonzalez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            More real being bad rather than Liverpool being rock solid. Bradley had a good game and kept Vinicius very quiet

            Open Controls
        3. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Same dilemma for me, leaning towards Mateta. I've put a lot of faith in Enzo in last couple of weeks even brought him for Gakpo, and he failed every single week while Gakpo got some points.

          Open Controls
          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            Ta. Yeah enzo has been disappointing. If wolves don't have a manager in place for this gw then you would think chelsea can really turn them over with enzo getting a pen at least.

            Open Controls
      • AC Pilkington
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Is triple Palace too much? (Munoz, Sarr, Mateta)

        A) Yes

        B) No

        Open Controls
        1. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
          1. tuturututu
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Have the same trio

            Open Controls
        2. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          No

          Open Controls
        3. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        4. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          A key question for next gw's coming up. I'd prob say no, as sarr becomes a decent pick with no other mids really standing out. Munoz or Lacroix are great options.

          Open Controls
      • tuturututu
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Petrović
        Gabriel, Calafiori, Munoz
        Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Enzo
        Mateta, Haaland, JP

        Any changes needed for next gw? Who to captain?

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          g2g

          Open Controls
      • Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Bruno + Reijnders to Mbeumo + Caicedo for free Y/N ?

        Open Controls
        1. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Interesting. If you believe in Mbeumo go for it.

          Open Controls
          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            I dont tbh, I can do B + R to Rice + Caicedo/Enzo/Sarr rather

            Open Controls
        2. Boz
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Not for me

          Open Controls
      • Boz
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Best 3rd Arsenal + 3rd Palace combo:

        A) Munoz + Rice
        B) Calafiori + Sarr

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      • SomeoneKnows
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Best Gyokeres replacement?

        A) Thiago
        B) Welbeck
        C) Joao Pedro
        D) Woltemade

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          B-A-D-C

          Open Controls
      • Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Good to roll and play Wolt over Gakpo?

        Pope
        Gabriel - Timber - Senesi
        Semenyo - Sarr - Enzo - Paqueta
        Haaland - Wolt - Mateta

        Dubrav - Gakpo - Andersen - Gudmund

        Open Controls
        1. Boz
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Yeah roll. Nice team

          Open Controls
      • Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        morning

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.