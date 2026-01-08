Scout Notes

FPL notes: Bruno G’s home form, Thiaw early sub + Keane ban

8 January 2026 57 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Continuing the Gameweek 21 Scout Notes is a look at notable Fantasy Premier League (FPL) events from a St James’ Park classic and mixed Everton fortunes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were in action.

HOME GUIMARAES, ONCE AGAIN

FPL notes: Palace + Newcastle injury latest, Howe on Bruno + Miley 4

On a night when it was announced that club legend Kevin Keegan had sadly been diagnosed with cancer, it was a fitting nod to ‘The Entertainers’ that Newcastle won a dramatic 4-3 classic under the St James’ Park lights. And joining them in this chaos was Leeds, a club he mentioned in that famous post-match rant of almost 30 years ago.

Keegan would “love it” if this third successive win kicks off the Magpies’ push for European qualification. The table is so tight that they suddenly find themselves up to sixth place.

For a team that usually goes behind and stays that way, losing all seven previous occasions, it was extremely out of character for them to turn around 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits. And Bruno Guimaraes (£7.2m) led their heroics, like a true captain.

His outside-of-the-boot cross assisted Joelinton (£5.9m) in the 54th minute, later stepping up to score a stoppage-time penalty.

No player has more FPL double-digit home hauls than Guimaraes’ six, which have all come in his last eight Tyneside appearances. Five goals, five assists, and 74 points that average 9.25 per outing. Although be aware that these 10 attacking returns well exceed 3.80 expected goal involvement (xGI).

FPL notes: Bruno's home comforts, Keane red + negative Thiaw 1

Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) is used to scoring 4-3 comeback winners at St James’ Park. Having done so against West Ham United in 2024, this time the winger pounced in the 12th minute of added-on time – the latest Premier League winner since Opta records began in 2006/07.

GORDON MISSES OUT ON PENALTY

Eddie Howe spoke about Barnes being more willing to play on the right flank than Anthony Gordon (£7.5m), and here the reliable Barnes outshone his colleague.

Gordon had two shots, set up one big chance and pre-assisted Barnes’ first, yet was booked for arguing and was taken off minutes before the penalty. Surely he’d have taken it, because that’s seemingly his only way to goals.

In fact, on 15 January, Gordon will reach one year since last scoring an open play Premier League goal.

Two weeks later, he assisted at Southampton, and that preceded 20 matches without any attacking return. The barren period ended with strikes in Gameweeks 14 and 15 – both from the spot – while three of five Champions League goals came from such a situation.

That’s why his recent FPL popularity felt destined for pain. But owners shouldn’t immediately give up, as there’s a trip to Wolves in Gameweek 22.

BAD NIGHT FOR THIAW + SCHAR

At the back, it wasn’t exactly the 17-pointer of three days previously for Malick Thiaw (£5.1m).

His early booking was followed by an individual mistake that led to Leeds’ opener, before a handball ensured that Newcastle conceded again before his half-time withdrawal. This meant a Gameweek score of -1.

But the centre-back is another worth sticking with, should he emerge unscathed from FA Cup and EFL Cup action.

That’s because Fabian Schar (£5.3m) suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury that could potentially end his season. With the 34-year-old’s current contract expiring in the summer, it’d be such a sad way for his much-loved eight-year stint to conclude.

“It doesn’t look good for Fabian. He’s in hospital at the moment, and it doesn’t look good for him. It’s an ankle problem. We hope it’s not as serious as it looks. We send him our love.

“He’s such an important player for us. He’s been incredible. He’s been almost an ever-present and put his body on the line for the team. It looks like he’s picked up a bad injury, unfortunately.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Elsewhere, there was another masterclass from teenager Lewis Miley (£4.5m), while Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) and Lewis Hall (£5.3m) set up goals.

LEEDS SHINE IN EVENTUAL DEFEAT

FPL notes: Wirtz's hamstring + why Calvert-Lewin was benched 2

In the blink of an eye, opponents Leeds went from a memorable away win, to seeing their superb seven-match unbeaten run end.

The Whites weren’t intimidated at all by the occasion and were often the better side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) racked up a goal and an assist but, because of his yellow card and no bonuses, only brought in eight points. It was agonising for FPL owners to see him later denied tap-ins first by a brilliant Schar challenge, then being centimetres away from a crossbar rebound. Still, he’s now the fourth-best forward due to eight goals in nine.

Outdoing his individual night was Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m). The American midfielder collected 16 points via a well-taken brace, plus defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards.

He’s started Leeds’ last five, delivering three goals and two assists, blanking only at Anfield.

Interestingly, defender Joe Rodon‘s (£3.9m) ankle issue is over. Back in the XI, he came off just before a fourth was conceded, and this one point could prove handy in another week of many autosubs.

KEANE BAN

On Merseyside, Everton assets underwhelmed. Michael Keane (£4.8m), a popular purchase in recent times, scored, hit the post, and outdid his more expensive partner James Tarkowski (£5.7m).

But with only five points, having picked up a controversial straight red card for ‘pulling’ the hair of Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) in an aerial duel.

“It’s not deliberate. It shouldn’t have been a red card. It was a really poor decision to send him to the screen in the first place.

“I’ve been a centre-half. There’s no way I’m jumping to outjump a big centre-forward and think I’m going to outjump him and pull his hair. You don’t know anybody on the planet who is good enough to think that.

“If everybody grew their hair longer, there’s always an extra chance that you could have your hair pulled by accident. If you want to grow your hair long, there’s a better chance you are going to get your hair pulled. It was a ridiculous decision.” – David Moyes on Michael Keane’s red card

The three-match ban keeps Keane out of Gameweeks 22 and 23 (plus the FA Cup third round).

Minutes later, with general anger and bemusement still in the air, Jack Grealish‘s (£6.5m) sarcastic clapping brought a second yellow card. Sent off, at least he’ll be back for the Toffees’ next league encounter.

DefCon recipients included Joao Gomes (£5.3m), James Garner (£5.1m) and Tarkowski. Four points isn’t terrible for the latter, but owners were definitely expecting a clean sheet too.

MANE AGAIN

As for Wolves, they’re much better these days, albeit with relegation still looking near-certain.

Rob Edwards’ lineup was unchanged from their first win of the season, meaning a fourth consecutive start for Mateus Mane (£4.5m).

At a time when the downgrading towards budget forwards is a popular way to raise funds, this 18-year-old is competing with Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) to be the best one. Neither of them quite played up front this week, but both netted.

FPL notes: Bruno's home comforts, Keane red + negative Thiaw

Here, Mane controlled Jorgen Strand Larsen‘s (£6.1m) pass and placed a lovely shot past Jordan Pickford (£5.6m), taking him to 21 points from two matches.

There could even have been a curled Hugo Bueno (£4.3m) winner at the end, but Pickford pulled off a brilliant save. Hence, the nine-man hosts successfully held on for a point.

57 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Marc is a lifelong Newcastle fan so this should be really insightful; it should really get the fans perspective on the FPL considerations.

    Open Controls
  2. wayne_130
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Any news on whether Arsenal v Liverpool will go ahead? Rumours that there will be an early inspection and risk assessment due to Liverpool fans travelling through the storm during peak time. There's a chance it could be off

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      utter woke nonsense

      Open Controls
    2. Denis Tueart on the wing
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Ask Michael Fish

      Open Controls
    3. GREEN IS GOOD
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Snowflakes

      I'm staying in

      Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Bruno G is shooting about once every 60 minutes. Are the returns sustainable?

    I'm sick of missing out on so many points and of enduring massive red arrows because the big FPL content creators are saying not to buy a defensive midfielder who doesn't get forward enough.

    Open Controls
    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Only sheep take content creators' opinion seriously... enough said.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        You dont have to be a content creator to take one look at Bruno Gs fixtures and stats and realize that you missed the bus if you dont own him.

        Open Controls
  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Hoping for a red card for Saka, Timber or Ekitike tonight, will make transfer plans so much easier

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      You holding Ekitike or moving?

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Feel I must hold for Bur,

        Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Ban

      Open Controls
  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Does this team need a WC or can I hold it for a bit? Have 2 FTs and 0 itb

    Verbruggen Dubravka
    O'Reilly Timber Dorgu Alderete Rodon
    Saka Cunha Wilson Foden Minteh
    Bowen Thiago Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Just sell 2 of Minteh, Bowen and Cunha, and your team is fine

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
  6. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Sanchez or Roefs for the long run?

    Open Controls
  7. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    What seems to be the most optimal WC GW that we know?
    See a lot saying GW24 but wondered why

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Think the most optimal GW for a WC is when your team needs it.

      Open Controls
  8. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    https://x.com/JamesWathland/status/2009286790717300979?s=20

    Ekitike on the bench (at best)

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Apparently Konate didn't travel with the rest of the squad as he is afraid of trains, but is in line to start.

      Open Controls
  9. No Professionals
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel Virgil Andersen
    Saka Foden Cunha Rogers Wilson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Rodon Guiu Dorgu
    2.2m 1ft

    Like most people, I’m working out how to get Bruno F and Palmer into my team. Saka down to Rice makes those kind of moves easy, but taking Saka out for a hit never seems like a good idea.

    A) roll (cunha against a leaky city isn’t that bad an option)
    B) Cunha to Bruno
    C) Saka to Palmer

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      I'll help you if you tell me if Bruce Lee is still alive.

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      B. Palmer can wait

      Open Controls
  10. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    A) Roll
    B) Cunha > Wilson
    C) Keane > Cash
    D) Eketike > Thiago

    Roefs
    Gabriel, Lacroix, Andersen
    Saka, Rice, BrunoG, Foden, Cunha
    Haaland, Eketike*

    (Dubravka, Gudmundsson, Keane*, Guiu)

    Open Controls
    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Looks good, I'd roll.

      Open Controls
  11. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Knowing my rival's luck, Ekitike will come on late to block Ekdal's 1 pointer from the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      I meant Rodon

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Senesi’s 6 points for me

      Open Controls
    3. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Dorgu 5 points for me

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Collins 13... I've already accepted the late cameo

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Worst case he scores single Liverpool's late stoppage time goal to wipe out double Arsenal cs. Oh, wait .. I'm supposed to be a Liverpool fan - this fpl playing not good for you!

        Open Controls
  12. Count Olaf
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Priority sell
    A) James
    B) O' Reilly

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Why is O'Reilly a priority sell?

      Open Controls
      1. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        Gvardiol and Dias injuries mean clean sheets are unlikely. He doesn't do Defcons, so you are relying on attacking returns.
        Also, Ait-Nouri is coming back soon, which means another benching is possible.

        Open Controls
      2. Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        Priority transfers sounds like something O2 would offer.

        Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Hes shite?

        Open Controls
  13. CoracAld2831
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Good enough to roll to 3 FT?

    Areola (Dubravka)
    Gabriel-Timber-Andersen (Rodon, Gudmundsson)
    Saka-Foden-Cunha-Reijnders (Minteh)
    Haaland-Thiago-Raul

    2 FT
    0.1 million in bank

    Open Controls
    1. Count Olaf
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Reijnders is the only question mark. He's started two in a row, but you can't be sure with Pep.
      The rest looks good.

      Open Controls
  14. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    what we saying lads?

    Open Controls
  15. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Another shocking GW in a relentless season. 4 reds in a row including some awful 10m, 7m GW ranks

    No Bruno G, No Thiago, Wilson benched

    down to 35k wiht raya gabriel saka ekitike (wilson) to go..

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm down to 1.2 mil with just Rice and Gab to go

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      35k - now that's what I call humble brag

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        TBF 6k to 35k in a matter of days halfway through the season is shocking

        Open Controls
        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Could have fallen harder, it's tight up there

          Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      You forgot to mention that Bruno F is back and will continue were he left off before the injury.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Oh yeah he's another one I haven't wined all season and keeps pushing me

        At least I just got Gabriel for the first time this season to end the misery

        Open Controls
    4. z13
        3 mins ago

        Same 4 reds, except didn't have the elite rank before them. Down to 2m.

        Open Controls
    5. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      I've benched Wirtz, will I regret it?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Liverpool fan here. Empathetically no.

        Open Controls
      2. FourLokoLeipzig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        As a Liverpool fan, I hope so. But I transferred him out this week and plan to bring him back in for Cunha straight away

        Open Controls
    6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      I sold Thiago just before his hat trick, and missed last night too. Do I suck it up and bring him back in?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Think you have to. Brentford are a machine with one purpose. Generate a low number of high quality goal attempts and feed Thiago big chances. Can't see it stopping. It will only get worse if anything with Ouattara coming back and getting pens.

        Open Controls
      2. korbendallas82
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Think i will do this as well. Lesson leared, again.

        Open Controls
    7. Meta12345
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      Hi folks, what move to do here? 1ft 1.3itb

      Kelleher
      Timber mukiele vanhecke
      Saka Rice Foden Rogers
      Bowen Thiago Haaland

      Dubravka andersen minteh keane

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bowen to DCL? Foden to Bruno (F) if poss?

        Open Controls
    8. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hope you had a nice rest today Mr Cunha,must be buggered after running for 300 metres last night,rubbish pick

      Open Controls
    9. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hmm these look like the moves to make, only 0.2m wiggle room but likely to be priced out by next gw: Saka + Foden + Rogers to Palmer + Bruno + Rice -4

      Foden has Wolves soon, but his mins look at risk.
      Saka continues to underwhelm and is only way to get Palmer for his fixture run.
      Don't think Enzo is a great option, so has to be Palmer.
      Bruno's next 2 not great, but highly likely to be involved in any Utd goals
      New manager bounces for Che and manu

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.