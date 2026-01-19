Scout Notes

FPL notes: Rogers wasteful + Garner’s DefCon record

19 January 2026 111 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Everton brought Aston Villa’s fine home run to an end on Sunday, with James Garner’s (£5.2m) defensive contribution (DefCon) haul among the key Fantasy talking points.

Here’s what we saw at Villa Park.

GARNER’S DEFCON RECORD

In a superb defensive display, Garner racked up 29 (!) DefCons at Villa Park, the most any player has managed in a single match all season:

DefConsPlayerGameweekOpposition
29James Garner22Aston Villa (a)
25Mats Wieffer13Nott’m Forest (a)
23Moises Caicedo3Fulham (h)
23Mateus Fernandes15Brighton (a)

The central midfielder has now banked DefCon in seven successive Gameweeks, another Fantasy high.

Garner also provided the cross for Jake O’Brien’s (£4.9m) disallowed goal on Sunday, but even without that assist, he is now level on points with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (£10.1m, see image below), highlighting his value as a budget differential.

PICKFORD HEROICS/EVERTON’S AWAY FORM

Thierno Barry’s (£5.7m) second-half strike, his third goal in four Gameweeks, won the match for Everton, who had previously hit the post and had a goal controversially ruled out for offside.

But this victory was very much built on defensive organisation, with Garner and three of the back four – James Tarkowski (£5.7m), Nathan Patterson (£4.4m) and O’Brien – all banking DefCon.

On the rare occasions Villa did threaten, Jordan Pickford (£5.6m) was equal to it, with five saves helping him claim the maximum bonus and his fourth double-digit haul of the campaign, the most of any goalkeeper:

Above: Goalkeepers sorted by double-digit hauls (DD) in 2025/26

Everton have now won four of their last six away games, keeping a clean sheet in five of those matches.

In a further boost, Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m) should be back in time for next Monday’s home clash with Leeds United, having helped Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday night.

ROGERS’ SHOTS

In a disjointed attacking display, Villa missed the chance to put pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table.

Substitute Evann Guessand’s (£6.2m) looping header hit the crossbar, but Morgan Rogers (£7.7m) always looked Villa’s most likely player to score.

He was often wasteful, but did have a fine curling effort saved by Pickford, with six shots in total.

FPL notes: Rogers wasteful + Garner’s DefCon record 1

Above: Morgan Rogers’ shot map v Everton (shots on target in green)

While he didn’t have his shooting boots on against Everton, Rogers is at least racking up the goal attempts, which hasn’t always been the case this season.

Indeed, he’s now produced 27 shots since Gameweek 16, the most of any player except Erling Haaland (£15.1m).

MCGINN INJURY

In his post-match interview, Unai Emery confirmed that John McGinn (£5.4m) has suffered a knee injury, having been forced off in the first-half.

He was at least able to walk off the pitch, but losing McGinn would be a significant blow for Villa, particularly with central midfielders Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) and Amadou Onana (£4.8m) already out injured.

“Of course, when some players are getting injured, it is not good. It is football and we have to accept it. It is another opportunity for other players to play.

“I don’t know, it’s his knee.” – Unai Emery on John McGinn

Jadon Sancho (£5.8m), meanwhile, missed out on Sunday due to illness.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
111 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Mark needs to change the rules and award 2 points EVERY TIME a player hits 10/12 DefCons.

    Ridiculous that a player who hits 29 DefCons is rewarded the same as a player who hits 12.

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Agreed, if DEFCON is smashed to the extend and more than doubles the threshold there has to be additional points. It happens so rarely that it should be rewarded.

      Open Controls
    2. Forza Papac
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I'd probably lower the threshold for the second set of points i.e 10/12 for the first 2 points then if a player gets an extra 8/10 after that it's another 2

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    3. RFlash
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      It will ruin the game mate

      Open Controls
    4. Dokdok666
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      You are right. CB's and DM's arent scoring enough points as it is!

      Open Controls
    5. ran
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      5 DCs > 1 point

      This will be awesome.

      Open Controls
  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Do you expect Guehi to be available for (h) to Wolves this Saturday?

    Tempted to start him over Andersen (h) to BHA if that’s the case.

    Have O’Reilly also and could start with 4 City players however is it fair to assume O’Reilly is no longer a starter for Pep?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      I do yes, ideal first fixture to start him in the team

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Not sure about the O’Reilly situation

        Open Controls
        1. Steavn8k
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Same issue for me with O'Reilly, but might give him the chance this week, as it is Wolves and then sell him. Same with Foden honestly. Guehi I expect to slide straight in to the defense.

          Open Controls
    2. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      See what team starts in UCL and then base it on that, I think Reilly will get benched he has been poor lately and AitNouri is back, Guehi has a good chance of starting after last game shambles

      Open Controls
    3. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I would avoid City defence

      Open Controls
    4. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Guehil will start next league game, but I would avoid City defence because it's unstable and Guehi will need to learn how to play with new players and establish partnerships. City's defence is a write off this season and probably why Arsenal 'should' end up winning the league.

      Open Controls
  3. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Thoughts on this front 8? (If mbuemo continues as the striker)

    Mbuemo Bruno Palmer Rice Tavernier
    Haaland Thiago (Guiu)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    2. YouGKnee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      I have palmer and icl it's stress every week wondering if he's guna start. I'd say go Enzo for peace of mind.

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        yeah palmer still not looking great. He's only scoring penalties.

        Open Controls
  4. Fodderx4
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Any chance Van Hecke and or Tavenier not playing tonight!? Needing Dorgus 15 pointer off the bench!

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      A few bugs going about this time of year so always a chance

      Open Controls
  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Given some of the bench points this GW, got half an eye on a bench boost here.

    Dubravka (TOT)
    Alderete (whu)
    Guehi (WOL) - assuming he is all completed and registered at City
    Kroupi Jr (LIV)

    Open Controls
  6. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Didn't need to see Rogers the fkers name this fine morning.

    Open Controls
  7. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Bought Enzo last week ahead of good fixtures, but is he actually being sold to Real?

    Probably for summer and not in this window: https://www.teamtalk.com/news/enzo-fernandez-real-madrid-chelsea-2026-transfer-happening

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      He has PSG/Real Madrid transfer written all over him, just needs an offer over the 100m Chelsea spent on him but agreed won’t be until at least this summer

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Both he and Palmer are for sale, for sale. Probably because Boehly runs Chelski likes it's a Monopoly board.

      Open Controls
  8. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Verbruggen points estimates please, the higher the better!

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      The hope that kills ya

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Winning so far!

        Open Controls
        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          9 mins ago

          Its a 10 from me ( I own him too, lol ). 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            Woohoo! Pen save, pen save!

            Open Controls
    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    4. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I got 7 points from 3 players yesterday. So 2

      Open Controls
  9. Lallana_
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Is O'Reilly worth starting for Wolves(H) or should I sell?

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I would sell before his price drops even further

      Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would just sell him. If Guehi is available, he has competition from both Ake and RAN in his position. Not worth the headache

      Open Controls
  10. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    2 FT and 0.8 ITB.

    Cunha to Wilson and roll 1 to get Bruno F & Enzo for free in 24? If Foden is out v Wolves then Szob comes off the bench. 

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Timber - Andersen
    Foden - BrunoG - Rice - Cunha
    Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

    Dubravka - Szob - Guddy - Dorgu

    Open Controls
  11. mad_beer ✅
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    The O'Reilly -1 while having Dorgu's 15 points on my bench hurts.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Poor management!

      Open Controls
      1. mad_beer ✅
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Can't argue there.

        Open Controls
      2. Trilly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Don’t think so, Dorgu was expected to be benched with the afcon players back. Doubt anyone saw him starting let alone scoring

        Open Controls
  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    I don't think we will see Ake play LB against Wolves' back 5. Likely one of O'Reilly or RAN, assuming available, should start at LB in my opinion.

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I'm avoiding City'd defence. better options available. Arsenal and Everton.

      Open Controls
  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Hey guys, itchy feet.

    Current back 8 of:

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Tarlowski Thiaw O'Reilly
    BrunoF Palmer Rice BrunoG Cherki

    The city boys are giving me palpitations. Which of these would you consider?

    A) Sanchez O'Reilly Cherki out, Roefs Chalobah Enzo in
    B) Cherki BrunoG out, Mbeumo Tavernier in
    C) O'Reilly Cherki out, Guehi Enzo in

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      None of those.

      Open Controls
  14. Swills
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Wildcarding, RMT please

    Roefs/Dubravka
    Gabriel James Guehi O’Brien Dorgu
    Palmer Bruno Rice Enzo Wilson
    Haaland Thiago Brobbey

    0.1itb

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Is there really no way to wait one more week?

      Recce James is a no from me.

      Open Controls
  15. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Thinking of getting BB out of the way. Yay or nay?

    Dubravka (TOT H)
    DCL (eve a)
    Chalobah (cry a)
    Alderete (whu a)

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana_
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      nay

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm not against it! Considering BB also

      Open Controls
  16. Lallana_
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Any idea of what to do? 3FT, 0.9M ITB

    Raya
    O'Reilly | Gudmundsson | Gabriel | Virgil
    Foden | Wirtz | Wilson | Rice
    Haaland (C) | Ekitike

    Bench: Dubravka / Cunha / Lacroix / Marc Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      VVD to any other defender would be a good start. Foden to any other midfielder as well.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      still VVD and Cunha

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Sell*

        Open Controls
    3. Lallana_
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cheers all!

      Open Controls
  17. PogChamp
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    What to do with Saka. I’ve owned him all season so any sale is going to be a reluctance one. At the moment I’m considering selling for either Bruno or Wirtz. Saka owners, what are you doing?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour ago

      Sell for Bruno. Arsenal defence and or Rice is the way to go.

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yeah I unfortunately did a sideways transfer of Timber to Gabriel instead of just having both.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Probably holding

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm holding this week but only because Szobo is my priority sell this week.

      Madueke is getting rave reviews from the coaching staff at Arsenal, so for remainder of season he will continue to eat into Saka's minutes. I love him as a player but prefer 90 minute players in my XI, so will downgrade to Rice when I get the opportunity.

      Open Controls
  18. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I'm gonna start prepping my WC24 drafts.

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba Chalobah Dorgu Mukiele
    Bruno Rice Enzo Mbeumo Wirtz
    Haaland Thiago Kroupi

    I'm thinking something like this. Chelsea double defense is probably a step too far but I don't think I want Palmer based on the recent performances and injury risk. One more week to see plus the price is prohibitive.
    Will probably be playing 3-4-3 most weeks but benching Dorgu is looking a mistake on recent performances.

    Triple United is maybe a bit much but I think Mbeumo wins the most from the formation change and the fixtures are good for attacking. Could be a couple weeks with double United and then Mbeumo > Semenyo/Cherki when City inevitably get themselves together.

    Could go Ekitike + Miley over Wirtz + Kroupi but it's kinda close. Been impressed by Wirtz. His baseline bonus is really high so every return is worth extra points.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      I like the midfield and I have three out of them plus Wilson - no Wirtz and I have Ekitike.

      Not so sure with double CHE defense but I will have Chalobah by GW24.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        25 mins ago

        I really like Sanchez. He's been very good for me since I bought him a few weeks ago. Outscored Raya 40-28 since GW15 when I bought him. With the fixtures they have, I think it makes sense to hold on. I can always replace him later for the run-in/DGWs. I prefer him to picking up another Chelsea defender or splurging in attack on rotation risk assets.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          Fair enough, I may consider him on WC but because I may not, I will keep Raya and use FT somewhere else

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            5 mins ago

            I'm all in WC24 so will have to make a decision next week but it's super likely I will stick with Sanchez.

            Open Controls
  19. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Raya to Roefs or Pickford?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      Probably Pick

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        I've ruined Roefs, brought him in 3GWs ago

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Me too mate!!

          Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        11 mins ago

        Yes I’m leaning towards Pickford

        Open Controls
    2. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Pickford has been the best goalkeeper for the past 5 seasons

      Open Controls
    3. PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      23 mins ago

      Pickford

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sanchez easily imo.

      Open Controls
  20. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Serious question. The UK economy has nosedived since 2009 and we live in an increasingly unstable and violent world. When we're drafted to the front line to fight for the country and/or we're battered by constant cyber attacks and bombs, will we still be able to play fantasy football?

    Open Controls
    1. Mumfie
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      There won’t be any football to fantasise over…..ha ha

      As far as I know, being a professional football player isn’t a protected profession, so they will be with you on the front line.

      Open Controls
      1. Ignasi M
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        yeah, imagine that. "Hi Mr Haaland, um, any chance I can have your last sandwich before we go over the top and get blown away? Big fan of yours".

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Only the vaulties will be able to play!

      Open Controls
  21. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Good morning all!!

    Kindly bench one of these options!??

    A- Bruno F(Arsenal away)
    B- Timber(United home have Gabriel)
    C- Watkins(Newcastle away)

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Currently benching B

        Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bench the one you think will do well. And start Dorgu. That's how this game seems to be rolling.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Haha so true mate!!! Don’t have Dorgu unfortunately, maybe I should start Mané away at city haha

        Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

        Open Controls
    4. PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Though although reckon if you have double Arsenal defence you have to play them.

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah the other option is to bench Collins at home to Forest and start Timber another 50/50 I’m pondering

        Open Controls
  22. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Andersen + Rogers to Chalobah + Wilson or Enzo for free ? thoughts

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Probably Enzo for free. I’m thinking of doing the same. I also want Chalobah.

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        thx Pog have second option: Bowen + Stach to Kr. Jr + Semenyo/Enzo (8.1 max)?

        Open Controls
        1. PogChamp
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Reluctant to give advice lol but what about a punt of Wirtz and Enzo. If I sell Saka that will be my moves.

          Open Controls
          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 7 Years
            just now

            dont sell Saka yet

            Open Controls
  23. PogChamp
    • 14 Years
    48 mins ago

    What order would you rank these 3 midfielders?

    A) Le Fee
    B) Garner
    C) Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      CBA

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      just now

      CBA

      Open Controls
  24. Ignasi M
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Baffled as to why people still have VVD or any Liverpool defence? They've been trash ALL season.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’m baffled by all the Gnonto love!

      Open Controls
    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Freedom of choice

      Open Controls
  25. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    2 FT and 0.8 ITB.

    Cunha to Wilson/Tav/Enzo and roll 1 to get Bruno F & Enzo for free in 24? If Foden is out v Wolves then Szob comes off the bench.

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Timber - Andersen
    Foden - BrunoG - Rice - Cunha
    Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

    Dubravka - Szob - Guddy - Dorgu

    Open Controls
  26. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Chances of a Verbruggen CS, pen save and two assists? Asking for a friend.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Around 0.03%

      Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I think the most likely of those is a pen save.

      Open Controls
  27. Boberella
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thiaw > Chalobah this week or wait till after Newcastle play Villa at home?

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thiaw is a difficult one. His form is great but the fixtures could be better. I’m keeping for now and will likely sell a different defender for Chalobah.

      Open Controls
  28. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Benchboost this?

    Dubravka (TOT)
    Rogers (new)
    DCL (eve)
    Alderete (whu)

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Surely save BB for DGW?

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Never works out

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          This. Very unlikely the 4 on the bench will have a DGW along with the starting 11

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        just now

        We may not have enough teams doubling to have DGW players on BB.

        Open Controls
    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have same bench and was considering it, but always a chance Palmer gets rested and I got spooked by someone on here saying Haaland might get a rest against Wolves.

      Open Controls
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        That might be enough for me to avoid it as I have Palmer also. Cheers.

        Open Controls
  29. Coupes
    • 7 Years
    just now

    How many people had Guehi and Semenyo + 3 city in there teams before this week and now have 5 players vs Wolves

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.