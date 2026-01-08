FPL notes: Bruno G’s home form, Thiaw early sub + Keane ban

Continuing the Gameweek 21 Scout Notes is a look at notable Fantasy Premier League (FPL) events from a St James’ Park classic and mixed Everton fortunes at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were in action.

HOME GUIMARAES, ONCE AGAIN

On a night when it was announced that club legend Kevin Keegan had sadly been diagnosed with cancer, it was a fitting nod to ‘The Entertainers’ that Newcastle won a dramatic 4-3 classic under the St James’ Park lights. And joining them in this chaos was Leeds, a club he mentioned in that famous post-match rant of almost 30 years ago.

Keegan would “love it” if this third successive win kicks off the Magpies’ push for European qualification. The table is so tight that they suddenly find themselves up to sixth place.

For a team that usually goes behind and stays that way, losing all seven previous occasions, it was extremely out of character for them to turn around 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 deficits. And Bruno Guimaraes (£7.2m) led their heroics, like a true captain.

His outside-of-the-boot cross assisted Joelinton (£5.9m) in the 54th minute, later stepping up to score a stoppage-time penalty.

No player has more FPL double-digit home hauls than Guimaraes’ six, which have all come in his last eight Tyneside appearances. Five goals, five assists, and 74 points that average 9.25 per outing. Although be aware that these 10 attacking returns well exceed 3.80 expected goal involvement (xGI).

Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) is used to scoring 4-3 comeback winners at St James’ Park. Having done so against West Ham United in 2024, this time the winger pounced in the 12th minute of added-on time – the latest Premier League winner since Opta records began in 2006/07.

GORDON MISSES OUT ON PENALTY

Eddie Howe spoke about Barnes being more willing to play on the right flank than Anthony Gordon (£7.5m), and here the reliable Barnes outshone his colleague.

Gordon had two shots, set up one big chance and pre-assisted Barnes’ first, yet was booked for arguing and was taken off minutes before the penalty. Surely he’d have taken it, because that’s seemingly his only way to goals.

In fact, on 15 January, Gordon will reach one year since last scoring an open play Premier League goal.

Two weeks later, he assisted at Southampton, and that preceded 20 matches without any attacking return. The barren period ended with strikes in Gameweeks 14 and 15 – both from the spot – while three of five Champions League goals came from such a situation.

That’s why his recent FPL popularity felt destined for pain. But owners shouldn’t immediately give up, as there’s a trip to Wolves in Gameweek 22.

BAD NIGHT FOR THIAW + SCHAR

At the back, it wasn’t exactly the 17-pointer of three days previously for Malick Thiaw (£5.1m).

His early booking was followed by an individual mistake that led to Leeds’ opener, before a handball ensured that Newcastle conceded again before his half-time withdrawal. This meant a Gameweek score of -1.

But the centre-back is another worth sticking with, should he emerge unscathed from FA Cup and EFL Cup action.

That’s because Fabian Schar (£5.3m) suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury that could potentially end his season. With the 34-year-old’s current contract expiring in the summer, it’d be such a sad way for his much-loved eight-year stint to conclude.

“It doesn’t look good for Fabian. He’s in hospital at the moment, and it doesn’t look good for him. It’s an ankle problem. We hope it’s not as serious as it looks. We send him our love. “He’s such an important player for us. He’s been incredible. He’s been almost an ever-present and put his body on the line for the team. It looks like he’s picked up a bad injury, unfortunately.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Elsewhere, there was another masterclass from teenager Lewis Miley (£4.5m), while Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) and Lewis Hall (£5.3m) set up goals.

LEEDS SHINE IN EVENTUAL DEFEAT

In the blink of an eye, opponents Leeds went from a memorable away win, to seeing their superb seven-match unbeaten run end.

The Whites weren’t intimidated at all by the occasion and were often the better side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.9m) racked up a goal and an assist but, because of his yellow card and no bonuses, only brought in eight points. It was agonising for FPL owners to see him later denied tap-ins first by a brilliant Schar challenge, then being centimetres away from a crossbar rebound. Still, he’s now the fourth-best forward due to eight goals in nine.

Outdoing his individual night was Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m). The American midfielder collected 16 points via a well-taken brace, plus defensive contribution (DefCon) rewards.

He’s started Leeds’ last five, delivering three goals and two assists, blanking only at Anfield.

Interestingly, defender Joe Rodon‘s (£3.9m) ankle issue is over. Back in the XI, he came off just before a fourth was conceded, and this one point could prove handy in another week of many autosubs.

KEANE BAN

On Merseyside, Everton assets underwhelmed. Michael Keane (£4.8m), a popular purchase in recent times, scored, hit the post, and outdid his more expensive partner James Tarkowski (£5.7m).

But with only five points, having picked up a controversial straight red card for ‘pulling’ the hair of Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) in an aerial duel.

“It’s not deliberate. It shouldn’t have been a red card. It was a really poor decision to send him to the screen in the first place. “I’ve been a centre-half. There’s no way I’m jumping to outjump a big centre-forward and think I’m going to outjump him and pull his hair. You don’t know anybody on the planet who is good enough to think that. “If everybody grew their hair longer, there’s always an extra chance that you could have your hair pulled by accident. If you want to grow your hair long, there’s a better chance you are going to get your hair pulled. It was a ridiculous decision.” – David Moyes on Michael Keane’s red card

The three-match ban keeps Keane out of Gameweeks 22 and 23 (plus the FA Cup third round).

Minutes later, with general anger and bemusement still in the air, Jack Grealish‘s (£6.5m) sarcastic clapping brought a second yellow card. Sent off, at least he’ll be back for the Toffees’ next league encounter.

DefCon recipients included Joao Gomes (£5.3m), James Garner (£5.1m) and Tarkowski. Four points isn’t terrible for the latter, but owners were definitely expecting a clean sheet too.

MANE AGAIN

As for Wolves, they’re much better these days, albeit with relegation still looking near-certain.

Rob Edwards’ lineup was unchanged from their first win of the season, meaning a fourth consecutive start for Mateus Mane (£4.5m).

At a time when the downgrading towards budget forwards is a popular way to raise funds, this 18-year-old is competing with Eli Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) to be the best one. Neither of them quite played up front this week, but both netted.

Here, Mane controlled Jorgen Strand Larsen‘s (£6.1m) pass and placed a lovely shot past Jordan Pickford (£5.6m), taking him to 21 points from two matches.

There could even have been a curled Hugo Bueno (£4.3m) winner at the end, but Pickford pulled off a brilliant save. Hence, the nine-man hosts successfully held on for a point.