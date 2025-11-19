This season, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have twice as many chips to use, which includes two Free Hits.

For those managers considering a Gameweek 12 Free Hit, we look at the potential pros and cons of using it now and have put together a few team drafts to consider.

With international break injuries mounting for a few key players, the Gameweek 12 Free Hit might be picking up popularity…

GAMEWEEK 12 FREE HIT: THE PROS

INJURY DOUBTS

Injury doubts are one of the biggest incentives for activating the Free Hit this week. Several highly owned assets are carrying issues, including Arsenal’s Gabriel (£6.6m), who limped off with a groin problem while on international duty for Brazil. Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) is also a concern after aggravating a left anterior talo-fibular ligament sprain during a match against Japan.

There are other flagged players that Free Hit managers may prefer to avoid. Arsenal pair Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£8.9m), Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi (£5.1m), Newcastle’s Dan Burn (£5.2m) and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) are all carrying issues ahead of the Gameweek.

FIXTURES TO TARGET + AVOID

Moving away from certain clubs may also prove sensible. Spurs face a difficult London derby against Arsenal. Everton’s trip to Manchester United looks far tougher than it did a few weeks ago. In addition, Newcastle assets lose appeal with Manchester City up next. That’s not an easy fixture for Pep Guardiola’s side, either.

However, avoiding injuries and tough fixtures is not the only reason to consider the Free Hit. There are also several strong matchups worth targeting.

Manchester United are one of the standout sides. They sit among the top four teams for goals scored, and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) continues to gain owners at a rapid rate. A double-up with Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) could be appealing, while Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) is another option, especially if Benjamin Sesko’s (£7.3m) injury increases his minutes.

Liverpool players also carry significant upside. They host Nottingham Forest, a team that sit in the bottom five for both goals scored and goals conceded. This creates potential at both ends of the pitch. Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) are all strong considerations.

Fixtures such as Burnley v Chelsea, Wolves v Crystal Palace and West Ham v Bournemouth are also likely to attract Free Hit interest, with several assets from these teams offering strong potential in Gameweek 12.

GAMEWEEK 12 FREE HIT: THE CONS

GAMEWEEK 13 BETTER?

There are, as always, several drawbacks to activating the Free Hit, and one of the key concerns this week is that it removes the option to use it in Gameweek 13.

Gameweek 13 is arguably the standout week for deploying the Free Hit. Avoiding fixtures such as Arsenal v Chelsea and Crystal Palace v Manchester United will appeal to many managers. There is also scope to target more favourable matches, including Aston Villa v Wolves, West Ham v Liverpool, Manchester City v Leeds and Spurs v Fulham.

MEDIUM TERM, NOT SHORT TERM

Another ‘con’ is the fact that the Gameweek 12 Free Hit is just a band-aid. Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Manchester United don’t just have good fixtures this weekend, they’re also embarking on more favourable medium-term runs. You’re likely to want their players as set-and-forget investments, not one-week-only punts.

NO ONE IS RULED OUT JUST YET…

There is also the possibility of being punished for selling flagged players such as Semenyo and Fernandez. At this stage, there is no reliable information regarding their fitness, and removing them ahead of strong fixtures could prove to be either a smart call or an unnecessary setback.

GAMEWEEK 12 DRAFTS

PLAYING IT SAFE

The draft above takes a very safe approach in several areas. Budget constraints may create a direct decision between Erling Haaland (£14.9m) and Mohamed Salah (£14.2m), and if that scenario arises, selecting Haaland is the security-first move.

Choosing Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) over one of Chelsea’s defenders avoids the rotation risks in their backline, while Szoboszlai offers reliability as he continues to start every match for Liverpool. Holding Semenyo as cover, maintaining the Arsenal defence, and including highly owned options such as Joao Pedro (£7.5m) and Jean Philippe-Mateta (£8.1m) also fall firmly into the “safe” category.

RISK TAKER

Parts of this draft are safe, but several choices add risk. The biggest is going without Haaland and backing Salah instead. This might be the week to do it, however, with the Norwegian not having a great record on Tyneside.

A different route into the Manchester United defence – ie Cunha – is another gamble but he’s likely to be leading the line in Sesko’s absnece.

Doubling up on the Chelsea attack with Pedro and the flagged Fernandez is risky but the upside is clear if both start.

HAALAND + SALAH

Those looking to fit in both Haaland and Salah could opt for something like the above. Albeit, you would have to make some sacrifices to your team, including choosing between Joao Pedro and Mateta, downgrading Fernandes to Cunha, and going with mostly budget options at the back.

This draft would still give you Chelsea, Crystal Palace, and Manchester United attacking coverage, which could be key.