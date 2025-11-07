Scout Notes

FPL notes: Missed pens, why Anderson missed out + Sarr injury scare

7 November 2025
Here are the major Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Thursday’s Europa and Conference League fixtures involving Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
Aston VillaMaccabi Tel Aviv (h)2-0 winMaatsen, Malen (pen)Rogers, Konsa
Crystal PalaceAZ Alkmaar (h)3-1 winLacroix, Sarr (x2)Guehi, Lacroix, Mateta
Nott’m ForestSturm Graz (a)0-0 draw

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamChanges from GW10’s starting XIPlayers who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other notable players
Aston Villa5Konsa (90), Martinez (90), Guessand (75), Onana (75), Rogers (64), Pau (64)Maatsen (90), Malen (90), Sancho (75), Watkins (26), Buendia (15), Tielemans (15), McGinn (15)
Crystal Palace1Guehi (90), Richards (90), Henderson (90), Lacroix (90), Mitchell (90), Lerma (90), Mateta (86), Munoz (86), Yeremy (73), Sarr (65)Hughes (65), Wharton (25), Kamada (25)
Nott’m Forest7Milenkovic (90), Williams (90), Savona (90), Gibbs-White (77)Yates (90), Morato (90), Kalimuendo (79), McAtee (66), Ndoye (24), Murillo (13)

SARR BRACE AFTER INJURY SCARE

A brace from Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m) helped fire Crystal Palace to a 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Conference League. Yet the Senegal star lasted just over an hour before being withdrawn.

The good news: the hamstring “tightness” that you may have seen reported happened before Thursday’s match – and he played anyway!

“He mentioned yesterday, very, very small tightness in his hamstring and the doctor told me and then I said, “Hey, we have a game on Sunday as well”. Then he plays for Senegal, fortunately here in London. So yeah, again, we have to manage the minutes. This is what we could do today.” – Oliver Glasner on Ismaila Sarr

He’ll enter Gameweek 11 in fine (cup) form, though. Having nearly netted against Brentford last Saturday, Sarr scored on either side of half-time, knocking in a close-range box bobbler, then running onto Jean-Philippe Mateta‘s (£7.9m) through ball to lash home.

Now on eight goals in all competitions, Sarr is only behind you-know-who among Premier League players.

MATETA PENALTY MISS, BUT GUEHI + LACROIX JOY

That all came after Sarr hit the post and also cleverly won a penalty less than a quarter of an hour in. Appearing not to hear the referee’s whistle, Mateta seemed unprepared and subsequently saw his spot kick saved.

Palace recovered quickly from that setback, though, when Marc Guehi (£5.0m) headed down a high ball that allowed Maxence Lacroix (£5.0m) to rifle in.

The Eagles’ clean sheet, meanwhile, was only spoiled by a second-half deflection that wrongfooted Dean Henderson (£5.0m), before hitting the goalkeeper on its way in. The only other goal Oliver Glasner’s men have conceded in four matches was against Arsenal.

ANOTHER FOREST CLEAN SHEET

Similarly, Nottingham Forest have kept two clean sheets in their last four. The period since Sean Dyche took over has seen a slight return to last season’s superb defensive solidity.

Both shut-outs have come in the Europa League, versus Porto and Sturm Graz. Still, though, it’s a notable improvement at that end of the pitch, with a heavily rotated side allowing just two shots on target.

Leeds United come to the City Ground next, offering the likes of Nikola Milenkovic (£5.2m), Murillo (£5.3m), Matz Sels (£4.8m) and Neco Williams (£4.7m) – who was a threat down the flank in Austria – to get back on our FPL radar.

It’s Liverpool away after that, then Brighton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Fulham before Christmas.

GIBBS-WHITE ALSO FLUFFS PENALTY

Where Forest struggled on Thursday was at the other end of the field.

The visitors came close to a breakthrough on several occasions, through James McAtee (£5.2m), Ryan Yates (£4.7m) and Nicolas Dominguez (£5.0m) – the latter striking the crossbar late on – but the golden opportunity was when they were awarded a penalty for a handball.

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) stepped up, as he did against Porto a fortnight ago – but this time the England international had his spot-kick saved, denying him a third goal in Dyche’s four matches.

Forest’s lack of regular – or at least clinical – goal threat, as evidenced by only two of their nine attempts being on target, won’t have been helped by the ongoing absence of Chris Wood (£7.2m), with usual stand-in Igor Jesus (£5.8m) suspended for this match. 

Jesus and Gibbs-White both took and scored penalties against Porto, so quite where the Englishman’s miss – admittedly his only unsuccessful effort in his senior career – leaves the pecking order at the City Ground is uncertain.

Summer signing Arnaud Kalimuendo (£6.0m) failed to impress as the line leader on his first start, one of seven changes to the starting XI that drew against United last Saturday. Murillo and Dan Ndoye (£5.7m) were restricted to substitute duty.

NO ELLIOT ANDERSON

Perhaps the most worrying absence of all from a Forest – and England – perspective was that of Elliot Anderson (£5.3m).

The defensive contributions (DefCon) and set-piece-taking king has, according to Dyche (per BBC Radio Nottingham) been “carrying a number of injuries” recently, resulting in him being left out of the travelling squad this midweek.

“Obviously, he’s been able to play, but with the heavy game schedule, he’s been carrying knocks.

“We thought, ‘hang on, we can’t just keep going and going. At some point, he’ll break if we’re not careful.’ All the others are injured. Until we can get them fit, it’s going to be a challenge. That’s quite apparent.” – Dyche on Anderson’s absence on Thursday.

MALEN FROM THE SPOT

While there was no fortune for Forest or Palace from 12 yards on Thursday, Aston Villa got some much-needed luck.

Unai Emery’s side had missed seven of their last 13 penalties in all competitions before Donyell Malen (£5.1m) stepped up and successfully beat the diving Maccabi Tel Aviv goalkeeper to round off a not entirely comfortable victory at home.

Interestingly, the Dutchman was not one of the four men Emery listed as possible takers – Emi Buendia (£5.3m), Jadon Sancho (£5.8m), John McGinn (£5.4m) and Morgan Rogers (£6.8m) – after his team’s last miss. 

Similar to the Forest situation, we’re therefore not entirely sure where that leaves Villa’s pecking order. Buendia, the guilty party that day, and McGinn only came off the bench at Villa Park after Malen’s 59th-minute conversion, although Rogers (a threat at No10) and Sancho (responsible for a few bits of threatening link-up play from the left wing) were still on the field.

The circumstances of Villa’s penalty being awarded were a little dubious, with stand-in Ezri Konsa (£4.4m) seeming to trip himself up more than anything – but it was awarded and scored nonetheless.

TIELEMANS RETURNS

There was a heartening return to action of Youri Tielemans (£5.9m), who had been sidelined for around two months with calf problems.

The Belgian playmaker is a vitally important cog in Emery’s team (as well as another potential penalty taker…), with his 75th-minute introduction from the bench a welcome sight for the Villa faithful.

Elsewhere, Rogers provided an assist for left-back Ian Maatsen (£4.3m), who grabbed the opener with a good finish from a terribly tight angle in first-half stoppage time.

Emi Martinez (£5.0m) was called into action a few times, but ultimately kept a clean sheet alongside a backline that featured Victor Lindelof (£4.5m) at right-back. Matty Cash (£4.6m) and Lucas Digne (£4.5m) were unused substitutes.

“The most important thing was how we achieved the three points – not playing brilliant(ly), but playing seriously and passionately. 

“We conceded more chances than we planned and we made some mistakes, but overall we dominated.” – Unai Emery on Villa’s performance

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

  1. Boz
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    With Gyok likely out, really torn or whether to bring in Rice (352) or Calafiori (442) for triple def. Upcoming fixtures don't scream CS but the odds are still good

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I’ve got a similar conundrum and while Calafiori is really tempting with the defensive form Arsenal are in, I’m leaning towards Rice for his avenue to points

      Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Rice.

      Open Controls
  2. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Any other prospective buyers a bit worried about that Mateta penalty miss?

    All set to use FT on Gyokeres to him, with BB active - probably still will.

    With £2.8m ITB, is a hit to replace:

    A) Gudmundsson (with any defender, but could wait for VVD/Konate next week instead)
    B) Longstaff (with Rice, Sarr - if he’s okay - or wait for Szobo next week)
    C) Anyone else

    worth it, or just hope the Leeds boys get the job done?

    Raya Dubravka
    Gabriel Munoz Burn Senesi Gudmundsson
    Mbeumo Semenyo Grealish Minteh Longstaff
    Haaland Mateta Woltemade

    Ta in advance, best of luck all!

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I think with your structure you don't need to take the hit

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Scoop
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 7 mins ago

        Ta! Rice/Sarr or Calafiori ceilings feel much higher than Longstaff or Gudmundsson, but you're right, obviously a hit makes that potential gap smaller!

        Open Controls
  3. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) Senesi
    B) VdV

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Honestly, VdV - could backfire but he’s gotta be in good spirits with the goal scoring form he’s in!

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      A for me. Likely 3pts rather than 1

      Open Controls
  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Any update on Sarr?

    Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    RLB on Omar Alderete:

    'He had to step back because of symptoms. It's not serious, but the protocol is strict. He won't be available this weekend.'

    https://x.com/SunderlandAFC/status/1986789446671327682?t=_4iaQfBegDZDgv731sLHqA&s=19

    Open Controls
  6. Sid07
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    best 4.8 of below def.

    Already have Senesi Andersen mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      VDV or Richards

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Richards

      Open Controls
  7. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Pope ( Dub )
    Timber Gabriel Guehi ( Diouf / Mukiele )
    Saka Semenyo Mbuemo Enzo Sarr
    Haaland Thiago ( DCL )

    Captain who ?

    And which combo to play from :

    A ) Diouf
    B ) Thiago
    1 ) Pope
    2 ) Dub

    Open Controls
  8. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Moyes on Ndiaye:
    "He's fine, he's trained today so hopefully everything's okay."

    https://x.com/Everton/status/1986791935655227534?t=uX9bGtm1gbDnmqjRjHFM0Q&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Phew - that's one worry fewer.
      Cheers.

      Open Controls
  9. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Gyökeres and Reijnders out, for Guiu and
    A) Saka
    B) Rice
    C) Sarr
    By doing A its difficult to upgrade defenders to VVD Munoz or even triple Arsenal defense.
    But Saka the main man on penalties and it opens up Salah route maybe. Many in similar boat, whats your thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Saka is a safe move but he hasn’t been ‘on it’ for a year now. A little bit similar to Palmer earlier this year

      As you say it’s difficult to get the likes of VVD if you make that move. Will Saka play against Brentford in GW14 with Madueke coming back and the schedule we will have?

      Open Controls
  10. Black Knights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel, Cucurella, Diouf
    Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Enzo
    Haaland, Mateta, Thiago

    (Dubravka, Trippier, Garner, Rodon)

    I'm going to BB that bench, have 2FTs. If you have up to 5.5m to replace Rodon, who would you go with? Options appear to be:

    A) Guehi
    B) Lacriox
    C) Reece James maybe?
    D) Chalobah
    E) Michael Keane
    F) Anyone else?
    G) Keep Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        James looks good only if you really want to throw that cash into defence

        Open Controls
        1. Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 10 mins ago

          I will use the 2FTs to reduce either/both of Cucu and James in GW12/13. Get a bit more of the budget into midfield.

          Open Controls
      • Boz
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        G

        Open Controls
        1. Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 9 mins ago

          You reckon? I was primed to play it in GW9 until the Gabriel uncertainty and missed his goal v WHU.

          Forest aren't scoring, and it's a Sean Dyche team, but i dont fancy Leeds in away games.

          Open Controls
      • XX SMICER XX
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        I like the James punt

        Open Controls
        1. Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          I'm tempted. Just for the chance of attacking returns! But a long trip to Qarabag and he played 90. But worried about him.

          Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Defender needed for bench boost + long term 4th choice, upto 4.6m

      Defence is: Gabriel Timber Richards Diouf

      A. Andersen
      B. Cash
      C. Fofana
      D. Shaw
      E. Truffert
      F. Van Heckle

      I’m currently think Cash over Andersen, thanks

      Open Controls
      1. z13
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        • Black Knights
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Shame we can't trust Chelsea's CBs. I'd go A, i reckon.

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 7 mins ago

            I know, I gambled on Tosin on wildcard!

            Open Controls
        • XX SMICER XX
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 7 mins ago

          Thanks!
          Andersen is the safe bet.

          Both Fulham and Villa fixtures rotate well with Palace so still undecided!

          Open Controls
      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Captain

        A Saka
        B Enzo
        C haaland
        D a palace lad (Sarr - mateta)

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          Not Sarr - he might not even play. Realistically, he'll have his minutes managed.

          Open Controls
      3. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Any chance rjames will start? Probably cdm?
        Gusto will start right back?

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 16 mins ago

          he's had a good run. as good a time as ever to go for him

          Open Controls
      4. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Would be very punty, but what about a Watkins 3 week (BOU, lee, WOL) gamble?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Thomas Tuchel says Ollie Watkins has been left out of the England squad because he has been "playing through discomfort."

          Open Controls
          1. Jinswick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
      5. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Woltmade > Mateta
        For -4
        Yaaay
        Nope

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Would probably pay for itself in the short to midterm. Also, could probably wait a week. Go with your gut!

          Open Controls
        2. I have no Wirtz
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            Wait one week. Wolte has a good chance to surprise when 90min on. And Mateta’s missed penalty doesn’t bode well, felt off aim midweek.

            Open Controls
        3. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Best 5.0 mid for BB11, 8th attacker in the midterm:

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 53 mins ago

            Same for me. One of the Everton lads I think.

            Open Controls
            1. DARE TO BISCAN
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Garner & KDH defo on the menu

              Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Maybe Burnley mid v whu (A)

            Open Controls
            1. DARE TO BISCAN
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Have you watched much Burnley? Anyone stand out, to profit v whu?

              Open Controls
        4. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          First to 5 votes wins

          Replace Reijnders with:

          A: Caicedo
          B: Minteh

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
            1. Black Knights
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 7 mins ago

              This.

              Open Controls
        5. The Mantis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Got a few flagged and lacking some key players from the scout squad. Is it worth FH this week or is there a better week to plan for?

          My current line up is:

          Pope (Dub)
          Richards / Gabriel / Timber / Senesi (Rodon)
          Caicedo / Semenyo / Kudus* / Ndiaye* (Reijnders)
          Haaland / Mateta (Gyok*)

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 50 mins ago

            Ndiaye's fine. No need to FH

            Open Controls
          2. Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 48 mins ago

            You've still got a decent amount of good players, too. Focus on replacing Gyokeres or Kudus.

            Open Controls
        6. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 18 mins ago

          Is this bench worth a bench boost if I sell Stach for KDH/Garner/Longstaff/Cullen etc?

          Dubravka (whu) Rodon (nfo) Burn (bre) Stach (nfo)

          I'm half-minded to keep it and just roll my FT but then this would get it out of the way and I can use future transfers and Afcon transfers just on my starting XI.

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 16 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            I would roll. try and get you fifth mid up to a Minteh-level for BB

            Open Controls
            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 10 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
          2. Boz
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 10 mins ago

            Yes, look at Weiffer or Gomez too

            Open Controls
            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              You know what, I just had a look at Wieffer! Defcon and assists. Gomez punty but v high ceiling. Thanks!

              Open Controls
              1. Boz
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 54 mins ago

                You're welcome mate, good luck

                Open Controls
        7. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 15 mins ago

          Thomas Frank on Spurs team news: "Yes, everyone came through [the game] well. The ones that had been out for a small spell, Cuti and Dest, responded well. Kudus is touch and go for tomorrow."

          https://www.football.london/tottenham-hotspur-fc/news/thomas-frank-press-conference-live-32829069?s=09

          Open Controls
        8. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Bench one

          A - Tarkowski
          B - Senesi
          C - Grealish
          D - Minteh
          E - Thiago

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            B?

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              That's who I have benched right now, along with Porro and Gordon

              Open Controls
          2. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        9. Under my Cucurella
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          Plan is to Wildcard this lot either in GW12 or GW13 but am I GTG for this week?

          Sels
          Gabriel Lacroix Esteve
          Saka Semenyo Grealish Reijnders
          Haaland Mateta Pedro

          Dub PMSarr Mukiele De Cuyper

          0FT 2.2ITB

          Open Controls
          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 4 mins ago

            yes

            Open Controls
            1. Under my Cucurella
              • 10 Years
              3 hours ago

              Thanks! Would you start Reijnders or PMSarr?

              Open Controls
              1. PascalCygan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 48 mins ago

                Reijnders after Sarr's recent rotation

                Open Controls
                1. Under my Cucurella
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 36 mins ago

                  He's played 90 the last 2 games and Reijnders hasn't. I'm not 100% that either of them will start, but here's hoping

                  Open Controls
          2. Feanor
            • 16 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            I would upgrade Reijnders, personally

            I got him out for Mbeumo, but you could go up to Rice

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              2 hours, 44 mins ago

              or Enzo at home to Wolves

              Open Controls
              1. Under my Cucurella
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 35 mins ago

                Even for the -4 for just 1 or 2 weeks?

                Open Controls
        10. Please Help I Don't Kn…
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Going for a monter BB. Hopefully it works out!

          Dubravka - Welbeck - KDH - Porro.

          Open Controls
          1. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            3 hours ago

            That looks great on paper!

            Open Controls
        11. BUZZBOMB ♡
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          Would you still BB if you have Sarr?

          Open Controls
          1. Black Knights
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            I decided not to BB in GW9 because Gabriel was a risk, and then i missed the Rodon points and Gabriel played anyway. We can't keep putting it off. Someone will always be a doubt.

            I swear next year i will use it early and save this planning every week!

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              2 hours, 45 mins ago

              I decided the Gab issue was an Arteta smokescreen and BBed Vicario-Reijnders-Kudus-Porro for 21 extra points.

              Open Controls
              1. Black Knights
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                Did alright out of that Spurs games!

                Although in the end, even with Rodon mine only got 17. Can be beaten!

                Open Controls
        12. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          GTG? VDV 1st sub over Kudus?

          Raya

          James Timber Gabriel

          Mbeumo Semenyo Paqueta Ndiaye

          Bowen Pedro Haaland(c)

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Dubravka Kudus VDV Gudmundsson

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            Yes. Think Kudus is injured but best avoid a 1 point cameo.

            Open Controls
        13. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          If I make some transfers then later activate Freehit, will those transferred players be in my team for next GW or reset to previous GW players, no hits?

          Open Controls
        14. Flynny
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          What move would you make here with 1ft and zero cash. Gyorkeres out and sarr a doubt so feel like I need to use the transfer

          Currently plan is gyorkeres to thiago which leaves some decent cash for midfield and defence in future weeks.....thanks

          Saka
          Gabriel senesi Richards burn (rodon)
          Bruno semenyo enzo sarr (stach)
          Haaland mateta (gyorkeres)

          Open Controls
        15. EWH2020
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          Any love for Mbuemo differential captain?

          3 goals and 1 assist in his last 2x appearance versus Spurs.

          Spurs should be a team we target, their XG is woeful, should have lost 5v0 to Chelsea and Bournemouth battered them too.

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 16 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Could be a masterstroke

            Open Controls
            1. Feanor
              • 16 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              I just did it

              Mbeumo c
              Gabriel vc
              Haaland

              Open Controls
          2. Pompel
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            It is tempting, best way to make up ground is picking a differential captain in the right GWs. That being said, I do think Haaland will score against Liverpool

            Open Controls
        16. tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Petrović
          Gabriel, Calafiori, Munoz
          Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Enzo
          Mateta, Haaland, JP

          Any changes needed? Will everybody go with Haaland as captain? Mateta is my second option

          Open Controls
          1. Feanor
            • 16 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            I would captain Pedro or Enzo over a tired Mateta

            Open Controls

