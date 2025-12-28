Scout Notes

FPL notes: Ballard, Rodon + Richards injury latest, DCL again

28 December 2025 74 comments
avfc82 avfc82
As we prepare for a very quick turnaround in Fantasy deadlines, here are our slightly briefer set of Sunday Scout Notes.

Sunderland v Leeds United and Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur are the games in question, with injury updates provided on Dan Ballard (£4.7m), Joe Rodon (£4.0m) and Chris Richards (£4.6m).

BALLARD + RODON INJURY LATEST

An ankle injury saw Dan Ballard miss Sunday’s encounter with Leeds.

Explaining his absence, his manager said:

“He got a kick on his ankle and it was too painful for him to play. We’ll see how it is on Monday. We’ll have another scan. It doesn’t seem too serious, but it’s important to explore further and to find the best solution for his recovery.” – Regis Le Bris on Dan Ballard

Dennis Cirkin (£4.0m) was consequently handed his first Premier League start.

Already without six players due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a period on the sidelines for Ballard would undoubtedly be a blow, particularly with Manchester City up next.

As for Joe Rodon, he sustained an ankle injury during the match.

Despite initially trying to run it off, he was eventually withdrawn and now looks set to miss a few games.

“Not good. Joe is my warrior. He has played so many games in a row, and of course, he wanted to stay on the pitch, but he got a hit on his ankle, and by doing this, I think he also rolled his ankle. It’s pretty swollen at the moment, I doubt that he will be available for Liverpool, and also for the upcoming games before the FA Cup. So, we have to wait for some further assessment. But right now, straight after the game, it doesn’t look too good.” – Daniel Farke on Joe Rodon

Lukas Nmecha (£5.0m), meanwhile, made the Leeds bench after returning from injury.

CALVERT-LEWIN AGAIN

With nine points from 15 and an unbeaten record since the start of December, Daniel Farke’s men are progressing nicely.

This success can be partly attributed to the superb form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m).

He scored his seventh goal in six matches to pull Leeds level at Sunderland, with every teammate remarkably touching the ball uninterrupted in the build-up.

CALVERT-LEWIN’S LEEDS FORM

Gameweek 3-12Gameweek 13-18
Mins per goal648.0 68.7
Mins per shot34.132.1
Mins per expected goal (xG)310.0103.9
Goal conversion rate5.3%46.7%

Calvert-Lewin is undoubtedly on a hot streak, but given his recent conversion rate of 46.7%, it is clear that his current goal output isn’t sustainable over a longer period.

Nevertheless, there’d be no surprise if he delivered again against Liverpool on Thursday, especially in light of the Reds’ defensive displays this season.

“I think it’s something that, when you find a good rhythm and good momentum, the timing seems to come with it. As a centre-forward, you can make a lot of runs sometimes and not get the ball, and you need a lot of things to come together for it to be a goal, so thankfully at the moment my form is good and I’m getting in the right places and I’m scoring goals.

“Everything feels quite fluid at the moment. I’m getting in the right areas and people are finding me. I think it’s taken a little bit of time for players around me to maybe learn my game and what I’m good at, but I like to think when I get service and the ball comes to me, I’m lethal in the box.” – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Notably, Leeds performed much better on Sunday after Rodon’s injury, with Ao Tanaka’s (£4.8m) introduction off the bench and Daniel Farke’s decision to switch to a 4-3-3 formation inspired.

Prior to that, Sunderland were on top, with Granit Xhaka’s (£5.2m) inch-perfect pass for Simon Adingra (£4.9m) giving the hosts the lead.

RICHARLISON UNLUCKY

Tottenham ended the year with a much-needed win at Selhurst Park, thanks to Archie Gray’s (£4.8m) first-half strike.

However, it was Richarlison’s (£6.4m) performance that caught the eye from a Fantasy perspective.

The Brazilian spearheaded the Spurs’ attack and found the net twice, although both goals were disallowed for offside.

But he did at least provide the assist for Gray’s opener, with his header teeing up the youngster, marking his third attacking return in four matches.

Unsurprisingly, Thomas Frank’s team scored from a set-piece: Six of the nine goals Crystal Palace have conceded in December have been from set plays, a trend we discussed only last week.

“We have conceded more than half of our goals from set plays this season – that’s what we have to improve. We missed one of our best headers in Chris Richards. We also missed Ismaila Sarr and Daniel Munoz, who are very important when defending set-pieces, and we replaced them with smaller players. We knew there were a few mismatches and then we got punished. We lost three headers in a row and it was Tyrick Mitchell against Randal Kolo Muani at the far post – it’s a mismatch.

“We prepared it. We knew Tottenham’s quality. The players wanted to avoid it. But then it just happened. We didn’t give them many set plays today. The players have it in their mind: ‘S**t, it happened again’. It feels like this. I will never blame anybody if he’s 10cm smaller and loses the header. It’s part of football. We scored plenty of goals like this, but it feels really not good at the moment.” – Oliver Glasner

Elsewhere, Micky van de Ven (£4.5m) produced his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 9, thanks to a clean sheet, the maximum bonus and defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Solid throughout, he was undoubtedly Tottenham’s best defender on Sunday.

Lucas Bergvall (£5.3m), meanwhile, was taken off with a knock, with further assessment required.

GLASNER: “WE ARE CONSISTENTLY UNDERPERFORMING…”

Palace created opportunities on Sunday, but once again couldn’t take their chances when they were on top.

The Eagles have now scored 8.39 fewer goals than their expected goals (xG) would suggest this season, the biggest negative differential in the division.

“It feels very frustrating and disappointing because we felt it was a game you can never lose, but we lost, and it’s a little bit the story of this year. We are consistently underperforming in the chances we create and how many goals we score. We have to agree that we are now struggling with scoring goals. When you see who is scoring, very often it is from a set play and our defenders. And our attackers, if we have chances, we are missing them and we are punished from set plays.” – Oliver Glasner

Palace often looked slow against Spurs, perhaps a little fatigued, as they continue to feel the effects of a heavy schedule.

They’ve now lost three league matches in a row, with Fulham up next on Thursday.

RICHARDS INJURY UPDATE

As expected, Chris Richards missed out for Palace in Gameweek 18, with Jefferson Lerma (£4.9m) taking his place in the back three.

Oliver Glasner sounded uncertain about his availability for Fulham in his post-match presser.

“We don’t know if he’s available for Fulham, but once again, his foot got stitched, it’s swollen, it goes into the right direction, but you have to wear a boot and kick a ball, and when you have the wound right there, it’s very, very painful. So again, it can be that he misses Fulham, it can be that he is available.”Oliver Glasner on Chris Richards

  1. Emiliano Sala
    • 9 Years
    3 hours ago

    Ballard + Rodon = ballon dor

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Ribery + Robben = Robbery

    2. Moneymar
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Suárez + Sturridge = Sausage

      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Kane + Diaz = Kane Diaz 😉

  2. HD7
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Using my FH in GW19.
    Anyone else with me?
    Or if you wan to assist me if it is funnfor you to make a team, I will appreciate it

  3. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Cherki or Schade?

    1. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Cherki, just

  4. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Sels (Dubravka)
    Timber, O'Reilly, VVD, Richards (Alderete)
    Saka, Foden, Rice, Minteh (Anderson)
    Ekitike, Haaland, (Guiu)

    1 FT and 0.5m itb.

    No easy way to get Cunha without taking hits and ripping up the team. Either I just do Saka to Cunha which means I can double up on Arsenal defence soon, or just keep as it is and forget Cunha?

    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'd save

  5. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Who do you think the best goalkeeper for GW19

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Any goalie playing toothless opponents like Wolves, Burnley, Everton etc.

  6. leo_messi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Would you do Semenyo -> Cunha for free this week??

    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Probably yes

  7. Moneymar
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Rodon to?

    A) Dorgu / Dalot
    B) Konate

    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      A, but which one is the question. Slightly leaning dorgu for the cash but Dalot consistent

  8. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    A

  9. RICICLE
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Absolute horror GW.
    60k > 136k with a -4 taken, 30 pts all out, woah!

    Raya
    VDB - Chalobah - O’Reilly
    Foden - Saka - Bruno F* - Rice - Bruno G
    Ekitike - Haaland
    ___________________________________
    Dubravka: Gudmundsson: Mukiele: Guiu

    1FT, 0.0 ITB

    No idea what to do, Bruno F has to go tonight, but just torn on who to?

    What would your choice be?

    A) Gordon
    B) Schade
    C) Cunha
    D) Bruno + Chalobah > Dorgu + Palmer for -4
    E) Something else?

    Any insight much appreciated gents!

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Bruno G, Bruno -> Palmer, Wilson?

      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Nice shout but an annoying 0.1 off doing that, would be for a hit too.l, and with Bruno G having BUR next it seems a bit wasteful I dunno

    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Wirtz

      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        I’ve toyed with Wirtz and Szbos but neither sit well with me, Wirtz I just can’t feel comfortable with for some reason, but he is also looking sharper in that pool side, it’s a toughie that one for me

    3. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Even looking at Raya + Bruno F > Verbruggen + Palmer

  10. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Would you move Andersen or Mukiele to Dorgu?
    Play him next 3 and bench after that or sell

  11. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    FH team, what do y'all think?

    Verbruggen
    James | Hall | Guehi
    Wirtz | Cherki | Cunha | Gordon | Palmer
    Ekitike (c) | Haaland

    Dubravka, Brobbey, Lucas Pires, Delcroix

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Reckon James and Gordon start?

  12. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    DCL ended up with only 2 baps. Rigged system. Heck!

  13. Taegugk Warrior
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    BB Activated.
    Already take a hit for cash.
    Another hit for Timber…?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      No

    2. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      😆 Last hit for the year is usually tempting. Good luck battling the temptation. I might do Timber out for a hit

  14. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Chelsea defender on a WC
    A) Chalobah
    B) James
    C) Get Dorgu/Keane/Thiaw and do the swap in 3-4 weeks

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A

  15. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Who is more likely to start Van den Berg or Timber?

    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      I think Timber was rested, not injured. He should start.

      1. Bennerman
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        But if he was rested, why would he not even be on the bench, when they are stretched defensively?

      2. Ray85
        • 7 Years
        just now

        He was injured but only a slight knock.

    2. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      Timber

    3. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I don’t think anyone can give you an answer that isn’t a guess

      As an owner of both (plus Richards lol), just hoping for more intel before deadline, as unlikely as that is.

  16. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Play BrunoG or DCL ?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Bruno G

  17. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Start dcl or Anderson?

  18. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Thinking of going John as GK on my FH

    John, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Hall, Dalot, Gudmundsson
    Saka, Cunha, Wirtz, Rice, Cherki
    Haaland, Ekiteke, Thiago

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      John is also in my FH team

  19. Ray85
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Would you do Szoboslai to Wirtz/Cherki (already have Foden) and Andersen to Dorgu for two free transfers?

    1. Wayne Enterprises
      • 13 Years
      36 mins ago

      I would

      1. Ray85
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Thanks mate. Cherki or Wirtz? Or just downgrade Foden to Cherki and keep Szoboslai?

        Also have the option of Timber to Gabriel

        Thanks

        1. Wayne Enterprises
          • 13 Years
          18 mins ago

          I’ve just brought Cherki in because I don’t want to miss the spread of points which gave me Cherki, Foden and Haaland. With the premise that if Foden’s purple patch is over he’s an easier sell. I also changed O’Reilly to Gabriel as I think he may start (but I chose Dalot over Dorgu)

          1. Ray85
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            That leaves me with no Liverpool cover and 3 City though..... difficult decisions!

            1. Wayne Enterprises
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              Ah that makes it a bit trickier - can understand you’d want some Liverpool cover

  20. Wayne Enterprises
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Correct starting 11?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel Fofana Dalot
    Cherki Foden Rogers Rice Cunha
    Robot Ekitike

    Petrovic C.Wilson Cala Van Hecke

    Thanks in advance

    1. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Looks good

  21. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Guy in my mini league has 38 on the bench... Dubravka, Keane, Vdv, Xhaka

    1. Casual Player
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I had less than that in my starting team hahaha

  22. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    planning truffert to dorgu which would give me
    pope (dub)
    timber chalobah dorgu (hincapie alderete )
    saka foden burno g szobo (potts)
    thiago haaland ekitike (c)

    1 ft 0.9 itb

    thanks and gl

  23. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Looking for advice

    Must BB this week so I’m open to a -4

    1FT 0 bank

    Dubravka
    VVD OReilly Hincapie
    Foden Wilson Saka Tavernier
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Sels Guehi Van Hecke Miley

    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sels > Pickford
      Guehi > Dorgu/Heaven

      1. Ray85
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Dorgu over Heaven

  24. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    Any of these moves worth a hit this gw?

    A. Diouf > dorgu
    B. Thiago > Bowen
    C. Anderson > Szoboszlai

    Sanchez
    Konate keane o’reily
    Saka Cunha Foden BrunoG Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka dcl vdv diouf

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      12 mins ago

      Which defenders would you bench if you did A?

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Tough, probably keane

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Or could play 4 at the back

    2. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nope. Play DCL over Anderson.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    3. Ray85
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      No

  25. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Price changes 29th December

    Rises:
    Cherki 6.7
    Lewis-Potter 4.9
    Keane 4.8

    Falls:
    B.Fernandes 9.1
    Eze 7.5

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy!

  26. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    Last Man Standing GW18 (470 teams)

    Safety score = 35
    Top score = Phil FitzGibbon with 100

    49 teams to be removed, 421 teams through to GW19.
    Congrats to all the survivors!

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      34 mins ago

      Can one still join TM?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        just now

        If teams pass the 18 safety scores, they can enter next month when entry is reopened.

    2. Wayne Enterprises
      • 13 Years
      29 mins ago

      How on earth I’ve survived this week on 39 - pray to someone for thanks!

    3. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Well, that’s me out, it was a good run again, cheers TM!

  27. patrickhatrick
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Neto and Truffert > Wirtz and Dalot??

    3ft and 1.7m itb

  28. The Mighty Hippo
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bench one....

    a) Tarkowski (nfo)
    b) Thiaw (bur)
    c) O'Reilly (sun)
    d) Timber (AVL)
    e) Semenyo (Che)
    f) Rogers (ars)

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      F

