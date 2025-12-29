FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 19?

29 December 2025 54 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
First came Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table, then the Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name.

But for those who like their reading, Goals Imminent is now here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we look at the underlying data in our Members Area. In doing so, we hope to identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Timber injury, Saka + Eze rested, Arsenal all but qualify

Only one of last week’s main list did, indeed, score: Raul Jimenez (£6.3m). That’s now consecutive 1-0 winners for the Fulham forward, versus Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) at least mustered an assist in Arsenal’s win over Brighton and Hove Albion. So did Declan Rice (£7.2m), who appeared on both Gameweek 18 tables.

Their teammate Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) was one of several to outdo a predicted assist. He, Ryan Gravenberch (£5.7m) and Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) – again – all scored.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

54 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    53 mins ago

    Have 2 FT, thoughts on Mukiele to Dorgu for this lot?

    Raya
    VVD Andersen OReilly
    Saka Bruno Cunha Foden Minteh
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dub Rodon Mukiele Guiu

    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Go for it

  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    B.Fernandes, Mbeumo & Mount are listed as ManU set piece takers on the official FPL site. With all of them unavailable, who is on corners and free-kicks (FH19)?

  3. AzzaroMax99
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Anything on Calafiori or Timber? Have few issues, not sure which one first to fix: Cucurella, Reinildo, Timber, Calafiori

  4. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    If Saka to Cunha with 1FT is the only way to get in Cunha for free, should I just skip on Cunha or make the swap? I do have Rice and Timber already.

    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      just now

      skip

  5. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    46 mins ago

    Who best to get on wc - Woltemade or Thiago?

    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Coin toss.
      Wolt great fixtures.

  6. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    Petrovic+Decuyper to Verbruggen+Gabriel for a hit exact money?
    Both rising tonight.
    Thanks.

    1. dandalf
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Of course.

  7. AzzaroMax99
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    Help here:

    A) Harry Wilson to Wirtz
    B) Thiago to Woltemade
    C) do both for -4
    D) don’t do this

    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  8. Atwood
    • 15 Years
    40 mins ago

    What are Minteh owners doing? Replacements around his price aren't great but he's been pretty useless recently

    1. Legohair
      • 9 Years
      just now

      But he has two very good games comiy, im keeping, great differential

  9. Drizzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    A lot of articles popping up here, good stuff.

  10. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    32 mins ago

    Best captain:

    A) Cunha
    B) Haaland
    C) Ekitike

    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Haaland is set and forget for me. Not trying to overthink it.

  11. Legohair
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Sorry for re-post, but i really need some opinions?

    Raya
    Timber-VVD-O'Reilly
    Semenyo-Rice-Foden-Minteh-Cunha
    Haaland-Ekitike

    Dubravka, Andersen, Esteve, Guiu
    1 FT
    A. Semenyo to Wirtz
    B. Semenyo&VVD to Palmer&Dorgu -4

    Im really 50/50 what to do here, please help?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I would do Semenyo to Gordon. But that is prolly just me.

    2. Chrisaa87
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

  12. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Gabriel or Dorgu?

    Not sure I see Gabriel playing 3 games in a week, also can see Villa scoring.

    Get Gabriel in after the tough fixtures or now?

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Dorgu is a rotation risk, but if he is your 4th or 5th midfielder then its all good. Fun pick for the next three (if he starts).

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Which player(s) impacts Dorgu? He's also classified as a defender in FPL

  13. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Folks. Should I use my 3 ft on this ?
    Or just save all transfers

    Timber Saka and Anderson to
    Gabriel Cunha and Rice

    Raya
    Timber VVD Chalobah O’Reilly
    Saka Cherki Szobo
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago
    Dub Anderson KDH Rodon

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I’d be tempted by it tbh. Even maybe just the Timber Saka ones for now?

  14. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    1 FT left and 0.2 itb.

    Current team:

    Ramsdale
    Gabriel VVD Richards
    Foden Cunha Semenyo Gordon
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dub Senesi Mukiele Ba

    A) Senesi to Dorgu (to free up funds and give more flexibility if I want Palmer or Saka later)
    B) Ramsdale to Sanchez
    C) Semenyo to Rice/Rogers/Cherki

    Many people are advising on selling Semenyo (for Cunha etc), but I wouldnt it be better to wait a week and then buy Rogers? Not sure if triple city attack is something I want to go for even though Cherki seems like great value.

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think I'd bank on Ramsdale starting v Burnley but Pope could return any game.

      Probably go A as Senesi is playing for a team who cant defend and have awful games.

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks - I am leaning towards A as well.

  15. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Gonna ask for a FH RMT ta f**k

    Sanchez
    Hall, Dorgu, Gusto (?)
    Palmer, Wirtz, Cherki, Cunha
    Haaland (C), Ekitike, Sesko

    Dub, Van Hecke, Keane, Miley

    Made a change of JP + Foden > Sesko and Palmer, maybe it’s not a correct one though? I do fancy the Sesko punt for some unfathomable reason though 😆

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Woltemade over Sesko imo. Double Chelsea defence is a no for me.

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ya double puts me off, I could get Gabriel for gusto and downgrade Miley further to make up the funds. Devenny say.

        Wouldn’t have the cash for Woltemade then however

        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          Could just get O’Reilly (or Nunes) like in my original team actually!

    2. tucaoneo
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      unfathomable is right yolo

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ll end up with Woltemade and watch Sesko get a hattrick.

        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          There’s no chance of a surprise Wissa start over Woltemade!?

  16. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best move to enable Semenyo to Cunha?

    A - Raya to Sanchez/Verbruggen
    B - Senesi to Dorgu (bench Andersen)
    C - Other move?

    Raya
    Timber - Chalobah - Andersen
    Foden - Semenyo - BrunoG - Szob
    Haaland - Ekitike - Wolte

    Dubravka - Rice - Senesi - Gudmund

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Raya to Sanchez looks alright giving upcoming fixtures

    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Senesi will rot up on your bench anyway so you might as well free up some cash.

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks. Yeah Senesi ain't getting into my starting 11 anytime soon. They are leaking goals which almost cancels out his DC points

  17. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Anything you'd do for -4 here?

    Have 2.5 itb. Semenyo to cunha?

    Raya
    VVD Dorgu NOR Lacroix
    Wilson Semenyo Saka Foden
    Ekitike Haaland

    subs: DCL, Andersen, Miley..

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Who is NOR?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        nico o reily

    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Nope. Wondering if there's any merit in playing Andersen (or at least having him 1st sub). Defenders facing Palace usually do well in terms of DC, they really struggle to score now, and they concede most of their goals from set pieces.

  18. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who are the Free Hitters captaining?

    Am boringly on Haaland, considering Palmer punt.

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Want to consider the palmer punt but will inevitably stick with Haaland

  19. LS11
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Rate my FH team

    Sels (John)
    Dorgu Frimpong Hall (Keane) (Guds)
    Cherki Palmer Wirtz Gordon Cunha
    Haaland Ekitike (Kroupi)

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks like a fun team!

  20. Gazzpfc
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Harry Wilson to Rice a good transfer???

    Got Saka

  21. Chrisaa87
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wc good to go?

    Dub/verbruggen
    Guehi Gabriel alderete chalobah keane
    Rice saka Foden Wilson Anderson
    Haaland dcl ekitke

  22. Norco
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Unfortuntely have Grealish in my team - unsure what to do:

    1. Start him
    2. Bench him for DCL (3-4-3)
    3. Bench him for Andersen (4-4-2)
    4. Hit him out for -4 for Szoboszlai (exact funds)

  23. Desperate Dan
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    What's up with Hartmann?

  24. Manani
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    on FH

    was on

    VVD Dorgu Hall

    but now not so sure after Leeds seems to keep scoring and newcastle away form is not exactly good....

