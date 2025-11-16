FPL

Who are the top all-round midfielders in FPL?

16 November 2025
With defensive contribution (DefCon) points boosting those at the back, and Erling Haaland (£14.9m) dominating up front, the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfield landscape perhaps feels a bit flat right now.

Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) costs too much, and top-scorer Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) is on a run of three consecutive blanks.

That’s why November’s international break is an ideal time to identify underlying consistency. Owning midfielders who have multiple routes to returns can keep managers warm during the next couple of winter months.

A LACK OF HAULS

In seven of the 11 Gameweeks, FPL’s top-scoring individual has been a defender.

Furthermore, just three of the 11 hauls where players boast 16 or more points come from midfield: Semenyo, the sole goals of Martin Zubimendi (£5.4m), and occasional starter Diego Gomez (£4.9m).

However, in theory, midfielders should be great because they get DefCon rewards, receive one more point per goal than forwards, pick up one for a clean sheet, and take most set-pieces.

ALL-ROUND MIDFIELDERS

Using season-long stats from our Members Area, we chose a cut-off point in nine important categories:

  • Shots (16+)
  • Big chances (3+)
  • Chances created (15+)
  • Big chances created (4+)
  • FPL attacking returns (5+)
  • Corners taken (17+)
  • DefCon actions (90+)
  • Expected goal involvement (xGI, 3.00+)
  • Minutes per appearance (80+)

A bunch of players successfully passed the threshold in at least six of them.

Who are FPL's best all-round midfielders, with many routes to points?

Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) and Declan Rice (£6.9m) lead the way. Of everybody in FPL, the former is the best at creating chances (29), also ranking third for xGI (6.45) and fourth for expected goals (xG, 4.62).

He very nearly passed all nine tests and takes penalties as well – that’s indicated by an asterisk. Not that Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) is predicted to be taking them for long, once Cole Palmer (£10.3m) is back.

Sticking with Manchester United, teammate Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m) joins the Portuguese playmaker on three big chances created, but is held back by a lack of DefCon rewards. Still, he’s joint-fourth overall for attempts (26), shots on target (14) and big chances (eight).

Above: Players sorted by shots on target (On) in 2025/26

The 26-year-old takes a fair share of corners too, as does Bukayo Saka (£10.1m). The Arsenal star probably has spot kicks, but is surprisingly without an assist. This is someone who set up 2024/25’s third-most big chances, despite relatively low minutes.

Speaking of which, Saka’s game time is flagged here, but is based around the hamstring injury that impacted Gameweeks 2 and 5.

Meanwhile, Enzo and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) narrowly miss the corner threshold. The Argentinian has done everything but score recently; he features in both the Goals Imminent and Assists Imminent tables.

It’s worth pointing out that Gakpo and Pedro Neto (£7.1m) are possible rotation risks during their sides’ upcoming tight schedules.

JUST MISSING OUT

The inclusion of Neto will raise eyebrows, considering the lack of Semenyo and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.6m).

In fairness, the Everton attacker comes very close for both chances created (14) and big chances created (three). He has penalties, too.

Semenyo missed his latest one, so those duties could soon move over to Bournemouth colleague Justin Kluivert (£7.0m). A lack of creativity and set-piece responsibilities lets the leading FPL midfielder down.

For those wanting to cover Liverpool’s excellent-looking fixtures with a non-Salah midfielder, Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.6m) is arguably better than Gakpo. He’s yet to miss any league minutes, but is one booking away from suspension.

Finally, upcoming Bench Boost users will enjoy seeing cheap assets Granit Xhaka (£5.2m), James Garner (£5.0m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.9m) pass five tests. There must be something magical about Everton’s midfield!

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.