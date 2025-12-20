FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 17

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, while the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about team-sheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

With plenty of strong home fixtures on the slate, the focus this week shifts firmly towards players capable of delivering double-digit returns with the Challenge in mind.

Bournemouth enter the round as one of the leading sides for clean-sheet potential, which comes as little surprise given their home fixture against second-from-bottom Burnley. That outlook puts Đorđe Petrović firmly in contention, with the Bournemouth goalkeeper offering significant upside between the posts.

For Challengers unwilling to commit a Bournemouth slot to a goalkeeper, several strong alternatives also stand out. Bernd Leno looks well placed as Fulham welcome a notoriously inconsistent Nottingham Forest side. The fixture gives the German a realistic path to both save and clean-sheet points.

Elsewhere, Bart Verbruggen faces Sunderland in a fixture that suits Brighton’s defensive strengths. Gianluigi Donnarumma also rates well as Manchester City host West Ham United, while Robin Roefs offers another intriguing option ahead of Leeds United’s home meeting with Crystal Palace.

DEFENDERS

Manchester City’s home clash with West Ham United stands out as one of the strongest fixtures of the week. Nico O’Reilly continues to earn starts under Pep Guardiola and keeps delivering when selected. Alongside clear clean-sheet potential, the youngster also offers attacking upside, highlighted by his recent goal in the Champions League.

While many Challengers will target Bournemouth’s attack, Marcos Senesi still rates as one of the standout defensive picks. The Spaniard leads his position for defensive contributions, which gives him multiple routes to returns heading into this round.

Managers who prefer not to block attacking slots from Bournemouth or Manchester City can look elsewhere in defence. Jan Paul van Hecke offers an appealing alternative after scoring a recent brace and now faces a depleted Sunderland side with Brighton.

MIDFIELDERS

It is difficult for Challengers to ignore Antoine Semenyo this week. Bournemouth’s talisman faces the league’s second-worst defence for goals conceded, which gives him a strong chance to build on his 11 attacking returns so far this season.

Manchester City continue to lead the league for goals scored, making their home fixture against West Ham United a prime opportunity for attacking investment. Among several strong options, Phil Foden stands out after registering six goals and one assist across his previous four league appearances.

Nottingham Forest have shown signs of improvement but still concede chances regularly. Fulham can exploit that vulnerability, and Harry Wilson arrives in outstanding form. The Welsh international has accumulated 42 FPL points over his last four matches, underlining his explosive potential.

Elsewhere, Yankuba Minteh offers upside for Brighton, Rayan Cherki remains an intriguing Manchester City option, and Morgan Rogers also warrants consideration as Aston Villa take on Manchester United.

FORWARDS

Manchester City present a wealth of strong options for Challengers this week, but none are likely to attract more attention than Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker continued his superb start to the campaign with a brace last time out and now heads into the round as the standout captaincy option.

For managers looking to move away from Antoine Semenyo, covering the Bournemouth attack through Francisco Evanilson makes plenty of sense. The forward hosts Burnley this week after finding the net against Manchester United in the previous round, and the matchup sets him up well for further returns.

Elsewhere, several home forwards also deserve consideration. Raúl Jiménez offers a route into Fulham’s attack, Dominic Calvert-Lewin hosts Crystal Palace for Leeds United, and Jørgen Strand Larsen looks a viable option for Wolves ahead of their home fixture against Brentford.

TEAM REVEAL

There is tough decisions to make this week. You can see that by prioritising Haaland, Semenyo and Wilson, I’m effectively blocking myself from covering off teams defences with the highest clean sheet odds this week.

I’m basically backing teams to score goals this week, and you can see that from my set-up.

I’m not convinced by the Wolves keeper, but I’m limited to options, so he could be anyone.

Hecke covers the Brighton defence, whilst Wilson and Semenyo are non-negotiable in midfield.

I think Haaland is the best captain this week and I don’t think that changes.

I also like Watkins for his match against Manchester United.

