10 things we learned from the international break

For the last 10 days, many Premier League players have been away, taking part in international matches around the world.

Here, we take a look at what they did and what it could mean for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) teams.

Bruno Fernandes scores penalties

FPL managers considering moving for Manchester United assets as their fixture schedule eases might be swayed by the midweek performance of Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m). The midfielder has not scored in the league since Gameweek 5, but the floodgates opened against Armenia, where he netted his first-ever international hat-trick and the first by any player for Portugal in nearly three years.

Crucially, two goals were penalties, suggesting he has shrugged off whatever caused him to miss two domestic spot-kicks.

With lots opting for Bryan Mbeumo (£8.5m), Fernandes represents a more expensive, seemingly less attacking move. But Mbeumo is soon off to AFCON, while the 31-year-old is a guaranteed starter and likely remains on penalties. He’s also returned three assists in four matches, so could represent the cannier long-term choice.

The South Americans are fresh

Ordinarily, during the interlull, FPL managers who own South American players are left sweating over whether such assets will make it back in time for the weekend. Their matches are often played in far-flung lands, in different time zones, and often at altitude.

This time around, there have been no such concerns. Argentina’s 2-0 win in Angola happened last Friday, giving Alexis Mac Allister (£6.3m), Cristian Romero (£5.0m), Emiliano Buendía (£5.3m) and Nico González (£5,9m) plenty of time to recover. Walter Benítez (£4.0m) and Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) were non-playing substitutes.

Meanwhile, Brazil played twice, but in London and Lille, which is about as local as you can get for them. It was an unhappy homecoming for Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m), who suffered a worrying groin injury at the Emirates Stadium. Casemiro (£5.5m) scored the second goal, and Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) impressed, twice hitting the woodwork.

The real star from Brazil’s two matches, though, was 18-year-old Estêvão (£6.5m), who scored in both matches. The second came from the penalty spot. Chelsea have attractive fixtures from Gameweek 14 onwards, but he’s started just three times – the latest in Gameweek 6.

Caicedo exhausted?

However, it was a tighter turnaround for Moisés Caicedo (£6.1m), who played for Ecuador in Thursday’s early hours. They beat New Zealand 2-0 but Caicedo, the third-highest-scoring midfielder in FPL, is in action at 12:30 GMT on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca has been known to rotate players in such circumstances, so there has to be some slight availability doubt. Especially as he also played all 90 minutes in the previous Friday’s goalless draw in Canada.

Baptism of fire for Hincapié?

With Gabriel out and question marks also over the fitness of Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), Piero Hincapié (£5.4m) has emerged as a candidate to make his first Premier League start in the north London derby. He can play at both left-back and left centre-back, therefore battling it out for a place in the back line with Cristhian Mosquera (£5.4m) and Myles Lewis-Skelly (£5.1m).

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur in the 16:30 GMT kick-off, which is ample recovery time for the summer signing. Indeed, Mikel Arteta has been managing his load as he arrived at the club with an injury, and will probably be grateful for these back-to-back 56 and 90-minute showings.

Salah and Marmoush rested

Liverpool are beginning an attractive fixture run, with Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) looking to deliver against Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 12.

However, he drew a blank in his side’s 2-0 defeat by Uzbekistan and was rested for Monday’s defeat on penalties to Cape Verde. It was a shootout in which Omar Marmoush (£8.3m), who skipped the Uzbekistan match, had his kick saved.

Alderete back

Elsewhere, Sunderland will be glad for the return of Omar Alderete (£4.1m), having been forced to miss three Gameweeks due to concussion protocols. Hopes that the defender could build match fitness were dashed after he was sent off during a touchline fracas against the United States.

FPL managers who own him at least know he’s been well-rested, but will he get straight back in the side?

Wilson OOP

One player Sunderland will have to keep close tabs on is Harry Wilson (£5.2m). The budget midfielder has been one of Fulham’s few bright sparks during this season and scored a hat-trick for Wales in their 7-1 demolition of North Macedonia.

Since recovering from a broken foot, the former Liverpool man has been a talisman for his country, scoring five goals in six matches and guiding Wales to the play-offs. Against North Macedonia, he scored two penalties, a trademark free-kick and assisted Daniel James (£5.3m), while he has two goals from his last three at Craven Cottage too. Alderete and co will need to be wary.

Wilson was playing as a striker for Wales and it was interesting to hear Marco Silva say on Friday that it could be an option for Fulham in the next few months, with Rodrigo Muniz (£5.4m) set for months out.

Woltemade back among the goals

After scoring in a trio of successive Gameweeks, Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) is without a goal in three for Newcastle United. But his form for Germany proves his enduring class. The forward boasts three strikes from their 2-0 and 6-0 wins over Luxembourg and Slovakia.

Eddie Howe’s side have struggled in recent matches and next face the daunting prospect of Manchester City. But, after that, their fixtures improve. If they can get Anthony Gordon (£7.3m) and Yoann Wissa (£7.3m) fit, the goals could start flowing for the big German.

As it is, we still don’t know when they’ll come back, so Woltemade needs Harvey Barnes (£6.3m), Jacob Murphy (£6.1m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.7m) to step up.

O’Reilly outstanding

Managers looking to replace Gabriel could go for Nico O’Reilly (£5.0m), who has emerged as a rising star.

One of only four players to start against both Serbia and Albania, he helped England to two victories and two clean sheets. He even threatened to score himself. The converted left-back has started seven of the last eight league matches, averaging 10 points in his last three starts.

Doky continues fine form

Jérémy Doku (£6.4m) was sensational against Liverpool in Gameweek 11, and maintained his exceptional form when with Belgium. Against Kazakhstan, he created eight chances in a 1-1 draw, while against a dreadful Liechtenstein, he produced a further 10, scoring twice and recording an assist.

It appears Doku has finally found the consistency that may have finally made him Pep Roulette-proof.