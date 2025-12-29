Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 19?

First came Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table, then the Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name.

But for those who like their reading, Goals Imminent is now here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we look at the underlying data in our Members Area. In doing so, we hope to identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Only one of last week’s main list did, indeed, score: Raul Jimenez (£6.3m). That’s now consecutive 1-0 winners for the Fulham forward, versus Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) at least mustered an assist in Arsenal’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion. So did Declan Rice (£7.2m), who appeared on both Gameweek 18 tables.

Their teammate Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) was one of several to outdo a predicted assist. He, Ryan Gravenberch (£5.7m) and Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) – again – all scored.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.