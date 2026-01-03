Aston Villa v Forest team news: Aina starts, Cash returns

A quieter-than-usual afternoon of Premier League football sees only four matches take place, starting with Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

As expected, Villa bring back Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara after suspension.

John McGinn and Ian Maatsen also return after midweek breathers.

Lamare Bogarde, Lucas Digne and Jadon Sancho drop to the bench, while Amadou Onana sits this one out with the injury he sustained in Gameweek 19.

For the first time since August, Forest can count on Ola Aina.

There’s no messing about with gradual reintegrations and cameos off the bench: he’s straight into the starting XI.

Oleksandr Zinchenko makes way.

Meanwhile, Dilane Bakwa is in for the unexpectedly absent Callum Hudson-Odoi.

£4.0m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeeper John Victor keeps his place between the posts ahead of Matz Sels.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Carroll, Garcia, Digne, Malen, Hemmings, Bogarde, Jimoh-Aloba, Sancho.

Nottingham Forest XI: John, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Bakwa, Hutchinson, I Jesus.

Subs: Sels, Morato, Awoniyi, Douglas Luiz, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Zinchenko, Savona, Abbott.